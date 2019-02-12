These are the 20 most congested cities in the world

caption Traffic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

The transportation data firm INRIX Research released on Tuesday its annual rankings of the most congested cities in the world.

The company measured the amount of time lost per capita in 2018 due to the difference between traffic at the busiest and least busy commuting times each day. Cities were ranked based on delays caused by congestion, adjusted for each city’s population.

Moscow was named the most congested city in the world for the second year in a row, and Europe had more cities in the top-20 than any other continent.

These are the most congested cities in the world.

20. Toronto, Canada

source Reuters

Hours lost in congestion: 164

19. Washington, DC, United States

source REUTERS/Jason Reed

Hours lost in congestion: 155

18. Belo Horizonte, Brazil

source Washington Alves/Reuters

Hours lost in congestion: 202

17. Melbourne, Australia

source Shuang Li/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion: 118

16. Paris, France

source Reuters/Charles Platiau

Hours lost in congestion: 237

15. Berlin, Germany

source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Hours lost in congestion: 154

14. Singapore, Singapore

source Komar/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion: 105

13. Sydney, Australia

source David Gray/Reuters

Hours lost in congestion: 138

12. Izmir, Turkey

source Arda Savasciogullari/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion: 154

11. Ankara, Turkey

source Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion: 128

10. Rome, Italy

source Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi

Hours lost in congestion: 254

9. Saint Petersburg, Russia

source Wikimedia Commons/Satbir Singh London

Hours lost in congestion: 200

8. Boston, United States

Hours lost in congestion: 164

7. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion: 199

6. London, United Kingdom

Hours lost in congestion: 227

5. Sao Paulo, Brazil

source Alf Ribeiro/Shutterstock

Hours lost in congestion: 154

4. Mexico City, Mexico

source Stephanie Maze/Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion: 218

3. Bogota, Colombia

source Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images

Hours lost in congestion: 272

2. Istanbul, Turkey

Hours lost in congestion: 157

1. Moscow, Russia

Hours lost in congestion: 210