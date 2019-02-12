These are the 20 most congested cities in the world

- source
- Mario Tama/Getty Images
- The transportation data firm INRIX Research released on Tuesday its annual rankings of the most congested cities in the world.
- Cities were ranked based on delays caused by congestion, adjusted for each city’s population.
- Moscow was named the most congested city in the world for the second year in a row, and Europe had more cities in the top 20 than any other continent.
These are the most congested cities in the world.
20. Toronto, Canada
- source
- Reuters
Hours lost in congestion: 164
19. Washington, DC, United States
- source
- REUTERS/Jason Reed
Hours lost in congestion: 155
18. Belo Horizonte, Brazil
- source
- Washington Alves/Reuters
Hours lost in congestion: 202
17. Melbourne, Australia
- source
- Shuang Li/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion: 118
16. Paris, France
- source
- Reuters/Charles Platiau
Hours lost in congestion: 237
15. Berlin, Germany
- source
- Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
Hours lost in congestion: 154
14. Singapore, Singapore
- source
- Komar/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion: 105
13. Sydney, Australia
- source
- David Gray/Reuters
Hours lost in congestion: 138
12. Izmir, Turkey
- source
- Arda Savasciogullari/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion: 154
11. Ankara, Turkey
- source
- Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Hours lost in congestion: 128
10. Rome, Italy
- source
- Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi
Hours lost in congestion: 254
9. Saint Petersburg, Russia
- source
- Wikimedia Commons/Satbir Singh London
Hours lost in congestion: 200
8. Boston, United States
Hours lost in congestion: 164
7. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- source
- Mario Tama/Getty Images
Hours lost in congestion: 199
6. London, United Kingdom
- source
- Brian Minkoff/shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion: 227
5. Sao Paulo, Brazil
- source
- Alf Ribeiro/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion: 154
4. Mexico City, Mexico
- source
- Stephanie Maze/Getty Images
Hours lost in congestion: 218
3. Bogota, Colombia
- source
- Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images
Hours lost in congestion: 272
2. Istanbul, Turkey
Hours lost in congestion: 157
1. Moscow, Russia
- source
- Savvapanf Photo/shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion: 210