28 cities that you didn’t realize you’re mispronouncing

By
Meredith Cash
-
Edinburgh, Scotland, is actually pronounced

Edinburgh, Scotland, is actually pronounced “ed-in-BRUH,” not “ed-in-BORO.”
PocholoCalapre/ iStock

Successfully finding your way around while traveling in a new place is hard enough as it is, but not knowing how to pronounce the name of your destination makes it even more complicated.

Cities like Edinburgh, Brisbane, Des Moines, and more are not spelled the way they sound. So we came up with a handy guide to popular destinations that may be difficult to pronounce, and have provided the correct pronunciation for each one.

Find out how to pronounce your next vacation spot correctly below.

Nice, France

Nice, France.
Shutterstock / LiliGraphie

The wrong way: NEYES

The right way: NEES

Zzyzx, California

Zzyzx, California.
MikeBKKlife/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Zee-zee-why-zee-ex

The right way: ZY-ziks

Cartagena, Colombia.

Cartagena, Colombia.
Gary C. Tognoni/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Kar-tuh-GEN-uh

The right way: Kar-ta-HEN-uh

Ptuj, Slovenia

Ptuj, Slovenia.
Shutterstock

The wrong way: Pit-uj

The right way: P-too-ee

Montreal, Canada

Montreal, Canada.
Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Mahn-tree-ALL

The right way: MUN-tree-AWL

La Jolla, California

La Jolla, California.
IrinaSen/iStock

The wrong way: LA-jol-LA

The right way: Luh-HOY-uh

Schenectady, New York

Schenectady, New York.
Raymond B. Summers/Shutterstock

The wrong way: SHE-neck-ta-dee

The right way: SKA-neck-tuh-dee

Ibiza, Spain

Ibiza, Spain.
Shutterstock/Pawel Kazmierczak

The wrong way: Ih-BEEZ-uh

The right way: ee-BEETH-ah

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia.
f11photo/Shutterstock

The wrong way: MEL-burn

The right way: MEL-bin

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai, Thailand.
Take Photo/Shutterstock

The wrong way: CHANG mai

The right way: CHI-ong mai

Cairns, Australia

Cairns, Australia.
Jonathan Wood/Stringer/Getty Images

The wrong way: KARE-ns

The right way: KAN-s

Cannes, France

Cannes, France.
mffoto/Shutterstock

The wrong way: KAN-nes

The right way: KAN-s

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary.
Alex Segre/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Boo-da-PEST

The right way: Boo-da-PESHT

Rio de Janiero, Brazil

Rio de Janiero, Brazil.
Barichivich/iStock

The wrong way: Ree-o day xah-nay-ro

The right way: Hee-yo day xah-nay-ro

Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington.
Jon Bilous/shutterstock

The wrong way: spoh-KANE

The right way: spoh-KAN

Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey.
Shutterstock

The wrong way: NEW-ahrk

The right way: NEW-irk

Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand.
John_Walker/Shutterstock

The wrong way: FUH-ket

The right way: POO-ket

Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia.
Shutterstock

The wrong way: BRIS-bane

The right way: BRIZ-bin

Marseille, France

Marseille, France.
S-F/Shutterstock

The wrong way: mar-SELL

The right way: mahr-SAY

Québec, Canada

Québec, Canada.
windjunkie/iStock

The wrong way: QUI-bek

The right way: KE-bek

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland.
evenfh/Shutterstock

The wrong way: ed-in-BOR-o

The right way: ed-in-BRUH

Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland.
Shutterstock

The wrong way: GLAS-gow

The right way: GLAZ-go

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa.
f11photo/Shutterstock

The wrong way: DEZ moy-nes

The right way: DE moin

Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho.
Charles Knowles/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Boys

The right way: Boy-SEE

Tuscon, Arizona

Tuscon, Arizona.
meunierd/Shutterstock

The wrong way: TUZ-kin

The right way: TOO-sahn

Leicester, UK

Leicester, UK.
trabantos/Shutterstock

The wrong way: LIE-cest-ur

The right way: LEH-stur

Beijing, China

Beijing, China.
Shutterstock/gyn9037

The wrong way: BEE-xing

The right way: BAY-jing

Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The wrong way: WAR-chest-ur

The right way: WUH-stur