A Brazilian gang leader tried to escape prison disguised as his 19-year-old daughter

Clauvino da Silva, also known as “Shorty,” tried to escape a prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro over the weekend by dressing up as his 19-year-old daughter.

Da Silva, who was part of the Red Command, a powerful criminal group that controls drug trafficking in parts of Rio de Janeiro, had apparently planned to leave his daughter, who was visiting him at the time, in his place.

Video and photos taken after the incident showed da Silva wearing a black wig, a silicone mask, glasses, and a pink T-shirt.

Investigators are now looking into whether or not da Silva’s daughter played a role as an accomplice in the drug lord’s failed escape attempt.

A Brazilian gang leader tried to escape from a prison by dressing up as his 19-year-old daughter who was visiting him at the facility.

Clauvino da Silva, also known as “Shorty,” was stopped by officials before walking out of Gericinó prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro over the weekend, according to the Associated Press.

Da Silva, who was part of the Red Command, a powerful criminal group that controls drug trafficking in parts of Rio de Janeiro, had apparently planned to walk out of the jail in his daughter’s place, officials said.

The 42-year-old is serving a 73-year sentence for drug trafficking, Buzzfeed News reported.

Video and photos taken after the incident showed da Silva wearing a black wig, a silicone mask, glasses, and a pink T-shirt.

Officials had stopped da Silva because prison guards saw him acting nervous, AP reported.

His daughter was visiting the prison at the time of the attempted escape, and da Silva’s apparent plan was to leave her inside the jail as he walked free.

In a video released by Rio de Janeiro’s State Secretary of Prison Administration, da Silva could be seen taking off the disguise and telling officials his real name.

O traficante Clauvino da Silva, condenado a 73 anos e 10 meses de prisão, foi pego hoje tentando escapar de Bangu 3. Ele usava máscara, peruca e roupas femininas. pic.twitter.com/GjJYxfL6vn — Deputado Peninha (@deputadopeninha) August 3, 2019

Investigators are now looking into whether or not da Silva’s daughter played a role as an accomplice in the drug lord’s failed escape attempt.

After being stopped by authorities, da Silva was taken to a unit of a maximum-security prison where, officials said, he’ll face punishment.

This isn’t da Silva’s first time attempting an escape. In 2013, he escaped the same prison through a sewer, Brazil’s Globo reported.