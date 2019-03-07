7 classic skin-care products that have stood the test of time

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. We receive a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Every season, it seems there’s a new skin-care trend that promises to brighten, glow, and smooth.

While the trends are fun to follow, with the way they come and go, it can be hard to know if they’re really worth the investment.

When looking for skin-care products that really work, we turn to the tried-and-true classics.

Here are seven great skin-care products that have stood the test of time, including staples like Carmex Lip Balm, Kiehl’s Creme de Corps, and Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair.

Snail facials, ten-step routines, LED face masks – it seems like there’s always a new beauty trend. Some of them stick, but plenty of skin-care trends turn into fads that ultimately get replaced by something new, promising an even brighter complexion or an even dewier glow.

Yet, there are some products that have never faded into the background. They may not be the trendiest out there, but they’ve claimed their spot as cult-favorite beauty products for one reason: They really work. You probably even know some of these already – the lip balm you’ve been buying since middle school or the lotion your mom’s been using your whole life.

Keep reading for seven skin-care products that have stood the test of time:

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps

Kiehl’s has been serving New Yorkers from its East Village storefront since 1851. Plenty of its original products are still best-sellers today, like this fan-favorite body lotion. Cocoa butter, squalene, and beta-carotene give this lotion seriously moisturizing properties that saturate the skin for long-lasting hydration. It’s a great counter to dry, flaky winter skin.

Smith’s Rosebud Salve

The antique-y look of the Rosebud Salve tins isn’t an attempt at novelty – Rosebud Perfume Company has been around since 1895. Dr. Smith was a pharmacist who ran a small, local drugstore. When his friends and customers challenged him to make a salve that could heal a variety of skin irritations, he formulated the product we know today as Rosebud Salve. It’s light, floral scent smells delightful, and the consistency is perfect for soothing anything from chapped lips to small scrapes.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair

This serum is a beauty industry icon – and it deserves the recognition. It seriously hydrates to diminish fine lines, wrinkles, and ultimately leave skin looking radiant. First launched in 1982, not only was this the first serum on American shelves, but it was one of the first products to capitalize on the link between DNA damage and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The product boasts a unique history and, to this day, a cult-like following of loyal users who swear by the stuff.

Aquaphor

Like many others I know, I rarely leave the house without a tube of Aquaphor in my bag. It works to quickly moisturize dry skin, chapped lips, it even can be used to treat minor cuts and scrapes. One of my coworkers even swears by it as a hydrating under eye treatment that helps diminish fine lines and wrinkles. It may have been introduced to the market in the 1930’s, but it’s no wonder people count Aquaphor as their go-to product today.

Pond’s Cold Cream

Many cleansers strip the skin of moisture, but Pond’s Cold Cream actually adds it – 50% of the product is moisturizer. A little of this massaged into the skin deep cleans and removes makeup when wiped off, leaving skin soft and clean. In the early 20th century, these products were just released in the United States, but today they’ve found loyal customers all across the world.

Carmex Lip Balm

Since 1937, Carmex has been the lip balm of choice for many. Cocoa butter, lanolin, and other emollients make the balm very hydrating and help prevent chapping and dryness. Carmex also contains menthol and camphor, which create the tingling sensation on chapped lips that’s become signature to the product. Today, you can find the original Carmex lip balms, as well as newer flavors like cherry, vanilla, and pomegranate.

Cetaphil Cleansing Lotion

Cetaphil’s signature cleanser is clinically proven to deep clean skin, but is still very gentle – making it the perfect pick for all skin types. Originally, Cetaphil was released for dermatological purposes. As word of mouth spread between dermatologists, doctors, and other healthcare professionals, everyone wanted to get their hands on a bottle. By the 1980’s you could find Cetaphil at major retailers across the country, making it the household name it is today.