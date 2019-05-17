A mother and daughter have been charged with killing a pregnant teen and cutting the baby from her womb

A Chicago woman and her daughter have been charged for murdering a pregnant teenager and cutting the baby from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa, were charged with first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery to a child, while the elder Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, was charged with concealment of a homicide.

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a press conference on Thursday that while the motive remains unclear, “we can only assume” the elder Figueroa wanted to raise the baby as her own.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine months pregnant, went missing around three weeks ago.

It was supposed to be one of the happiest times of her life.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, a 19-year-old Chicago woman, was nine months pregnant and gearing up for the birth of her baby boy. In late April, after leaving the high school she attended in the city’s Little Village neighborhood, she went to the home of Clarisa Figueroa, who had offered the teen a double stroller and baby clothes after they first met on a Facebook group for mothers, called “Help a Sista Out.”

But, something wasn’t right. That afternoon, Ochoa-Lopez failed to picked up her three-year-old son from day care and, later, never came home. That wasn’t like her, her mother, Raquel Uriostegui, told reporters at a press conference. “She is a very responsible lady. She is not a person who just disappears and leaves home. I cannot believe that she would just leave, pregnant, and abandon her other son. There’s something wrong here, something bad.”

Almost a month since Ochoa-Lopez first disappeared, her mother’s words would come to fruition: something bad did happen. On Wednesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the teens remains had been discovered in a trash can, her death believed to be the result of strangulation and ruled as a homicide. Even more shocking: after being strangled to death, her baby boy was cut from her womb.

During a Thursday press conference, Chicago police officials revealed that Figueroa – the woman from the Facebook group – and her daughter Desiree had been charged for Ochoa-Lopez’s murder, according to the Chicago Tribune, and the older Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, charged with concealment of a homicide. While the motive remains unclear, Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said “we can only assume” the elder Figueroa, who is 46 years old, wanted to raise the baby as her own. In 2017, her 27-year-old son died of natural causes.

“We came to this country to give a good life for my daughter,” Ochoa-Lopez’s father, Arnulfo Ochoa, told the Tribune on Thursday outside the Cook County medical examiner’s office. “We just want justice for what they did for my daughter.”

A daughter confesses

Desiree Figueroa, 24, confessed to the police she had helped her mother strangle Ochoa-Lopez, according to WGN, and they were both charged with one count of first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery to a child causing permanent disability. The two, along with Boback, are due in court on Friday.

For weeks, Ochoa-Lopez’s family desperately searched for the teen. Her toddler kept asking for his mom and refused to eat food, Uriostegui said at the press conference. After her remains were discovered on Wednesday, her husband, through tears, told ABC7 Chicago: “Why did these people, why did these bad people do this? She did nothing to them. She was a good person.”

After Ochoa-Lopez’s baby was cut from her stomach, the elder Figueroa called 991 saying the baby was “pale and blue,” according to the Chicago Tribune. The baby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and, as of Thursday, is brain-dead but remains on life support, the teen’s family told the Tribune.

Johnson said at Thursday’s press conference that, through DNA testing, they were certain the child was Ochoa-Lopez’s.

“They should be celebrating the birth of a young baby,” he said. “Instead, they’re mourning the loss of a mother and possibly that young child.”