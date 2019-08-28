26 stunning photos that show how much city skylines have changed over the years

- source
- Derek Flack/Blogto.com; Luke Abrahams/iStock
- Over the course of decades, some cities have completely transformed their skylines.
- New York City has long been known for its skyscrapers, and its skyline is still evolving.
- Dubai went from desert port to a thriving metropolis in just over twenty years.
You can tell a lot about a city by looking at its skyline.
Over the decades, many cities have exploded in size and have introduced ambitious works of architecture to the world.
Two decades ago, Dubai was a relatively undeveloped city. Now it’s filled with gleaming skyscrapers. And cities like Toronto look virtually unrecognizable compared to a century ago.
Here are 13 cities whose skylines look completely different, several decades later.
The permission to use some of these photos were obtained through RENTCafé.
Then: New York City
Here’s the New York City Skyline in 1964, from across the Brooklyn Bridge.
Now: New York City
- source
- sangaku/Shutterstock
In 2016, One World Trade Center dominates lower Manhattan.
Then: Dubai
- source
- kovacslaszlo/Panoramio
In 2000, Dubai’s Marina area was mostly dirt.
Now: Dubai
- source
- AirPano com/Youtube
It’s grown quite a lot.
Then: London
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
London’s Westminster area in the late 1920s.
Now: London
- source
- onehdwallpaper.com
Here it is in 2012. It’s got some new landmarks, like the London Eye Ferris wheel.
Then: Abu Dhabi, UAE
Abu Dhabi’s beach in 1961 featured just water distillation plants.
Now: Abu Dhabi, UAE
- source
- Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock
Now it’s a place for tourists, with gleaming skyscrapers in the background.
Then: Paris
- source
- Neurdein/Wikimedia Commons
This is the view from the Eiffel Tower in Paris when it was built, in 1889.
Now: Paris
- source
- VogelSP/iStock
Today, the city is crowded with more buildings.
Then: Doha, Qatar
Doha, Qatar looked like this in 1977.
Now: Doha, Qatar
- source
- Shutterstock/Makushin Alexey
Here’s the skyline today.
Then: Sydney
From Sydney’s Harbour Bridge, you can see the skyline of the city. Here it was in the 1930s.
Now: Sydney
- source
- Klaus Hollitzer/iStock
The skyline has grown significantly since then, with some of the largest buildings in Australia.
Then: Tokyo
In 1976, Tokyo’s skyline was busy and the city was thriving.
Now: Tokyo
- source
- vichie81/iStock
It’s grown only more since then.
Then: Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s buildings in 1957 were tall for their day.
Now: Hong Kong
- source
- Phaitoon Sutunyawatchai / Shutterstock.com
Now they’re even taller, made with plenty of glass and steel.
Then: Rio de Janeiro
- source
- Imgur.com
This photo was taken sometime around 1930, when “Christ the Redeemer” was in construction.
Now: Rio de Janeiro
- source
- Barichivich/iStock
The city is much more developed today – and the statue looms over it all.
Then: Toronto
- source
- Derek Flack/Blogto.com
In the early 1930s, the tallest building in the Toronto skyline was 34 stories.
Now: Toronto
- source
- Luke Abrahams/iStock
Now the shore is dotted with ambitious architectural creations like CN Tower and Rogers Centre.
Then: Shanghai
- source
- Carlos Barria/Reuters
Shanghai’s Pudong district in 1987 was a nice, bustling city.
Now: Shanghai
- source
- REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Three decades later, skyscrapers have shot up from the ground.
Then: Moscow
- source
- iliketowastemytime.com
In 1917, the The Grand Kremlin Palace was the major feature on the banks of the Moskva River.
Now: Moscow
- source
- Shchipkova Elena/Shutterstock
A century later, it hasn’t changed much. Some works of architecture are just timeless.