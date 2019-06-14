10 classic movies that deserve a remake

caption “Sixteen Candles” is ripe for a remake. source Paramount Pictures

Lots of movies are being remade this year, but we have some to add to the list.

“Sixteen Candles” would be a great remake, with some modern additions.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” could also use a remake.

Movie remakes are almost always contentious. Purists don’t want classic films updated to reflect modern times, while others a fully on board with seeing their old favorites in a new light.

So far, 2019 has given us two live-action remakes of popular Disney films, with a third on its way, and plenty of upcoming features like “Dune” and “Charlie’s Angels” are getting their due modern upgrades later this year. With all these classic remakes underway, we can’t help but crave a few more movies upgrades.

Below, in no particular order, are 10 classic films that deserve a modern refresh.

“Back to the Future” has a lot of potential.

Let’s be clear, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the ’80s cult classic “Back to the Future,” but just imagine what a 2100 version of the future would look like with modern-day special effects. Unfortunately, the movie’s director, Robert Zemeckis says both he and screenwriter Bob Gale have to be dead for a remake to happen.

“The Goonies” could be a box-office smash.

In 2014, “Goonies” director Richard Donner announced his plans for a sequel to his famed movie. Although progress on said movie has yet to come all these years later, we can’t help but wish someone would give the famed ’80s film a modern day remake – perhaps with the cast of “Stranger Things” in some of the title roles.

Don’t count out a “Gremlins” remake.

Alright, so technically there’s a “Gremlins” reboot already in the works, but it’s been a while since we’ve had any real update on the project and it’s about time we’re given the creepy tiny monster film reboot we deserve. Although the classic film cannot be beaten, with some updated graphics and modern jokes, it has some real potential to be great.

Give “The Lost Boys” an upgrade.

An ’80s horror-comedy that unites California suburban life with bloodsucking vampires? Yes, please. “The Lost Boys” is currently being adapted into a series adaptation on The CW starring Tyler Posey, but that doesn’t mean we don’t deserve a modern take on the Corey Feldman classic as a movie as well. After all, vampires are still having a moment.

Give us a “Sixteen Candles” modern update without the harmful stereotypes.

John Hughes’ “Sixteen Candles” was an instant teen classic in the ’80s, but the script arguably hasn’t stood the test of time and made some missteps with regards to rape culture, sexism, and racism. Take these issues out, and the story itself is still a timeless classic that deserves a modern remake. Might we suggest Madelaine Petsch, aka Cheryl from “Riverdale,” as a young Molly Ringwald look alike?

“Jaws” would be more terrifying with modern special effects.

Let’s be honest, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the original “Jaws,” but the 1975 film does have the potential to be remade into a modern ocean-based thriller, complete with a CGI shark. Sadly, despite a remake’s potential, Steven Spielberg has said he would never remake the film.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” should be given a remake ASAP.

The 1962 black and white film “To Kill a Mockingbird” is perhaps only enjoyed by a handful of English classes around the country nowadays, but Harper Lee’s novel-turn-movie tells a powerful story that should be given a 21st-century update.

Though it was recently adapted for the stage, it’s time to introduce a new generation to the story via a film it truly deserves.

Get Tom Holland to play in a modern version of “The Outsiders.”

S.E. Hinton’s “The Outsiders” novel and subsequent film will forever remain one of the most iconic movies of the ’80s. With a powerhouse cast, it’s no surprise the film hasn’t been remade, who could touch it? Nevertheless, imagine what a 21st-century version of the film would look like. Think Tom Holland as Ponyboy and Gavin Leatherwood as Johnny Cade.

Give “Pocahontas” a live-action film.

As composer Alan Menken noted in an interview, updating the 1995 classic “Pocahontas” to “modern sensibilities” would be difficult, but honoring Native Americans through proper casting and storytelling (read: hiring Native storytellers to rewrite the film and Native actors to play the characters) would give a film many people view as problematic a new life. It would also act as an opportunity to rewrite the inaccurate idea of a white savior and show the truth about America’s colonization.

A politically charged “The Breakfast Club” is the film we deserve.

Another John Hughes film that deserves a remake is “The Breakfast Club.” With a lot of opportunities to update this script with politically charged topics, a modern remake of this ’80s classic would be perfect for an activist-focused Gen Z. Sadly, many of the film’s original stars don’t want a remake.