A former racing driver amassed a $10 million car collection to start a museum, but now his 96 vehicles are up for sale — take a tour of the collection

Tim Levin, Business Insider US
The Petitjean Collection.

The Petitjean Collection.
Diana Varga/RM Sotheby’s
  • A race-car driver’s expansive collection of 96 classic vehicles will be auctioned off through RM Sotheby’s next month.
  • Marcel Petitjean competed during the 1960s and 1970s, and spent the last five decades amassing a car collection with the intention of starting a museum.
  • Petitjean’s collection is now worth up to $10 million, according to RM Sotheby’s estimates, and spans from the 1950s to the 1990s.
  • The Petitjean Collection includes icons like a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, a 1968 Lamborghini Miura, a 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo, and a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster.
A former race-car driver’s stunning, 96-car collection will be auctioned off online through RM Sotheby’s from June 3 through June 11.

The stash, which carries an estimated value of up to $10 million, was amassed over decades by Marcel Petitjean, who competed in events around Europe during the 1960s and 1970s. According to RM Sotheby’s, Petitjean spent the past 50 years collecting classics with the intention of establishing his own motor museum.

To that end, Petitjean snatched up a wide variety of rare and sought-after cars dating from the 1950s all the way through the 1990s. Some of the most notable cars include a 1968 Lamborghini Miura, a 1955 Aston Martin DB2, a 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo, and a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster that RM Sotheby’s estimates will rake in up to $1.2 million at auction.

Tour some of the highlights of the Petitjean Collection below:

A race-car driver’s massive collection of classic cars that spans from the 1950s to the 1990s will be auctioned off through RM Sotheby’s in June.

The Petitjean Collection.
Ian Wells/RM Sotheby’s

The stash was amassed by former race-car driver Marcel Petitjean, who competed in Europe during the 1960s and 1970s.

The Petitjean Collection.
Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

For roughly the past five decades, Petitjean “lovingly built” the collection of classic cars, according to RM Sotheby’s.

The Petitjean Collection.
Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Wanting to start a museum, Petitjean bought a broad range of iconic cars from brands like Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Lamborghini, Porsche, and many others.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

According to the auction house, many of the cars up for sale are highly original and have been in Petitjean’s collection for decades.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

The stash includes cars ranging in price from under $10,000 to over $1 million.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

It comprises some of the most iconic supercars ever made, as well as some oddballs.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

Here are some of the highlights.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

Petitjean evidently had a thing for drop-tops from the 1950s and 1960s — the collection includes a 1950 Jaguar XK 120 Roadster …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1955 Aston Martin DB2 valued at more than $200,000 …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1960 Porsche 356 B Cabriolet …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… and a 1968 Fiat Dino Spider.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

Lest we forget Petitjean’s 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster. One of the most desirable collector cars on today’s market, the 300SL is expected to fetch up to $1.2 million at auction.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

There are plenty of classic coupes as well, like a 1962 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1962 Maserati 3500 GTi …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1963 Jaguar E-Type …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1965 Matra Djet V …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… and a 1966 Aston Martin DB6 Coupe that’s expected to bring in up to $175,000.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

But the collection has something for everyone, even fans of good ol’ American muscle. There’s 1966 Ford Mustang …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… and a few Corvettes.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

Petitjean had a first-generation ‘Vette from 1961 …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

A second-gen Sting Ray from 1963 …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… and a third-generation convertible version from 1968.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

Petitjean evidently had a soft spot for the wedge era of sports-car design, as he had a 1973 De Tomaso Pantera …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1978 Maserati Merak …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1971 De Tomaso Mangusta …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… and a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

Not to mention, Petitjean snatched up a whole range of desirable Lambos, including a 1968 Miura P400 that RM Sotheby’s estimates could bring in close to $900,000.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

There’s also a 1970 Lamborghini Islero …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1971 Lamborghini Espada …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1974 Lamborghini Urraco …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… and one of the most iconic Lambos ever, the Countach.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

In case that wasn’t enough to choose from, the Petitjean Collection also includes a 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… and a 1991 Lamborghini Diablo.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

And because life is all about balance, the collection has eight Lamborghinis as well as eight Porsches.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

This 1964 904 GTS has been in Petitjean’s stash for 27 years and may sell for close to $1 million, according to pre-auction estimates.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

The collection also includes a mid-engined Porsche 914 from 1971 …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1976 Porsche 911 Targa …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… and an air-cooled 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo that might sell for more than $100,000.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

Some quirky rides in the Petitjean Collection include a 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1996 Renault Sport Spider that was one of 1,800 produced …

The Petitjean Collection
RM Sotheby’s

… a 1971 Citroën SM …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… and a 1956 Porsche tractor worth that could be worth more than $20,000.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

Plus, there’s a 1990 BMW Z1 …

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

… with doors that retract into the Bimmer’s body rather than swinging out like in a normal car.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s

The Petitjean Collection of nearly 100 vehicles will be auctioned online, without reserve, during The European Sale, which takes place June 3 through June 11.

The Petitjean Collection.
RM Sotheby’s