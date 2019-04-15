Here comes Citi …

- source
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
- Citigroup on Monday is announcing earnings results from the first quarter.
- Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.
Citigroup is set to announce first-quarter earnings results Monday at 8 am.
Analysts are expecting the bank to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.80, a 7% increase from the first quarter last year.
Here’s what else analysts are anticipating:
- Revenue: $18.6 billion, down 1.5% from last year.
- Adjust net profit: $4.2 billion, down 8.5% from last year.
- Investment banking fees up; trading revenues down.
- Improvement in revenue from the US credit-card business.
Citigroup announced another major shakeup to its senior ranks last week, with president and Institutional Clients Group head Jamie Forese announcing his retirement.
It’s expected to be a rough quarter for trading across Wall Street, with revenues across fixed income and equities expected to fall 15%, according to projections from Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods.
JPMorgan Chase kicked off bank earnings Friday with a record results, despite a 17% dip in trading.