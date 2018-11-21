An artist Photoshops classic art onto modern-day scenes, and the results are hilarious

- source
- Artist Hayati Evren Photoshops classic paintings onto modern-day images for hilarious new takes.
- His Instagram following is steadily growing, with 70,500 followers currently consuming his work.
- Popular characters throughout his work include Vincent van Gogh, the “Mona Lisa,” and the “Girl with a Pearl Earring.”
Visual designer Hayati Evren (Hayati’nin Evreni on Instagram, which means “Hayati’s Universe” in Turkish) has turned his passion for classic art into hilarious, contemporary marvels. The 27-year-old from Cyprus reinvents iconic paintings and photos by Photoshopping them onto modern-day images, and has amassed a following of 70,500 Instagram followers who love his refreshing takes.
From the “Mona Lisa” to “Girl with a Pearl Earring” to famous memes, anything is fair game.
Keep scrolling to see what famous artworks could look like if they’d been made today.
Evren began learning to use Photoshop as a teenager.
“The internet was not very common at that time,” he told INSIDER about the beginnings of his hobby. “There was no tutorial videos.”
“I’m still learning,” he said.
He began by editing car photos, teaching himself as he went.
He kept at it, getting better and better at using the tool, and his work was eventually published in newspapers and magazines.
Eventually, he began working in advertising, though not for long.
It didn’t take long before Evren decided to leave the profession, however, and start life anew. “I opened a new page for myself,” he said.
He quickly went back to creating “interesting” work, as he called it, with Photoshop.
He has a love for classic art that steers his work. For Evren, looking at paintings is “like reading a novel.” Every detail “tells you something.”
He found that a very specific type of his work was attracting attention: classic images juxtaposed with the new.
“When I realized that the arrangements I made on the classic paintings were drawing attention,” he said, “I focused more on that.”
Inspiration, he said, comes from life.
“I take inspiration from the behavior of every living thing,” he said. “I want to draw attention to the current situation by combining old and new.”
How long does it take Evren to create each image? Some take just 30 minutes, others take days.
Here he gives the self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh a hipster look, tattoos and all.
Evren makes a new image almost every day.
Doing this work is therapy, said Evren. Every completed piece is a relief.
His favorite piece thus far is “Starry Night Trip.”
“Every time I look, I dream that I am with them,” he said of his favorite creation.
In fact, the latter is also the most popular piece on his site.
Other popular work includes other paintings from Vincent van Gogh’s cannon and reimaginings of “Girl with a Pearl Earring” and the “Mona Lisa.”
Sometimes, Evren takes inspiration from television, including shows like “Rick and Morty.”
He even takes classic art and fuses it with popular memes.
Here he turns the “Mona Lisa,” “Girl With a Pearl Earring” and Vincent van Gogh into the famous “Love Triangle Meme.”
Other times, Evren takes on famous monuments.
Here the Statue of Liberty rides the bus, something every commuter can relate to.
Evren finds all kinds of ways to combine the old with the new.
Here he turns Frida Kahlo into a modern-day millennial, camera, pet dog, jean shorts and all.
If you have a hobby you’re interested in, Evren encourages you to keep at it.
“Learn to focus on what you want to do,” he told INSIDER. “Educate yourself everyday!”
For anyone interested in owning his work, it’s available to buy online in all sorts of formats.
You can buy his work as framed prints, tote bags, or even as flip flops.
