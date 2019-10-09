28 cities that you didn’t realize you’re mispronouncing

caption Edinburgh, Scotland, is actually pronounced “ed-in-BRUH,” not “ed-in-BORO.” source PocholoCalapre/ iStock

Avoiding embarrassing incidents while traveling can be tricky when you don’t know how to correctly pronounce the names of the destinations you’re visiting.

Here’s a guide on how to correctly pronounce the names of 28 cities that tourists often bungle.

Edinburgh, Scotland, is actually pronounced “ed-in-BRUH,” not “ed-in-BORO.” And Brisbane, Australia, is correctly pronounced “BRIZ-bin.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Successfully finding your way around while traveling in a new place is hard enough as it is, but not knowing how to pronounce the name of your destination makes it even more complicated.

Cities like Edinburgh, Brisbane, Des Moines, and more are not spelled the way they sound. So we came up with a handy guide to popular destinations that may be difficult to pronounce, and have provided the correct pronunciation for each one.

Find out how to pronounce your next vacation spot correctly below.

Nice, France

caption Nice, France. source Shutterstock / LiliGraphie

The wrong way: NEYES

The right way: NEES

Zzyzx, California

caption Zzyzx, California. source MikeBKKlife/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Zee-zee-why-zee-ex

The right way: ZY-ziks

Cartagena, Colombia.

caption Cartagena, Colombia. source Gary C. Tognoni/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Kar-tuh-GEN-uh

The right way: Kar-ta-HEN-uh

Ptuj, Slovenia

caption Ptuj, Slovenia. source Shutterstock

The wrong way: Pit-uj

The right way: P-too-ee

Montreal, Canada

caption Montreal, Canada. source Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Mahn-tree-ALL

The right way: MUN-tree-AWL

La Jolla, California

caption La Jolla, California. source IrinaSen/iStock

The wrong way: LA-jol-LA

The right way: Luh-HOY-uh

Schenectady, New York

caption Schenectady, New York. source Raymond B. Summers/Shutterstock

The wrong way: SHE-neck-ta-dee

The right way: SKA-neck-tuh-dee

Ibiza, Spain

caption Ibiza, Spain. source Shutterstock/Pawel Kazmierczak

The wrong way: Ih-BEEZ-uh

The right way: ee-BEETH-ah

Melbourne, Australia

caption Melbourne, Australia. source f11photo/Shutterstock

The wrong way: MEL-burn

The right way: MEL-bin

Chiang Mai, Thailand

caption Chiang Mai, Thailand. source Take Photo/Shutterstock

The wrong way: CHANG mai

The right way: CHI-ong mai

Cairns, Australia

caption Cairns, Australia. source Jonathan Wood/Stringer/Getty Images

The wrong way: KARE-ns

The right way: KAN-s

Cannes, France

caption Cannes, France. source mffoto/Shutterstock

The wrong way: KAN-nes

The right way: KAN-s

Budapest, Hungary

caption Budapest, Hungary. source Alex Segre/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Boo-da-PEST

The right way: Boo-da-PESHT

Rio de Janiero, Brazil

caption Rio de Janiero, Brazil. source Barichivich/iStock

The wrong way: Ree-o day xah-nay-ro

The right way: Hee-yo day xah-nay-ro

Spokane, Washington

caption Spokane, Washington. source Jon Bilous/shutterstock

The wrong way: spoh-KANE

The right way: spoh-KAN

Newark, New Jersey

caption Newark, New Jersey. source Shutterstock

The wrong way: NEW-ahrk

The right way: NEW-irk

Phuket, Thailand

caption Phuket, Thailand. source John_Walker/Shutterstock

The wrong way: FUH-ket

The right way: POO-ket

Brisbane, Australia

caption Brisbane, Australia. source Shutterstock

The wrong way: BRIS-bane

The right way: BRIZ-bin

Marseille, France

caption Marseille, France. source S-F/Shutterstock

The wrong way: mar-SELL

The right way: mahr-SAY

Québec, Canada

caption Québec, Canada. source windjunkie/iStock

The wrong way: QUI-bek

The right way: KE-bek

Edinburgh, Scotland

caption Edinburgh, Scotland. source evenfh/Shutterstock

The wrong way: ed-in-BOR-o

The right way: ed-in-BRUH

Glasgow, Scotland

caption Glasgow, Scotland. source Shutterstock

The wrong way: GLAS-gow

The right way: GLAZ-go

Des Moines, Iowa

caption Des Moines, Iowa. source f11photo/Shutterstock

The wrong way: DEZ moy-nes

The right way: DE moin

Boise, Idaho

caption Boise, Idaho. source Charles Knowles/Shutterstock

The wrong way: Boys

The right way: Boy-SEE

Tuscon, Arizona

caption Tuscon, Arizona. source meunierd/Shutterstock

The wrong way: TUZ-kin

The right way: TOO-sahn

Leicester, UK

caption Leicester, UK. source trabantos/Shutterstock

The wrong way: LIE-cest-ur

The right way: LEH-stur

Beijing, China

caption Beijing, China. source Shutterstock/gyn9037

The wrong way: BEE-xing

The right way: BAY-jing

Worcester, Massachusetts

caption Worcester, Massachusetts. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The wrong way: WAR-chest-ur

The right way: WUH-stur