26 stunning photos that show how much city skylines have changed over the years

caption Toronto’s skyline in the 1930s compared to today’s. source Derek Flack/Blogto.com; Luke Abrahams/iStock

Over the course of decades, some cities have completely transformed their skylines.

New York City has long been known for its skyscrapers, and its skyline is still evolving.

Dubai went from desert port to a thriving metropolis in just over twenty years.

Visit Insider’s home page for more stories.

You can tell a lot about a city by looking at its skyline.

Over the decades, many cities have exploded in size and have introduced ambitious works of architecture to the world.

Two decades ago, Dubai was a relatively undeveloped city. Now it’s filled with gleaming skyscrapers. And cities like Toronto look virtually unrecognizable compared to a century ago.

Here are 13 cities whose skylines look completely different, several decades later.

The permission to use some of these photos were obtained through RENTCafé.

Then: New York City

Here’s the New York City Skyline in 1964, from across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Now: New York City

caption New York City. source sangaku/Shutterstock

In 2016, One World Trade Center dominates lower Manhattan.

Then: Dubai

caption Dubai. source kovacslaszlo/Panoramio

In 2000, Dubai’s Marina area was mostly dirt.

Now: Dubai

caption Dubai. source AirPano com/Youtube

It’s grown quite a lot.

Then: London

caption London. source Wikimedia Commons

London’s Westminster area in the late 1920s.

Now: London

caption London. source onehdwallpaper.com

Here it is in 2012. It’s got some new landmarks, like the London Eye Ferris wheel.

Then: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi’s beach in 1961 featured just water distillation plants.

Now: Abu Dhabi, UAE

caption Abu Dhabi. source Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock

Now it’s a place for tourists, with gleaming skyscrapers in the background.

Then: Paris

caption Paris. source Neurdein/Wikimedia Commons

This is the view from the Eiffel Tower in Paris when it was built, in 1889.

Now: Paris

caption Paris. source VogelSP/iStock

Today, the city is crowded with more buildings.

Then: Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar looked like this in 1977.

Now: Doha, Qatar

caption Doha. source Shutterstock/Makushin Alexey

Here’s the skyline today.

Then: Sydney

caption Sydney. source Fred Yates/locofonic.alphalink.com.au

From Sydney’s Harbour Bridge, you can see the skyline of the city. Here it was in the 1930s.

Now: Sydney

caption Sydney. source Klaus Hollitzer/iStock

The skyline has grown significantly since then, with some of the largest buildings in Australia.

Then: Tokyo

In 1976, Tokyo’s skyline was busy and the city was thriving.

Now: Tokyo

caption Tokyo. source vichie81/iStock

It’s grown only more since then.

Then: Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s buildings in 1957 were tall for their day.

Now: Hong Kong

caption Hong Kong. source Phaitoon Sutunyawatchai / Shutterstock.com

Now they’re even taller, made with plenty of glass and steel.

Then: Rio de Janeiro

caption Rio de Janeiro. source Imgur.com

This photo was taken sometime around 1930, when “Christ the Redeemer” was in construction.

Now: Rio de Janeiro

caption Rio de Janeiro. source Barichivich/iStock

The city is much more developed today – and the statue looms over it all.

Then: Toronto

caption Toronto. source Derek Flack/Blogto.com

In the early 1930s, the tallest building in the Toronto skyline was 34 stories.

Now: Toronto

caption Toronto. source Luke Abrahams/iStock

Now the shore is dotted with ambitious architectural creations like CN Tower and Rogers Centre.

Then: Shanghai

caption Shanghai. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

Shanghai’s Pudong district in 1987 was a nice, bustling city.

Now: Shanghai

caption Shanghai. source REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Three decades later, skyscrapers have shot up from the ground.

Then: Moscow

caption Moscow. source iliketowastemytime.com

In 1917, the The Grand Kremlin Palace was the major feature on the banks of the Moskva River.

Now: Moscow

caption Moscow. source Shchipkova Elena/Shutterstock

A century later, it hasn’t changed much. Some works of architecture are just timeless.