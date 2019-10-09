28 cities that you didn’t realize you’re mispronouncing

- source
- Avoiding embarrassing incidents while traveling can be tricky when you don’t know how to correctly pronounce the names of the destinations you’re visiting.
- Here’s a guide on how to correctly pronounce the names of 28 cities that tourists often bungle.
- Edinburgh, Scotland, is actually pronounced “ed-in-BRUH,” not “ed-in-BORO.” And Brisbane, Australia, is correctly pronounced “BRIZ-bin.”
Successfully finding your way around while traveling in a new place is hard enough as it is, but not knowing how to pronounce the name of your destination makes it even more complicated.
Cities like Edinburgh, Brisbane, Des Moines, and more are not spelled the way they sound. So we came up with a handy guide to popular destinations that may be difficult to pronounce, and have provided the correct pronunciation for each one.
Find out how to pronounce your next vacation spot correctly below.
Nice, France
- source
- Shutterstock / LiliGraphie
The wrong way: NEYES
The right way: NEES
Zzyzx, California
- source
- MikeBKKlife/Shutterstock
The wrong way: Zee-zee-why-zee-ex
The right way: ZY-ziks
Cartagena, Colombia.
- source
- Gary C. Tognoni/Shutterstock
The wrong way: Kar-tuh-GEN-uh
The right way: Kar-ta-HEN-uh
Ptuj, Slovenia
- source
- Shutterstock
The wrong way: Pit-uj
The right way: P-too-ee
Montreal, Canada
- source
- Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock
The wrong way: Mahn-tree-ALL
The right way: MUN-tree-AWL
La Jolla, California
- source
- IrinaSen/iStock
The wrong way: LA-jol-LA
The right way: Luh-HOY-uh
Schenectady, New York
The wrong way: SHE-neck-ta-dee
The right way: SKA-neck-tuh-dee
Ibiza, Spain
The wrong way: Ih-BEEZ-uh
The right way: ee-BEETH-ah
Melbourne, Australia
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
The wrong way: MEL-burn
The right way: MEL-bin
Chiang Mai, Thailand
- source
- Take Photo/Shutterstock
The wrong way: CHANG mai
The right way: CHI-ong mai
Cairns, Australia
- source
- Jonathan Wood/Stringer/Getty Images
The wrong way: KARE-ns
The right way: KAN-s
Cannes, France
- source
- mffoto/Shutterstock
The wrong way: KAN-nes
The right way: KAN-s
Budapest, Hungary
- source
- Alex Segre/Shutterstock
The wrong way: Boo-da-PEST
The right way: Boo-da-PESHT
Rio de Janiero, Brazil
- source
- Barichivich/iStock
The wrong way: Ree-o day xah-nay-ro
The right way: Hee-yo day xah-nay-ro
Spokane, Washington
- source
- Jon Bilous/shutterstock
The wrong way: spoh-KANE
The right way: spoh-KAN
Newark, New Jersey
- source
- Shutterstock
The wrong way: NEW-ahrk
The right way: NEW-irk
Phuket, Thailand
- source
- John_Walker/Shutterstock
The wrong way: FUH-ket
The right way: POO-ket
Brisbane, Australia
- source
- Shutterstock
The wrong way: BRIS-bane
The right way: BRIZ-bin
Marseille, France
- source
- S-F/Shutterstock
The wrong way: mar-SELL
The right way: mahr-SAY
Québec, Canada
- source
- windjunkie/iStock
The wrong way: QUI-bek
The right way: KE-bek
Edinburgh, Scotland
- source
- evenfh/Shutterstock
The wrong way: ed-in-BOR-o
The right way: ed-in-BRUH
Glasgow, Scotland
- source
- Shutterstock
The wrong way: GLAS-gow
The right way: GLAZ-go
Des Moines, Iowa
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
The wrong way: DEZ moy-nes
The right way: DE moin
Boise, Idaho
- source
- Charles Knowles/Shutterstock
The wrong way: Boys
The right way: Boy-SEE
Tuscon, Arizona
- source
- meunierd/Shutterstock
The wrong way: TUZ-kin
The right way: TOO-sahn
Leicester, UK
- source
- trabantos/Shutterstock
The wrong way: LIE-cest-ur
The right way: LEH-stur
Beijing, China
- source
- Shutterstock/gyn9037
The wrong way: BEE-xing
The right way: BAY-jing
Worcester, Massachusetts
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
The wrong way: WAR-chest-ur
The right way: WUH-stur
