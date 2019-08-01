Supermodel Naomi Campbell cleans her airplane seats with disinfectant wipes before sitting down, and you should too

source YouTube/Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell showed off her airport routine in a recent video posted to YouTube.

Every time Campbell gets on an airplane, she says she uses disinfectant wipes to clean everything she might touch on the journey – including the seats, tray tables, controls for air and TV, and more.

It’s smart to clean your airplane seat and the surrounding area before sitting in it for hours – airlines don’t clean the seats or tray tables between trips.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the same way you should always wipe down gym equipment before and after you use it, airplane seats should also be cleaned thoroughly to protect yourself from germs and bacteria.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell uploaded a YouTube video recently, where she shows off her typical airport routine. Since she is a frequent flier, often for international trips, Campbell takes special care of herself to ensure a safe and smooth journey.

In particular, Campbell cleans down her airplane seat and the surrounding area before she even sits down.

Here’s why that’s a brilliant idea.

In her video, when Campbell boards an airplane and heads to her seat, instead of immediately sitting down and getting comfortable, she whips out a pair of latex gloves and Dettol disinfectant wipes.

source YouTube/Naomi Campbell

“Clean everything you touch. Anything you can possibly touch,” Campbell says.

source YouTube/Naomi Campbell

Campbell wipes down her entire seat, including her arm rests, remote controls for TV and air, plus her tray table.

source YouTube/Naomi Campbell

“I do not care what people think of me,” Campbell says in the video. “It’s my health, and it makes me feel better.”

source YouTube/Naomi Campbell

The woman sitting behind Campbell even asks, “Can you do my seat next?” Campbell replies that she won’t clean the seat for her, but she was happy to lend her cleaning equipment to her fellow passenger.

source YouTube/Naomi Campbell

I watched Campbell’s video before getting on a flight of my own, on a trip from New York City to Toronto. When I boarded the plane, I immediately noticed how filthy the seats and tray tables were. I found crumbs of food all over my area.

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Cleaning crews might walk through the airplane once it’s landed to remove obvious trash, but for short 30-minute turnarounds, that’s often the best they can do. Planes generally have more thorough cleanings during longer layovers, or when they’re staying overnight at an airport, but deep cleaning on airplanes happens far less frequently, according to the Wall Street Journal.

source Nadezhda1906/Getty Images

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Thankfully, my wife remembered to bring disinfectant wipes. We cleaned down our entire area, just like we would at the gym, before settling in.

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Naomi Campbell goes one step further, because she buys seat covers for her airplane seat. “They’re handwashed at every hotel I go to,” she says. It’s not a bad idea.

source YouTube/Naomi Campbell

Most airlines don’t share how often they clean the interior of their planes, but you should assume that your seat and tray table hasn’t been cleaned in awhile. Be like Naomi Campbell, and clean everything. Your immune system will thank you later.

source YouTube/Naomi Campbell

To watch Naomi Campbell’s entire airplane routine, check out the video below.