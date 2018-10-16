THEN AND NOW: How 10 classic Halloween costumes have changed over time

caption Halloween costumes are very different today than they once were. source Mario Tama/ Getty Images

Dressing up on Halloween night wasn’t always just a creative way to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve. In fact, costumes used to be functional. Halloween masks, gowns, and capes can be traced back two centuries to when the Celtics first dressed in costumes and masks to ward off malevolent spirits.

Not only has the reason for costumes changed but the costumes themselves have changed as well. Over the past century, Halloween costumes have transformed from family-friendly, modest, and homemade creations to store-bought, creepy, and often “sexy” attire.

Here’s how some classic Halloween costumes changed from then to now.

Minnie Mouse costumes haven’t always been the cute mouse we know.

caption A woman dressed in a Minnie Mouse costume from 1933. source Sasha /Getty Images

Minnie Mouse costumes used to be anything but magical. Instead of a simple red dress with white polka dots, the Minnie Mouse costumes of the past included creepy oversized hands and feet. A full headpiece was worn that resembled the mouse of your nightmares.

Disney-inspired costumes have gone from creepy to adorable.

caption A child wears a cute Minnie Mouse costume. source Disney Store

Today, Minnie Mouse costumes are much cuter, especially on children. Donning mouse ears and a simple red and white polka dotted dress is a staple for the Minnie Mouse costume these days.

Superhero costumes date back to the ’50s.

Hollywood has recently ignited a Renaissance of superheroes with the success of “The Avengers” and other Marvel heroes. But children have dressed as their favorite comic book characters dating back to the 1950s.

They’re even more popular today.

caption Spider-Man costumes now cover the entire body. source Amazon

Superhero costumes today are generally made out of spandex, and thus better fitting and easier to wear. But what really makes the superhero costumes of today stand out are the gadgets. For example, some Spider-Man suits include web shooters and 3-D printed masks, and cost over $300.

Cowboy costumes have always been on trend.

caption A child dressed up as a cowboy in 1953. source Chaloner Woods/ Getty Images

Every year, you know at least one person dressed as a cowboy, and it was no different back way back when. Since most costumes were homemade, the outfit was more intricate than what we are used to today. With hand-sewn trousers and vests, the costume would fit right in in the Wild Wild West.

Though nowadays, cowboys are often considered a last-minute costume idea.

caption Cowboy costumes are now simplistic. source Target

Today, the cowboy costume is still very popular, but is often considered a last-minute idea. By throwing on a hat, a button down, and jeans, many consider this a viable Halloween option.

Ghost costumes were once simple to make.

caption Cutting holes in a sheet made for a great costume. source Larry Racioppo/ New York Public Library

Ghosts are synonymous with horror and Halloween, so it makes sense that people have been dressing as spirits for decades. By cutting a few holes in a white sheet, both children and adults were ready for trick-or-treating or a party.

Today, a ghost costume can take on a whole new meaning.

caption Ghost versus ghosting. source Party City

Ghosts have taken on an entirely new meaning in the age of internet dating, so the classic costume has changed too. Since ghosting can lead to some pretty horrifying stories, there is a costume that represents an actual ghoster. Adorned with unanswered texts, today’s ghost may be even scarier than the costume of the past.

Witch hats have always been a Halloween favorite.

caption Partygoers celebrate Halloween in 1958. source Keystone/ Stringer/ Getty Images

Ever since the brutal witch hunts of the 17th century, people have been dressing as a witch for Halloween. Typically dressed in all black and a pointed hat, the look has been a longtime classic. But the costume had a dramatic change thanks to the success of “The Wizard of Oz” in 1939. Since then, some have chosen to paint their faces green and affix a wart to get that creepy Wicked Witch of the West look.

While they retain traditional elements today, they’ve gotten a lot sexier over the years.

caption A witch costume on Amazon. source Amazon

Today the basics of the witch costume are still evident: a pointed hat, a broomstick, and a black dress. But some choose more elaborate dresses with fringes and drapery, while others opt for the little black dress look. The “sexy” witch is also a popular choice for Halloween night.

Clown costumes used to look friendlier.

caption A family of clowns, circa 1956. source Three Lions/Getty

A simple painted face and oversized clothes always made for a perfect Halloween costume.

The friendly clown costumes of the past have morphed into something more sinister.

caption Stephen King’s “IT” is now a popular costume choice. source Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx 2017

Thanks to the success of Stephen King’s “IT,” the clown costume has taken on a more bone-chilling look. Although some still choose to dress up as a friendly clown, today’s clowns are much more terrifying.

People used to dress in actual nurse uniforms.

caption Two children dressed as a martian and a nurse in 1955. source Evening Standard/ Getty Images

Nurses also always reliably make an appearance on Halloween night. The costume used to resemble a nurse’s actual uniform perfectly.

Now nurse costumes are less realistic — and more scandalous.

caption Nurse costumes today are “sexy.” source Spicy Lingerie

Gone are the days where people dressed as nurses and could actually pass for a hospital employee. Today, women often dress as “sexy” nurses for Halloween. With a low-cut top and a short dress, the costume is far cry from the traditional look.

Dressing up as a cat used to be a full-body commitment.

caption An actress dressed as a cat in 1912. source Hulton Archive/ Getty Images

When people dressed as cats back in the day, they went all out. Dressed head-to-toe in a bodysuit, there wasn’t an inch of skin showing. Cat ears and drawn-on whiskers were great finishing touches.

Today cat costumes are a last-ditch effort.

caption Cat ears are a classic. source Party City

As a last-ditch effort on Hallo-weekend, many just throw on a pair of cat ears, draw some whiskers on their cheeks, and call it a day. Today the cat costume is much more simplistic – and often overdone. Others turn to the “sexy” costume trend by wearing tighter and shorter outfits to create a different cat look.

Masks were once homemade.

caption A schoolgirl made her own Halloween mask in 1955. source Jacobsen/ Getty Images

Halloween masks used to be made from anything around the house, including paper bags, sheets, and loose fabrics. The homemade quality made the coverings even more eerie. albeit unique.

With advancements in technology and artistry, Halloween masks are now hyperrealistic.

Now that masks are professionally made, they are hyperrealistic. You can transform yourself into a politician, your favorite celebrity, or a scary creature out of a movie. Although it can be seen as a cop-out costume, a mask can completely transform who you are come Halloween night.

Some Halloween costumes of the past are now considered offensive.

caption A boy dressed up as a hobo in 1974. source Larry Racioppo/ Getty Images

Some Halloween costumes that seemed like a great choice back in the day are now thought of as offensive. Dressing up as a homeless person or a Native American is highly discouraged today.

But there are still plenty of offensive costumes today, too.

caption A selection of contemporary costumes that just aren’t ok. source Yandy

From sexy geishas to short-skirted Native Americans, cultural appropriation is still an issue.

