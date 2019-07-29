22 clean skin-care and makeup products that have the ‘Clean at Sephora’ seal of approval

source Sephora

Sephora is making it easy to shop clean skin-care and makeup products with its green Clean at Sephora label.

All products designated with this distinction are free from over 50 questionable ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, formaldehyde, and more.

The best Clean at Sephora products come from popular, quality brands like Tatcha, Drunk Elephant, and Supergoop!

We’ve personally reviewed many of these skin-care, makeup, hair-care, and fragrance products. Below is a list stand-outs.

So-called “clean” skin-care and makeup products are rising in popularity as more information and research emerges about the detrimental health effects of certain ingredients once widely accepted in the beauty industry.

However, those ingredients can be difficult to identify quickly if your eye isn’t trained on everything to look for. If you can trust yourself to do the research and examine each ingredient label carefully, more power to you – that’s how you separate the clean from the bad.

There’s an easier way, though. You can shop at retailers such as Follain, which specialize in curating the best natural brands, or, if you’re loyal to Sephora, simply look for labels that designate products as clean.

The Clean at Sephora category only contains products that are free from over 50 questionable ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, formaldehyde, and more. They’ve already been vetted by Sephora, so you know you’re shopping clean. You should still take a look at the detailed ingredient list on each product page if you have additional concerns beyond common problematic ingredients, but all in all, Sephora does the work for you.

As you shop your favorite beauty and skin-care categories, look for the green “Clean at Sephora” label. You can also shop the entire category at this page.

Because the selection of clean products is growing and becoming almost as hard to navigate as non-clean products, we’ve put together a list of the best Clean at Sephora products. They include popular best sellers and products we’ve reviewed ourselves.

Learn about the 22 best clean skin-care, makeup, hair-care, and fragrance products you can shop at Sephora:

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream

source Sephora

This luxurious and rich cream contains Japanese purple rice, which is packed with antioxidants to help your skin recover from stress and UV damage. With other powerful ingredients like Okinawa algae blend, ginseng, and hyaluronic acid, it’ll also give your skin a healthy glow and bounce.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

source Drunk Elephant

Though this at-home facial is pricey at $80, one bottle should last you an entire year. Use the AHA (25%)/BHA (2%) blend to resurface your face once a week, 20 minutes at a time. It always sits comfortably in Sephora’s bestsellers page because of its efficient and clearly effective results.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

source Supergoop!

You can usually tell it’s summer by the invasive smell and unsightly residue of sunscreen covering everyone’s bodies. The scentless, invisible, and virtually weightless Supergoop! sunscreen is an exception to the rule. The oil-free formula also acts as an excellent primer that’ll lock your makeup in even on the hottest days.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir

source Sephora

The cult-favorite, French-pharmacy staple tightens your pores, sets your makeup, and makes your skin glow with just a few spritzes. The refreshing mint, rose, and rosemary-infused elixir provides an instant boost, especially on hot days or after hopping off a plane. Get the mini size to stash in your bag for any moment.

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara

source Sephora

Clean products do have the ability to be as effective as the others – this mascara proves it by lifting, lengthening, and adding volume to your lashes. Its lightweight formula doesn’t clump or flake, and it allows you to build multiple layers to make your lashes really shine.

Youth to the People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser

source Youth to the People

If you love sipping green juices, here’s the skin-care equivalent you need to try. Phytonutrient-rich kale strengthens your skin, cooling and conditioning spinach soothes it, and anti-inflammatory green tea helps clear it up. The daily facial wash leaves your skin feeling refreshed and quenched.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist

source Sephora

Take one whiff of this refreshing mist and you won’t doubt that it’s made up of 84% watermelon. The summer fruit feels ultra-comforting and cool on your skin, and it’s combined with hyaluronic acid for hydration and hibiscus flower AHA for smoothing and softening.

Tatcha Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder

source Sephora

One of the many Tatcha products we love, the rice and papaya enzyme exfoliator gently removes the day’s debris, makeup, and dry skin from your face. It comes as a powder, which you can apply directly to your face or lather into your hands first to create a smooth foam.

Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask

source Sephora

While there are now many products on the market that contain active charcoal, Origins’ stand out for being a fairly early adopter of ths powerful detoxifying ingredient. The bamboo charcoal removes extra oil as the white China clay sucks out toxins, resulting in an overall healthier complexion. Blackheads and breakouts all but disappear after one use.

Origins GinZing Eye Cream

source Sephora

Origins’ best-selling eye cream is the enemy of dark circles and puffiness caused by stress, lack of sleep, and aging. It’s slightly shimmery to lighten the appearance of these common under-eye problems and make you look more alert.

Volition Beauty Apple Cider Vinegar Resurfacing Peel Pads

source Sephora

This highly anticipated skin-care launch has landed at Sephora and is the brain child of a skin-care enthusiast who wanted to use a popular DIY ingredient to make an easy-to-use facial peel. Apple cider vinegar is known to brighten and smooth the skin, but if you don’t want to deal with concocting your own formula, just buy one of these convenient peel-pad packs.

Farmacy Sleep Tight Firming Night Balm

source Sephora

This balm is our pick for the best natural night cream you can buy. It’s actually more of a face oil/gel that’ll melt into your skin and work its magic as you sleep. The star ingredient is a patent-protected variety of echinacea purpurea that contains cichoric acid, which firms the skin and reduces redness.

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer

source Sephora

Just like you’d add protein powder to your smoothie to help you grow muscle, Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson wanted to make a nutrient-filled skin-care product to strengthen the health and appearance of your skin. The gel-like moisturizer revives dull skin and reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Korres After Sun Greek Yoghurt Cooling Gel

source Sephora

In 2003, Korres earned the distinction of being the world’s first brand to incorporate Greek yogurt into a skin-care product. Slather the cooling cream all over your body after a long day at the beach to soothe irritated, sunburned, and dry skin. Store it in the fridge so you can enjoy the maximum cooling effect.

Briogeo Apple Superfoods Shampoo & Conditioner

source Sephora

The sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner look to hydrate dry hair, improve the appearance of dull hair, and protect against environmental damage. The shampoo contains matcha and apple, while the conditioner contains kale and apple, but try to resist drinking these nutrient-rich hair products.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

source Sephora

Olaplex is a coveted brand in the world of hair care, and this hair mask is one of its claims to fame. It delivers a salon-like experience, reviving and strengthening hair of all types and colors through its concentrated formula.

Josie Maran Pure Argan Oil

source Sephora

Argan oil is a hair- and skin-care solution in one. For your skin, this cold-pressed, 100% eco-certified, and organic oil moisturizes and smooths lines and wrinkles. For your hair, it reduces frizz, softens ends, and adds shine. It can also work as a heat protectant.

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick

source Sephora

Get high pigmentation, soft texture, and moisturizing feel without harmful chemicals and unnecessary ingredients in this popular lipstick, available in a variety of beautiful colors. It helps if you scrub and prime your lips first, but the lipstick will still apply smoothly and last a long time even if you don’t.

Tarte Water Foundation SPF 15

source Sephora

The rave reviews have spoken: Tarte’s Water Foundation applies flawlessly, provides long-lasting coverage, and is suitable even for dry skin. It not only provides coverage but it also protects your skin from environmental damage, thanks to the inclusion of marine-plant extracts.

Clean Reserve Skin Perfume

source Sephora

If traditional perfume irritates your skin, try a natural brand like Clean Reserve. The warm and spicy “Skin” perfume contains notes of salted praline and copabia oil, which is sustainably sourced from the Amazon.

Olehenriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème

source Sephora

Banana powder is the surprising ingredient taken from the world of makeup artists that brightens and color-corrects the area around your eyes. The addition of collagen firms and hydrates, while vitamin C further illuminates. It’s the perfect base to apply before concealer.

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops

source Sephora

Self tanning drops get you that healthy, sun-kissed glow without the unhealthy, sun-kissed skin damage. They also won’t leave the streaks and orange tint of classic self-tanners. Add a few drops (or more) to your moisturizer to get a customized level of tan, and apply to your skin for a tan that’s actually good for you.