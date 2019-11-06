ClassPass is offering a 2-week free trial — here’s how it works

source ClassPass/Facebook/Business Insider

ClassPass offers a two-week trial for new members. You can go to up to nine classes in 14 days – for free. You’ll get a reminder four days before your trial ends, and you can cancel anytime.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to experience better classes or more variety in your workout regimen, then you’ve probably heard of ClassPass.

What is ClassPass?

ClassPass is a relatively inexpensive subscription that lets you drop into boutique fitness classes in your area without having to belong to those specific clubs. You pay a monthly ClassPass fee and get credits, and you use those credits to sign up online for classes that pique your interest: boxing, yoga, cycling, weight training, martial arts, pilates, and a long list of others. ClassPass gives you a conveniently wide variety of exercises and classes.

And since budget-friendly options can often mean second-rate options, it’s nice to know ClassPass typically features popular studios, including a majority of the fitness classes you’ve likely heard of from word-of-mouth or have actually been meaning to try.

How does the ClassPass free trial work?

Typically, ClassPass offers a two-week-long trial for new members. You can take up to nine classes over the course of 14 days (the class number may vary depending on your location; some cities only offer six classes), and you can cancel your membership whenever. If you don’t cancel, though, you’ll be auto-enrolled in a monthly membership.

What does a ClassPass membership entail?

After your free trial, you pay a monthly membership fee that’s based on your city and how many classes you want to take each month. The lowest tier membership starts at $9, but you should expect to pay something closer to $39 (the rate in cities like Minneapolis) to $49 (the rate in New York City) per month for four to nine classes. source ClassPass Use the app or site to book yourself a spot in one of the thousands of participating fitness classes in your area. Every class has a different credit value, and you can book in advance or last-minute – even up to a few minutes before it begins when you use the app. Add more credits anytime if you use yours up. If you don’t use all of yours, up to 10 credits roll over each month.

Why do people like ClassPass?

The perks are plentiful. You could pay as much as 50% less every month for specialized fitness classes (a single class can cost $30 à la carte) and get better variety and convenience in your options.

You can use class recommendations and reviews to see what’s good before you book a new class, and you can stream workouts from home if you’d rather not head to the studio.

You don’t have to buy class packs or commit to a membership that penalizes you for deciding in February that you’re actually not going to be “really into” fitness in 2020.

Plus, the versatility means working out can be more fun, which can help you build the habit. If you’re getting bored of rowing, you can switch it up with tai chi. And if you’re traveling, you can switch your account location and use ClassPass wherever you are (given you’re in one of the participating cities).

What are the potential cons of using ClassPass?

The risks you run, depending on the city, are popular classes booking up quickly, falling in love with a high-credit class, needing to buy more credits because you exercised too much that month (is this really a bad thing, though?), or paying for a month and never using the credits.

If you end the month with a bunch of unused credits, you can use them on the considerably higher credit spa treatments ClassPass also offers. Otherwise, up to 10 credits roll over each month. And if you love a workout spot that isn’t listed, submit it as a recommendation to ClassPass.

You can go to most studios an unlimited times per month (or per “cycle”), though it’s possible more credits will be charged if you go often, in which case you’ll see a message explaining the change.

The bottom line

Overall, ClassPass is ideal for relatively inexpensive access to a myriad of top fitness classes. But with two weeks to try it for zero dollars, you don’t have much to lose.