CitiXsys goes all-in on Southeast Asia, bringing omnichannel efficacy to enterprise retailers

Retail technology leader expands into Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 May 2019 – CitiXsys, a global provider of integrated omnichannel solutions for retail and hospitality management is expanding across Southeast Asia with 6 new offices to help retailers improve all facets of their operations and partner with leading technology resellers interested in addressing the Asian retail market.

CitiXsys has the financial backing (Series B round of $20m USD in late 2018), to aggressively go into Southeast Asia, the world’s fastest growing internet region with eCommerce alone expected to reach $53billion USD by 2023.

CitiXsys’ flagship product iVend Retail, is an omnichannel solution designed to enable retailers to maximise their sales and margin potential by delivering a seamless shopping experience for customers across all channels. For enterprise retailers, it is the only omnichannel offering with an extensible code base and API integration to any ERP, plus proven connectors to SAP, Sage and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

“Purchasing a retail management solution is one of the most important decisions a retailer can make, since the future of the entire business depends on it,” says Kamal Karmakar, CEO of CitiXsys. “Southeast Asia offers an ideal business climate today, and with such massive opportunity in this important region, well-placed retailers can capitalise by streamlining their operations and also delivering a better customer experience.”

Highlights of CitiXsys’ rapid deployment:

There are now 6 CitiXsys’ offices in Singapore, Jakarta (Indonesia), Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam), Manila (Philippines), Bangkok (Thailand) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

In Singapore, a partnership was signed with leading SAP solutions partner Axxis Consulting to resell CitiXsys products.

In Thailand, CitiXsys has signed prominent IT enterprise distributor, e-Rong, to enable its own network of partners to roll out iVend Retail.

Thitima Manitporn, Business Director at E-rong Consultants Co., Ltd. Experts for Firewall, Security, UTM and IT trend, says, “The omnichannel solution market in Thailand will be expanding a lot and after learning about iVend Retail by CitiXsys we felt it was an amazing product for us, it’s easy to customise and will help us better support our existing retail customers.”

With the expansion plan, local talents are needed to build on the established employee base in Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam with an active Human Resources search for a Channel Sales Manager, Consulting Manager (Local Product Expert) and Inside Sales to fully staff each of its 6 offices.

For more about the omnichannel solution used by leading retailers across Southeast Asia, please visit www.ivend.com. Career opportunities can be found at https://ivend.com/careers/





About iVend Retail

iVend Retail by CitiXsys is a global provider of integrated omnichannel solutions designed for the way retailers work today. iVend Retail’s solutions for point of sale, loyalty, eCommerce, digital passes, mobility and analytics increase retailer revenue, improve customer retention, and bring in new business, all while lowering operating costs.



