Clarisonic cleansing brushes are up to 40% off during Prime Day 2019 — here are the ones to buy

Clarisonic is offering incredible Amazon Prime Day 2019 savings on its famous facial cleansing brush systems – which are expensive to begin with and hardly ever discounted – as well as brush head refill packs.

We’re seeing solid deals on items like the Mia Smart Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, Pore and Blemish Gel Cleanser, and Sonic Awakening Eye Massager.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of facial cleansing brushes or just curious about their effectiveness, Amazon Prime Day 2019 is the ideal time to try the classic Clarisonic. From July 15-16, you can save up to 44% on select skin-care items from the brand that arguably created the cleansing brush trend.

Amazon’s Clarisonic deals are especially cool because the devices are hardly ever on sale, and refill brush heads and gel cleansers are never on sale, so it’s really the perfect time to try the brand or stock up on necessities if you’re already an avid fan.

To help you decide exactly what to buy, we’ve rounded up the best of the Clarisonic deals below.

Here are the best Clarisonic Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals on facial cleansing brushes, brush head refills, gel cleansers, and more:

Clarisonic Mia Smart Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush

This Allure Readers’ Choice Award Winner is a smart cleansing brush that syncs up to the Clarisonic app, allowing you to set goals and keep track of your skin’s progress over time. There are two sensitive-skin friendly modes for cleansing, and the Mia Smart Sonic also works with the massaging brush head.

Clarisonic Sonic Foundation Makeup Brush

A rotating foundation brush isn’t exactly a necessity, but you just might love how seamlessly this blends in liquid and cream makeup.

Clarisonic Smart Anti-Aging Firming Massage Head

Swap out your cleansing brush for this massaging head that aims boost the efficacy of your skin-care products.

Clarisonic Gentle Radiance Foaming Milk Cleanser

You can pair your Clarisonic device with any cleanser, but the brand does have its own range of face washes. The Gentle Radiance Foaming Milk Cleanser is a fan favorite, stocked with licorice root extract and peppermint leaf extract to help soothe the skin and boost radiance.

Clarisonic Pore & Blemish Gel Cleanser

Breakout-prone complexions will appreciate this gel cleanser formulated with micro-exfoliating acids to cut through oil and clogged pores.

Clarisonic Radiance Facial Cleansing Brush Head Replacement

Many Clarisonic brush head attachments are on sale during Prime Day, but the Radiance Facial Cleansing Brush Head is a particular fan favorite. It’s suitable for all skin types and has soft, fine bristles for a gentle cleanse.