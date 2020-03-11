Meet the 32 men competing for Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s heart

caption Clare Crawley at “After the Final Rose.” source John Fleenor/ABC

Clare Crawley’s journey to find love officially began last night, when she walked the stage at “After the Final Rose.”

And now, her suitors are out, from a personal friend of Tyler Cameron’s, to one of the only people on the show to ever be above 40.

The season will premiere on May 18.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Just as quickly as Peter Weber’s season started, it’s over. Good luck Peter and Madison (and Barb)! It’s time for a new Bachelorette and a new crop of men for “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Clare Crawley is the 16th star of “The Bachelorette,” returning for her fifth go at finding true love on TV. The 38-year-old is the oldest lead in “Bachelorette” history, so some people assumed that the season would skew older – but don’t worry, there’s still a 23-year-old in the mix.

Keep scrolling to see all 32 men competing for Clare’s heart this May.

Aaron G., 33

caption Aaron G. source ABC

Aaron is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Alex B., 28

caption Alex B. source ABC

Alex is from Dallas, Texas.

Anthony W., 27

caption Anthony W. source ABC

Anthony is from Huntington Beach, California.

Austin B., 28

caption Austin B. source ABC

Austin is from Cut Off, Louisiana.

Bennett M., 27

caption Bennett M. source ABC

Bennett is from Orlando, Florida.

Blake Monar, 30

caption Blake Monar. source ABC

Blake is from Phoenix, Arizona.

Blake Moynes, 29

caption Blake Moynes. source ABC

Blake is from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Bret E., 42

caption Bret E. source ABC

Bret is from Provo, Utah.

Cameron D., 28

caption Cameron D. source ABC

Cameron is from Newport Beach, California.

Chris C., 27

caption Chris C. source ABC

Chris is from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dale M., 31

caption Dale M. source ABC

Dale is from New York, New York.

Demar J., 26

caption Demar J. source ABC

Demar is from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ed W., 36

caption Ed W. source ABC

Ed is from Miami, Florida.

Ellis M., 26

caption Ellis M. source ABC

Ellis is from Dallas, Texas.

Grant L., 25

caption Grant L. source ABC

Grant is from Boston, Massachusetts.

Greg G., 26

caption Greg G. source ABC

Greg is from Edison, New Jersey.

Ivan H., 28

caption Ivan H. source ABC

Ivan is from Dallas, Texas.

Jake M., 25

caption Jake M. source ABC

Jake is from Lafayette, Colorado.

James C., 23

caption James C. source ABC

James is from Chicago, Illinois.

Jay S., 29

caption Jay S. source ABC

Jay is from Oakland Park, Florida.

Jordan C., 26

caption Jordan C. source ABC

Jordan is from New York, New York.

Josh E., 31

caption Josh E. source ABC

Josh is from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

JP C., 25

caption JP C. source ABC

JP is from Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

Karl S., 33

caption Karl S. source ABC

Karl is from Miami, Florida.

Matt G., 26

caption Matt G. source ABC

Matt is from from Jupiter, Florida.

Matt J., 28

caption Matt J. source ABC

Matt is from New York, New York.

Heads up Bachelor Nation – if Matt James looks familiar to you, it’s because he’s close friends and roommates with Tyler Cameron.

Mike T., 38

caption Mike T. source ABC

Mike is from Calgary, Canada.

Miles G., 27

caption Miles G. source ABC

Miles is from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Nick E., 25

caption Nick E. source ABC

Nick is from Nashville, Tennessee.

Noah E., 25

caption Noah E. source ABC

Noah is from Long Beach, California.

Tyler C., 27

caption Tyler C. source ABC

Tyler is from Morgantown, West Virginia.

Yosef A., 30

caption Yosef A. source ABC

Yosef is from Daphne, Alabama.