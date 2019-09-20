WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Classic rock icons from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s

caption Bruce Springsteen has been a rock star since the 1970s. source Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images; Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Whether you grew up listening to classic rock or not, chances are that you’ve heard a few of the many iconic songs from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, David Bowie, and Sting.

See what some of the biggest classic rock icons are up to today.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rock and roll gave us some of the most iconic songs and performers, ever.

Whether you grew up listening to classic rock or not, chances are that you’ve heard a few of the many classic songs from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, David Bowie, Sting, and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones.

See what some of the biggest names in rock history are up to today.

Bruce Springsteen rose to rock-stardom in the early 1970s.

caption Bruce Springsteen began his musical career in the 1970s. source Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images

Springsteen, who garnered the nickname “The Boss” early on in his career, got his first hit album with 1975’s “Born to Run.” It has since been called an “American masterpiece,” and helped him gain more of a mainstream following.

He followed that up with several other critically acclaimed records – such as 1980’s “The River,” 1984’s “Born In the USA,” and 2002’s “The Rising” – which were not only musically complex but also showcased his unrivaled storytelling abilities through his often-times political lyrics.

Springsteen is celebrating his 70th birthday on September 23.

caption Bruce Springsteen attends the “Western Stars” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. source Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wrapped up his long-running Broadway show with his E Street Band in 2018.

Springsteen’s Netflix special, “Springsteen on Broadway,” received an Emmy for outstanding variety special at the 2019 Creative Emmy Awards – but since he didn’t receive the award himself, he didn’t reach the EGOT just yet.

Mick Jagger became the lead singer of the legendary British band the Rolling Stones in 1963.

caption Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones perform on “The Ed Sullivan Show” on May 2, 1965. source CBS via Getty Images

Jagger is one of the most influential frontmen in rock and roll history, but, of course, he didn’t do it alone.

The Rolling Stones are considered one of the most enduring bands ever, with a career that spans almost six decades. Some of their most memorable hits are “Satisfaction,” “Paint It Black,” and “Sympathy for the Devil.”

But Jagger also established a solo career in the 1960s. He went on to release four solo albums, “She’s the Boss,” “Primitive Cool,” “Wandering Spirit” and “Goddess in the Doorway,” and even appeared in several films. All the while, though, he continued to tour and work with his Rolling Stones mates.

The rock legend is still touring with the Rolling Stones.

caption Mick Jagger attends “The Burnt Orange Heresy” photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 7, 2019 in Venice, Italy. source Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 75-year-old has kept very busy, with tours, albums, and movies. In June, fans were excited to see Jagger skip and dance with the Rolling Stones in their US tour opening show – only three months after having heart valve replacement surgery.

Paul McCartney was one of the founding members of The Beatles, arguably the most influential band in music history.

caption Paul McCartney was fifteen when he helped form The Beatles in the late 1950s. source Wikimedia

McCartney and the late John Lennon were the leads of the iconic British band. They kick-started the British invasion in the ’60s and created records that still stand today thanks to their hit albums and songs, including “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Help!,” and “Yellow Submarine.”

After the band broke up in 1970, McCartney went on to have a successful solo career in which he collaborated with many artists like Michael Jackson, Kanye West, and Rihanna.

McCartney is still performing some of his biggest hits and releasing new music.

caption Paul McCartney performs live at The O2 Arena on December 16, 2018 in London, England. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2018, the 77-year-old released the album, “Egypt Station.” He’s currently on his “Freshen Up” world tour, which he recently added more tour dates to.

Chuck Berry is credited as one of the most important pioneers of rock and roll music.

caption Rock and roll guitarist Chuck Berry performs his “duck walk” as he plays his electric hollowbody guitar at the “TAMI Show” on December 29, 1964, at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California. source Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Berry began his musical career in the 1950s, and is considered one of the people who molded rhythm and blues into the classic rock sounds that we know today with songs like 1955’s “Maybellene,” 1956’s “Rock and Roll Music,” and 1985’s “Johnny B. Goode.”

Although his name might not be as widely popular as other rock and rollers, those who love the genre know of his impact.

John Lennon once said, “If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry.'”

Berry passed away in 2017, at 90 years old.

caption Chuck Berry performs during thChuck Berry Tribute Concert at the State Theatre on October 27, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio. source Patrick R. Murphy/Getty Images

Before his passing, Berry won Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1984 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

He also kept performing live well into his ’80s.

Joan Jett is one of the pioneers of punk rock and has been called the “Queen of Rock” on many occasions.

caption Joan Jett of the rock band The Runaways performs on stage in Los Angeles in August 1977. source Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jett began her music career in 1975 with the all-girl group The Runaways. But Jett is mostly known for her work with her subsequent band, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

They went on to make hits like “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” and “I Hate Myself For Loving You.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer still tours and produces music for other upcoming bands.

caption Joan Jett & the Blackhearts perform during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Cleveland, Ohio. source Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jett always produced her own records, and in 1980, she founded the Blackheart Records company and has since helped punk-rock bands like Bikini Kill and L7.

Jett continues to tour with the Blackhearts and opened for The Who in 2015. In 2019, she was accompanied by Carrie Underwood for a performance of her classic “I Hate Myself for Loving You” at the 2019 Sunday Night Football opening.

Jon Bon Jovi formed the Grammy-award winning band, Bon Jovi, in 1983.

caption Bon Jovi performing live at Nakano Sun Plaza, Tokyo, April 20, 1985. source Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The hair metal band is best known for its head-banging ’80s hits “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Livin’ on a Prayer,” which came from their critically acclaimed record, “Slippery When Wet.”

In the ’90s, the New Jersey native also began a solo career. His first solo album was for the movie, “Young Guns II,” and featured the title track, “Blaze of Glory,” which garnered him an Oscar and a Grammy award nomination in 1991.

He also pursued an acting career, appearing in movies like “Homegrown” and “New Year’s Eve.”

Bon Jovi is currently on his “This House Is Not For Sale” world tour.

caption Jon Bon Jovi performs in concert during the KAABOO Texas Welcomes Hampton Water at The Joule Hotel on February 28, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. source Gary Miller/Getty Images

Bon Jovi also recently revealed that the band’s next album will be titled, “Bon Jovi: 2020,” according to Variety.

“It’s an election year, so why not?” he said.

Bono is the frontman and founding member of the Irish rock band, U2.

caption Bono of U2 performing at the US Festival in 1983. source Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images

The legendary band formed in 1976, and reached worldwide domination with their critically acclaimed 1987 record, “Joshua Tree.”

Bono and the band are known for their politically conscious lyrics as well as their activism. Bono, in particular, made a name for himself as one of the most philanthropic stars of our time. He co-founded organizations like ONE campaign and Product Red to help alleviate poverty and disease in Africa.

Bono is currently on “The Joshua Tree” world tour with U2.

caption Bono reacts as International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde shows an IMF report during a session panel at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, on January 23, 2019, in Davos, Switzerland. source FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

The band began touring in 2017, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album. They announced they will be wrapping up the two-year-long tour in India, where they’ll perform for the first time in December.

Sting was a founding member of The Police.

caption Sting of The Police performs live at The Winterland Ballroom in 1978 in San Francisco, California. source Richard McCaffrey/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

The British band was known for its new wave rock anthems, such as “Every Breath You Take.”

After the band split, Sting went on to have an incredibly successful solo career beginning with his solo debut, 1985’s “The Dream of the Blue Turtles.” He also starred in various films, such as 1984’s “Dune,” 1985’s “The Bride,” and “Plenty.”

Sting is still releasing new music, as well as touring.

caption Sting sings “My Songs” at the Expo Plaza at the beginning of his German tour on June 6, 2019.. source Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images

The 67-year-old released a new album in 2019, “My Songs,” with new interpretations of some of his most iconic songs like “Demolition Man,” “Desert Rose,” and “Brand New Day.”

David Bowie was known for his innovative ideas and for constantly reinventing his musical style.

Bowie also began his musical career when he was 15 years old. But it was his remarkable 1972 record, “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,” that catapulted him to worldwide fame.

From there, Bowie not only continued to release hit albums and singles, but he also became a household name by delving into acting. One of his most memorable roles was as the goblin king Jareth in the 1986 fantasy film, “The Labyrinth.”

Bowie passed away at 69 in 2016, after battling cancer.

caption David Bowie attends the 2010 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 7, 2010 in New York City. source Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Prior to his death, Bowie released the critically acclaimed album, “Blackstar.” He is survived by his wife, supermodel Iman, and his daughter, Alexandria Jones.

The late rock star’s legacy lives on, though, with museum exhibits, clothing brands using his image for special editions, and a posthumous EP, “No Plan.”

Elton John is one of the most iconic singer-songwriters of music history.

caption A photo of Elton John performing in 1976. source Chris Walter/WireImage via Getty Images

The Brit began his musical career when he was 16 years old, and rose to global fame with hit songs like 1971’s “Tiny Dancer” and 1972’s “Rocket Man.”

John has also become a pop culture icon, as well as an advocate for LGBT rights.

John worked on the soundtrack for 2019’s “The Lion King.”

caption Sir Elton John sits on a grand piano on stage in the sold-out Olympic Hall at the concert of his show “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.” source Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images

For the photo-real remake of Disney’s original animated movie, John reunited with Tom Rice – who originally worked together on the Oscar and Grammy award-winning soundtrack – to record a new song for the film’s end of credits.

Bob Dylan is not only a musical legend, but he’s also a poet and a mainstay in pop culture.

caption Photo of Bob Dylan performing on a TV show in the 1960s. source Val Wilmer/Redferns via Getty Images

Dylan made waves with his folk songs, in which he used poetic and politically conscious lyrics, such as in his 1964 classic, “The Times They Are A-Changin.'”

He’s also a visual artist and has published several books of drawings and paintings that have been exhibited in many art galleries.

Dylan continues to release music, write books, and pursue other art projects.

caption Bob Dylan performs as part of a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019, in London, England. source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

The 78-year-old won a Nobel Prize for literature in 2016 and likened himself to Shakespeare in his acceptance speech when it comes to the pressures he feels when writing.

Dylan is also set to kick off a North American tour in October 2019.

Billy Joel is known as the “Piano Man,” after his 1973 hit song of the same name.

caption Billy Joel performs live on stage during his 1980 US tour. source Richard E. Aaron/Redferns via Getty Images

The Long Island, New York, native has cemented himself as one of the greats. He rose to prominence in the late ’70s thanks to his hit records “The Stranger” and “The Bridge.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer still tours and sells out arenas.

caption Billy Joel performs in concert at Fenway Park in Boston on September 14, 2019. source Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Joel is currently on a North American stadium tour that will end in October of 2019.

The 70-year-old also recently spoke to Rolling Stone about how he sells out Madison Square Garden with his classic anthems and no new music since 1993.