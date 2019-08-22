City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail, plans to spend time with family

City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee (right) with his wife Ho Yeow Sun. The Straits Times

City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee was released from jail on Thursday (Aug 22) after serving time for his role in misusing millions of dollars in church funds.

In a statement on the church’s website, its board and senior management said that Mr Kong will be “taking a period to spend time with his family, especially his elderly parents”.

While in jail, he spent most of his time seeking and studying the things of God, the statement said.

Mr Kong also thanked church members for all their prayers for him and his family.

“Your letters brought him comfort and joy,” said the statement, urging members to continue to keep Mr Kong, his wife Ho Yeow Sun, son Dayan, and parents in prayer.

Mr Kong’s release comes one day before he turns 55.

His sentence was the longest among six church leaders, who were involved in misappropriating $50 million in church funds, in the largest case of misuse of charitable funds in Singapore’s history.

His sentence had been reduced from eight years’ jail to three and a half years upon appeal.

Mr Kong was released about two years and four months after he began his jail term. Inmates are usually given one-third remission on their sentence for good behaviour.

Besides Mr Kong, the rest of the leaders also had their terms shortened.

The other five are: Former deputy senior pastor Tan Ye Peng, former finance managers Serina Wee and Sharon Tan, former finance committee member John Lam and former fund manager Chew Eng Han.

The six of them were originally charged and convicted of criminal breach of trust as agents, under Section 409 of the Penal Code in 2015 after a 140-day trial.

They were handed jail terms ranging from 21 months to eight years.

Four of the other five leaders – Ms Tan, Mr Lam, Ms Wee and Mr Tan – have been released from jail.

Figures convicted of misusing millions in church funds (clockwise, from top left) Kong Hee, Tan Ye Peng, Serina Wee, John Lam, Chew Eng Han and Sharon Tan, on Feb 1, 2018. The Straits Times

They were given jail terms of seven months; one and a half years; two and a half years and three years and two months respectively.

Chew Eng Han was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

However, his jail term was extended by 13 months after he tried to flee the country. He will be the last to complete his sentence.