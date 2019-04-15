Here comes Citi …

caption Michael Corbat, CEO of Citigroup, speaks at the Milken Institute’s 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Citigroup on Monday is announcing earnings results from the first quarter.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Citigroup is set to announce first-quarter earnings results Monday at 8 am.

Analysts are expecting the bank to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.80, a 7% increase from the first quarter last year.

Here’s what else analysts are anticipating:

Revenue: $18.6 billion, down 1.5% from last year.

$18.6 billion, down 1.5% from last year. Adjust net profit: $4.2 billion, down 8.5% from last year.

$4.2 billion, down 8.5% from last year. Investment banking fees up; trading revenues down.

Improvement in revenue from the US credit-card business.

Citigroup announced another major shakeup to its senior ranks last week, with president and Institutional Clients Group head Jamie Forese announcing his retirement.

It’s expected to be a rough quarter for trading across Wall Street, with revenues across fixed income and equities expected to fall 15%, according to projections from Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods.

JPMorgan Chase kicked off bank earnings Friday with a record results, despite a 17% dip in trading.