CITIZEN introduces the NY009 series

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 July 2019 – While it is the case that receives the most attention for the technical capabilities of a diving watch, it is the supporting structure, the part that secures the watch head to the wearer’s wrist, that also receives a fair amount of consideration.





For this reason, diving watches have traditionally been mounted either on rubber straps or metal bracelets. This is because, in comparison to other widely used strap options, these are materials that function well and are impervious to water.





With the NY008 series from last year being presented on rubber straps, the new NY009 series watches now comes offered on a metal bracelet, presenting a different technical and aesthetic choice to fans of this iconic watch family.





Crafted from stainless steel, the new metal bracelets of the NY009 series give the watches all their advantages. Aside from the obvious benefit of being resistant to water, metal bracelets are also more convenient and secure when putting on and taking off the watch. Additionally, the metal bracelet imparts a rugged look to the watches, fitting well with their ability to accompany their owners on all types of adventures.





A nod to the past with vintage inspired colours













The new NY009 series of watches comes in a choice of four vintage inspired styles with colours that recall the early history of diving. Without doubt, the highlight of the collection is the 1,989 pieces S.E.A. Limited Edition (NY0099-81X). This watch comes with a mesmerizing green dial and green bezel, and unlike the other watches, has an additional detail of having black numerals against a white background in the day-date window. The limitation number of 1,989 was chosen as it recalls the year (1989) in which the PROMASTER collection was first introduced.





This model will only be available in South East Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines. Additionally, each piece of this 1,989 limited edition will be numbered on the case back.





Along with this, three other models will also be introduced on a stainless steel bracelet. These models all have a black dial, and only differ in the colours of the aluminium bezel insert. The NY0090-86E with a black bezel is certainly the classic choice, while the NY0091-83E with a wine red bezel and the NY0098-84E with a blue bezel are for those who want a splash of colour with a decidedly vintage vibe. Of special note for the black (NY0090-86E) and wine red (NY0091-83E) models is the use of a rose gold colour for the indications on the dial, including the CITIZEN and PROMASTER logos, the minute markers, as well as the “Divers 200m” text. These three ASIA Special Edition models will be limited to 2,000 pieces each and will be available in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan.





A pair of two-tone watches













Going along with the vintage feel of the NY009 series as a whole, two special additions will also be introduced, that take the retro theme that little bit further. These have a two-tone colour scheme, combining stainless steel and gold plating, referencing an aesthetic that was popular in the later part of the 20th century. With a recent revival of vintage styling prevalent in the watch industry, the look is back.





Both models come with the bezel and crown in gold plating, contrasting with the stainless steel case. Where they differ is in the colour of the dial, bezel insert and the strap. The NY0096-12L comes with a blue dial, bezel insert and matching blue rubber strap printed with a N.D Limits (No-Decompression) table. The NY0094-85E on the other hand comes with a black dial, bezel insert and it is mounted on a matching two-tone stainless steel bracelet.





These two watches, as part of the ASIA Special Edition series, are limited to 2 , 000 pieces each.





A lineage to the iconic NY004





With the NY009 series of watches being the new iteration of the line, it’s worth remembering the original NY004 and its place in history.













CITIZEN has had a tradition of making diving watches since 1959 starting with the introduction of the first Japanese made water-resistant mechanical watch known as the “Parawater”. The NY004, which was introduced in 1993, was merely a continuation of the same process of relentless improvement in the service of divers all over the world, of all capabilities.





The signature technical elements from the original NY004 have been retained in the new NY009 series. The first, the left- handed crown, which was designed to prevent inadvertent knocks as well as to provide ergonomic comfort to the wearer. The second, the distinctive bezel – with alternating smooth and serrated edges for a positive grip in wet conditions, that was inspired by the pufferfish or “Fugu” in Japanese. The third, the case size of 42mm. And finally, the inclusion of the proven CITIZEN Calibre 8203, a movement that offers hand-winding capability as well as approximately 40 hours of power reserve.







