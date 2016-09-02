26 stunning photos that show how much city skylines have changed over the years

By
Jacob Shamsian
-
Toronto's skyline in the 1930s compared to today's.

caption
Toronto’s skyline in the 1930s compared to today’s.
source
Derek Flack/Blogto.com; Luke Abrahams/iStock

You can tell a lot about a city by looking at its skyline.

Over the decades, many cities have exploded in size and have introduced ambitious works of architecture to the world.

Two decades ago, Dubai was a relatively undeveloped city. Now it’s filled with gleaming skyscrapers. And cities like Toronto look virtually unrecognizable compared to a century ago.

Here are 13 cities whose skylines look completely different, several decades later.

The permission to use some of these photos were obtained through RENTCafé.

Then: New York City

Here’s the New York City Skyline in 1964, from across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Now: New York City

caption
New York City.
source
sangaku/Shutterstock

In 2016, One World Trade Center dominates lower Manhattan.

Then: Dubai

caption
Dubai.
source
kovacslaszlo/Panoramio

In 2000, Dubai’s Marina area was mostly dirt.

Now: Dubai

caption
Dubai.
source
AirPano com/Youtube

It’s grown quite a lot.

Then: London

caption
London.
source
Wikimedia Commons

London’s Westminster area in the late 1920s.

Now: London

caption
London.
source
onehdwallpaper.com

Here it is in 2012. It’s got some new landmarks, like the London Eye Ferris wheel.

Then: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi’s beach in 1961 featured just water distillation plants.

Now: Abu Dhabi, UAE

caption
Abu Dhabi.
source
Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock

Now it’s a place for tourists, with gleaming skyscrapers in the background.

Then: Paris

caption
Paris.
source
Neurdein/Wikimedia Commons

This is the view from the Eiffel Tower in Paris when it was built, in 1889.

Now: Paris

caption
Paris.
source
VogelSP/iStock

Today, the city is crowded with more buildings.

Then: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar looked like this in 1977.

Now: Doha, Qatar

caption
Doha.
source
Shutterstock/Makushin Alexey

Here’s the skyline today.

Then: Sydney

caption
Sydney.
source
Fred Yates/locofonic.alphalink.com.au

From Sydney’s Harbour Bridge, you can see the skyline of the city. Here it was in the 1930s.

Now: Sydney

caption
Sydney.
source
Klaus Hollitzer/iStock

The skyline has grown significantly since then, with some of the largest buildings in Australia.

Then: Tokyo

In 1976, Tokyo’s skyline was busy and the city was thriving.

Now: Tokyo

caption
Tokyo.
source
vichie81/iStock

It’s grown only more since then.

Then: Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s buildings in 1957 were tall for their day.

Now: Hong Kong

caption
Hong Kong.
source
Phaitoon Sutunyawatchai / Shutterstock.com

Now they’re even taller, made with plenty of glass and steel.

Then: Rio de Janeiro

caption
Rio de Janeiro.
source
Imgur.com

This photo was taken sometime around 1930, when “Christ the Redeemer” was in construction.

Now: Rio de Janeiro

caption
Rio de Janeiro.
source
Barichivich/iStock

The city is much more developed today – and the statue looms over it all.

Then: Toronto

caption
Toronto.
source
Derek Flack/Blogto.com

In the early 1930s, the tallest building in the Toronto skyline was 34 stories.

Now: Toronto

caption
Toronto.
source
Luke Abrahams/iStock

Now the shore is dotted with ambitious architectural creations like CN Tower and Rogers Centre.

Then: Shanghai

caption
Shanghai.
source
Carlos Barria/Reuters

Shanghai’s Pudong district in 1987 was a nice, bustling city.

Now: Shanghai

caption
Shanghai.
source
REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Three decades later, skyscrapers have shot up from the ground.

Then: Moscow

caption
Moscow.
source
iliketowastemytime.com

In 1917, the The Grand Kremlin Palace was the major feature on the banks of the Moskva River.

Now: Moscow

caption
Moscow.
source
Shchipkova Elena/Shutterstock

A century later, it hasn’t changed much. Some works of architecture are just timeless.