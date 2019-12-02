CITIZEN launches a limited edition model of the Citizen Asia Limited NY009 – in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the PROMASTER Series

The new NY0097-87A comes on a metal bracelet, with a red bezel and, for uncommonly for a watch from the PROMASTER series, a white dial.









KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 2 December 2019 –





Inspired by Adventure





As the name resolutely declares, the Promaster series has always been about watches made for the uncompromising use of professionals. Whether worn by explorers on land, pilots in the air, or divers in the sea, each Promaster watch is designed for a specific function and environment, then built and tested to a high level of durability and quality.





The philosophy of the Promaster series has attracted professional users all over the world, who have depended on them for their accurate timekeeping, robust build quality and thoughtful design details. These qualities are appreciated not just for casual everyday use, but for situations when their lives have depended on the performance of their watches.





2019 marks the 30th Anniversary of the Promaster line, and to celebrate, Citizen introduces a new variation in the Citizen Asia Limited NY009 series – a new model in the series with a white dial.





The Citizen Asia Limited series – a fan favourite





The original NY004 series of watches has long been a fan favourite since it was introduced in 1989, with many who have owned them, appreciative of the robust build quality and the diver level water resistance of 200 metres that it offered, despite its relative affordability.





Over the years, the design of the watch has inspired fans to nickname it the “Fugu”, or “puffer-fish” in Japanese, due to the shape of the bezel, which was initially designed with sharp edges to give the user a positive grip when turning it under wet conditions.





In appreciation to the fans, Citizen released the NY008 series last year that kept everything that was loved about the original, but with an updated dial design, and most importantly, the new “Fugu” graphic engraved on the caseback.





Citizen followed up this release with the NY009 series this year, coming with a range of new colours as well as on a stainless steel bracelet.





White Dial













Diver’s watches have traditionally come with a black dial in order to provide contrast against the typical white indices and hands for enhanced legibility underwater. Even in the case of the dials from the NY008 and NY009 series, all are black except the green dial in the S.E.A Limited Edition (NY0099-81X) and the blue dial in the (NY0096-12L).





In this regard, white dials are relatively uncommon in diving watches and also uncommon for a Promaster watch, which is what makes this release particularly unique. The performance qualities of this new dual colour as well do not compromise the legibility of the watch underwater.





In combination with the white dial is the red bezel, which incidentally is the same shade of red that has been used in the Promaster logo since it was introduced 30 years ago.





This new watch, the (NY0097-87A) comes in a Limited Edition series of 888 pieces and will be available in the territories of Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Thailand.





PRODUCT SPECIFICATION





PROMASTER Mechanical Diver 200m – ASIA LIMITED EDITION Launch December 2019 Model NY0097-87X Retail Price SGD 633.40 Limited Number 888 pcs Case/Band Stainless Steel Crystal Mineral Crystal Dial Colour White Bezel Insert Colour White Size diameter 42mm *Design specification only Movement Cal.8203 / Automatic / Day & Date Display / Rotating Bezel 200m water resistance / Luminous (hands + indices + bezel at 12 o’clock)/ approx. 40hr power reserve





[CITIZEN Asia Limited Collection] website URL: citizenasialimited.com





ABOUT CITIZEN WATCH

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d’horlogerie with a comprehensive manufacturing process that extends from creating a watch’s individual components to its final assembly. The company operates in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN have held the belief of “Better Starts Now” — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we have made watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our proprietary light-powered Eco-Drive technology and state-of-the-art satellite-synchronised timekeeping.





* The final design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

* Eco-Drive is registered trademarks or trademarks of CITIZEN Watch Co., Ltd.



