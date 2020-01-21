ClassPass offers a wide variety of studio classes at a fraction of the cost of a normal gym membership — it’ll motivate you to work out more, too

source ClassPass Instagram

Participation in fitness studio group classes is on the rise because they add rigor, fun, and variety to your exercise routine, though they’re often fairly expensive.

ClassPass is a monthly service that lets you join the fitness studio trend for $15 or less per class, cutting the cost of traditional classes in half.

Right now, ClassPass offers a free month-long trial to help you kick off your New Year’s resolutions. Find the details here, or sign up for your own here.

By letting you “shop around” hundreds of fitness studios in your area, ClassPass lets you discover your new favorite way to break a sweat.

It’s widely known that exercising regularly offers countless physical and mental benefits – but that doesn’t make it any easier to do. Over the years, I’ve discovered I need someone else to push me when I’m working out. As much as I love to think of myself as someone who’s strong and motivated all the time, the reality is that when I work out at home or by myself at the gym, it’s tempting to either take breaks I don’t need or to stop the workout early. Sometimes I don’t even make it as far as the mat or machine.

I grew up swimming and playing basketball in my hometown’s youth leagues, and in college, my favorite gym activities were cardio kickboxing and core workout group classes. It quickly donned on me that it wasn’t the act of exercising that I dreaded but rather the boredom I experienced as I went through the same uninspired and unchallenging movements. Without anyone by my side to keep me going, this boredom intensified.

If you’re in a similar fitness rut, begging for the variety and motivation missing from at-home workouts or exercising at large fitness clubs, you’re not alone.

Participation at smaller fitness studios that offer unique activities like spin, barre, or boxing is sharply on the rise precisely because people desire a change. Many of these classes are led by trained professionals who push you to no end, often with smiles on their faces. Sure, in the moment, you’ll hate the teachers for being so chipper but you’ll ultimately be grateful for the amount of coaching and motivation they offer.

Another benefit is the small group setting, which reminds you that you’re not alone in your exercise endeavors. You may even make a few friends, having bonded over the same sweat-inducing, heart-pumping workout.

Despite the many clear advantages of boutique fitness studios, perhaps the greatest barrier to joining is the steep cost of individual classes. Depending on the location and type of class offered, they often put you back anywhere from $20 to $30 per one-hour session. Taking these classes regularly is a significant hit to your wallet.

That’s why the introduction of ClassPass four years ago breathed new life into the fitness studio world. It opened up fun and challenging fitness classes to a much larger group of participants who previously couldn’t afford to buy into them. With ClassPass, you get to “shop” around and take classes across a variety of activities for a much cheaper price. It’s flexible, affordable, and, trust me, much more interesting than hopping on a treadmill each day.

If you want to learn more about how ClassPass works and how it will shake up your fitness routine, keep reading.

Note: Right now, ClassPass offers a free month-long trial to help you kick off your New Year’s resolutions. Find the details here, or sign up for your own here.

The fitness studio world is your oyster once you sign up for ClassPass.

source ClassPass Instagram

ClassPass is available for use in major cities nationwide, so to see the specific ClassPass-compatible studios around you, enter your zip code here. In the New York City area, for instance, there are more than a thousand eligible fitness studios and hundreds in the near vicinity of the Business Insider office alone. You can sort by specific activities if you already know what you’re looking for, or just see what’s out there that might pique your interest.

Various activities offered include: Cycling, Pilates, Dance, Boxing, Running, Yoga, Barre, Strength Training, Martial Arts, and Rowing. An easy-to-use map on the website or via the app shows detailed descriptions of both the activity you’re searching for and the host studio. There are also user reviews and a full list of supported classes for each studio.

When searching for a class or studio, ClassPass also allows you to sort by a variety of sub-categories. Not only does this include which specific activity you’re looking for but also amenities such as a parking lot or access to showers, as well as how far the studio is away from where you work or live.

With ClassPass, you’ll be exposed to new opportunities you might not have encountered or considered otherwise. Because studios specialize in these activities, you know you’ll get effective training with quality trainers.

Once you’ve determined that your area has classes that interest you, choose a plan that fits your unique needs and preferences.

source ClassPass/Mara Leighton

Pricing differs based on your specific location and how many classes you want to take per month. At first glance, the 8-12 class deal appears like the best overall subscription, with each class coming out to roughly $8.25-$13.

Don’t forget to take into consideration how likely you’ll actually go to all 8-12 classes. Be realistic about factors like how busy your own schedule is or whether these classes are just a supplement to an existing fitness regime. In the end, ClassPass’ $15 rate is still a better deal than paying full price at almost any studio.

If you’re on the fence, it doesn’t hurt to sign up for their free trial. Though they typically offer two weeks to new signees, ClassPass currently offers a month-long free trial that anyone can sing up for through the end of January.

ClassPass is global, too. If you take a look at its locations page, you’ll see the service is compatible with studios in places like Singapore, Bangkok, Barcelona, or Amsterdam. If you find yourself traveling and want to spend some credits, just change your location in the app and sign up for classes while on-the-go.

Once you’re signed up, your cycle starts immediately and you can start adding classes to your roster.

source ClassPass Instagram

Some studios reserve certain classes for their own members but you’ll still be able to access the full schedules for a majority of studios. Spots and classes are shown as they become available, so it pays to constantly refresh the search results page and reserve your spot quickly if you see something you like.

ClassPass does bar anyone from dropping into classes unannounced without a reservation. However, with the mobile app, you can still make a reservation up to five minutes before the class starts – perfect for those days when you get out of work early or just need a spontaneous fitness pick-me-up.

You can typically visit the same studio as many times as you like, though ClassPass may charge more for repeated return visits. If you run out of credits, you’re always able to add more.

source ClassPass Instagram

You can go to most studios unlimited times per month (or per “cycle”), though it’s possible more credits will be charged if you go to the same studio often. In this case, you’ll see a message explaining the change – ClassPass is always very upfront about any change like this.

If you end the month with a heap of unused credits, you’re able to use them on considerably higher credit spa treatments ClassPass also offers. Otherwise, up to 10 credits roll over each month. If you run out of credits, you can always buy more at any time during your cycle.

ClassPass really is that simple to use: Just sign up for a class, show up, and enjoy a refreshingly new and fun workout experience.