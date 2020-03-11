A Premier League match has been postponed because a chairman contracted the coronavirus

caption Evangelos Marinakis has contracted COVID-19. source Reuters/Alkis Konstantindis

Manchester City’s match against Arsenal on Monday has been postponed because of coronavirus fears just days after the UK government’s scientific advisor said there was no need to cancel mass gatherings.

Arsenal hosted Olympiakos in the UEFA Europa League on February 27, and the Greek club’s chairman, Evangelos Marinakis, has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Premier League has agreed that, “the short notice of Mr. Marinakis’ infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk,” an official statement says.

Two days ago, a British doctor Sir Patrick Vallance said at Downing Street: “One person in a 70,000 seater stadium isn’t going to infect the stadium,” City AM reports.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Monday’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed due to coronavirus fears just days after a scientific advisor to the UK government appeared to downplay the risk of the virus at sports events.

On Febuary 27, Arsenal hosted Olympiakos at The Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Europa League. The Greek club’s chairman, Evangelos Marinakis, has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening to give time to fully assess the situation,” a statement from the Premier League says.

“We understand this will cause inconvenience and cost to fans planning to attend the game but Arsenal, Manchester City, and the Premier League have agreed that the short notice of Mr. Marinakis’ infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk.”

The Premier League added that it has “no plans to postpone any other matches.”

News of the postponement comes just days after the UK government’s chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance said there was no need to ban any large scale gatherings.

“Lots of things that seem intuitive and you think should work turn out to have very little, if any, effect,” he said, according to the BBC. “One of those is actually airport screening.”

He added: “Other measures that people look out to, mass gatherings and so on, actually don’t make much difference, if you really look at it. So those aren’t the first things you’d go for.”

Vallance also said, according to City AM: “One person in a 70,000 seater stadium isn’t going to infect the stadium.”

The UK currently has 382 reported coronavirus cases and six deaths.

Read more:

Italian soccer player celebrates a goal with a message for fans about coronavirus while playing in an empty stadium

Many major sporting events around the world have been affected or canceled because of the coronavirus

A Manchester United striker who was forced to train alone over fears he could have coronavirus has now scored 3 times in his first 2 games