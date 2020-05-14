A former racing driver amassed a $10 million car collection to start a museum, but now his 96 vehicles are up for sale — take a tour of the collection

caption The Petitjean Collection. source Diana Varga/RM Sotheby’s

A race-car driver’s expansive collection of 96 classic vehicles will be auctioned off through RM Sotheby’s next month.

Marcel Petitjean competed during the 1960s and 1970s, and spent the last five decades amassing a car collection with the intention of starting a museum.

Petitjean’s collection is now worth up t o $10 million , according to RM Sotheby’s estimates, and spans from the 1950s to the 1990s.

, according to RM Sotheby’s estimates, and spans from the 1950s to the 1990s. The Petitjean Collection includes icons like a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, a 1968 Lamborghini Miura, a 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo, and a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A former race-car driver’s stunning, 96-car collection will be auctioned off online through RM Sotheby’s from June 3 through June 11.

The stash, which carries an estimated value of up to $10 million, was amassed over decades by Marcel Petitjean, who competed in events around Europe during the 1960s and 1970s. According to RM Sotheby’s, Petitjean spent the past 50 years collecting classics with the intention of establishing his own motor museum.

To that end, Petitjean snatched up a wide variety of rare and sought-after cars dating from the 1950s all the way through the 1990s. Some of the most notable cars include a 1968 Lamborghini Miura, a 1955 Aston Martin DB2, a 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo, and a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster that RM Sotheby’s estimates will rake in up to $1.2 million at auction.

Tour some of the highlights of the Petitjean Collection below:

A race-car driver’s massive collection of classic cars that spans from the 1950s to the 1990s will be auctioned off through RM Sotheby’s in June.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source Ian Wells/RM Sotheby’s

The stash was amassed by former race-car driver Marcel Petitjean, who competed in Europe during the 1960s and 1970s.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

For roughly the past five decades, Petitjean “lovingly built” the collection of classic cars, according to RM Sotheby’s.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Wanting to start a museum, Petitjean bought a broad range of iconic cars from brands like Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Lamborghini, Porsche, and many others.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

According to the auction house, many of the cars up for sale are highly original and have been in Petitjean’s collection for decades.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

The stash includes cars ranging in price from under $10,000 to over $1 million.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

It comprises some of the most iconic supercars ever made, as well as some oddballs.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

Here are some of the highlights.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

Petitjean evidently had a thing for drop-tops from the 1950s and 1960s — the collection includes a 1950 Jaguar XK 120 Roadster …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1955 Aston Martin DB2 valued at more than $200,000 …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1960 Porsche 356 B Cabriolet …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… and a 1968 Fiat Dino Spider.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

Lest we forget Petitjean’s 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster. One of the most desirable collector cars on today’s market, the 300SL is expected to fetch up to $1.2 million at auction.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

There are plenty of classic coupes as well, like a 1962 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1962 Maserati 3500 GTi …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1963 Jaguar E-Type …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1965 Matra Djet V …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… and a 1966 Aston Martin DB6 Coupe that’s expected to bring in up to $175,000.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

But the collection has something for everyone, even fans of good ol’ American muscle. There’s 1966 Ford Mustang …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… and a few Corvettes.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

Petitjean had a first-generation ‘Vette from 1961 …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

A second-gen Sting Ray from 1963 …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… and a third-generation convertible version from 1968.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

Petitjean evidently had a soft spot for the wedge era of sports-car design, as he had a 1973 De Tomaso Pantera …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1978 Maserati Merak …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1971 De Tomaso Mangusta …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… and a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

Not to mention, Petitjean snatched up a whole range of desirable Lambos, including a 1968 Miura P400 that RM Sotheby’s estimates could bring in close to $900,000.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

There’s also a 1970 Lamborghini Islero …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1971 Lamborghini Espada …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1974 Lamborghini Urraco …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… and one of the most iconic Lambos ever, the Countach.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

In case that wasn’t enough to choose from, the Petitjean Collection also includes a 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… and a 1991 Lamborghini Diablo.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

And because life is all about balance, the collection has eight Lamborghinis as well as eight Porsches.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

This 1964 904 GTS has been in Petitjean’s stash for 27 years and may sell for close to $1 million, according to pre-auction estimates.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

The collection also includes a mid-engined Porsche 914 from 1971 …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1976 Porsche 911 Targa …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… and an air-cooled 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo that might sell for more than $100,000.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

Some quirky rides in the Petitjean Collection include a 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1996 Renault Sport Spider that was one of 1,800 produced …

caption The Petitjean Collection source RM Sotheby’s

… a 1971 Citroën SM …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… and a 1956 Porsche tractor worth that could be worth more than $20,000.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

Plus, there’s a 1990 BMW Z1 …

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

… with doors that retract into the Bimmer’s body rather than swinging out like in a normal car.

caption The Petitjean Collection. source RM Sotheby’s

The Petitjean Collection of nearly 100 vehicles will be auctioned online, without reserve, during The European Sale, which takes place June 3 through June 11.