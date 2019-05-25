The 20 cleanest cruise ships

By
Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
-
Disney Cruise Lines' Disney Dream.

caption
Disney Cruise Lines’ Disney Dream.
source
Disney Cruise Lines

  • Of the more than 200 active cruise ships the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has inspected, most received a passing grade: at least an 86 on a 100-point sanitation score.
  • A handful have received a 100 on their most recent inspection, indicating a level of cleanliness that would be difficult to top.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most cruise ships are pretty clean, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which inspects ships to make sure they maintain proper sanitation.

Of the more than 200 active cruise ships the CDC has inspected, most received a passing grade: at least an 86 on a 100-point sanitation score. A handful received a 100 on their most recent inspection, indicating a level of cleanliness that would be difficult to top.

Read more: These are the 8 nastiest cruise ships

These are the 20 cruise ships that currently operate in the US market and received a perfect score during their most recent CDC inspection.

Brilliance of the Seas

caption
Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas.
source
Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Date of most recent inspection: April 6, 2019

Read more: A former Royal Caribbean employee reveals the one question you should always ask cruise ship workers

Celebrity Summit

caption
Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit.
source
Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: February 11, 2019

Read more: Royal Caribbean just opened a $250 million private island for its cruise passengers that has a 135-foot-tall waterslide – here’s what it looks like

Rhapsody of the Seas

caption
Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas.
source
Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Date of most recent inspection: February 9, 2019

Norwegian Gem

caption
Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Gem.
source
Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Lines

Date of most recent inspection: December 10, 2018

Disney Wonder

caption
Disney Cruise Lines’ Disney Wonder.
source
Disney Cruise Lines

Cruise line: Disney Cruise Lines

Date of most recent inspection: December 7, 2018

Seabourn Quest

caption
Seabourn Cruise Line’s Seabourn Quest.
source
Seabourn Cruise Line

Cruise line: Seabourn Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: November 4, 2018

Viking Star

caption
Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Star.
source
Viking Ocean Cruises

Cruise line: Viking Ocean Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: October 15, 2018

Aurora

caption
P&O Cruises’ Aurora.
source
P&O Cruises

Cruise line: P&O Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: September 24, 2018

Noordam

caption
Holland America Line’s Noordam.
source
Macklin Holloway/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Holland America Line

Date of most recent inspection: August 29, 2018

Sea Princess

caption
Princess Cruises’ Sea Princess.
source
Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: August 19, 2018

Disney Dream

Disney Cruise Lines' Disney Dream.

caption
Disney Cruise Lines’ Disney Dream.
source
Disney Cruise Lines

Cruise line: Disney Cruise Lines

Date of most recent inspection: August 17, 2018

Aidavita

caption
Aida Cruises’ Aidavita.
source
MikhailBerkut/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Aida Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: June 25, 2018

Celebrity Eclipse

caption
Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse.
source
Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: November 26, 2017

Costa Luminosa

caption
Costa Crociere SpA’s Costa Luminosa.
source
Costa Crociere

Cruise line: Costa Crociere SpA

Date of most recent inspection: October 14, 2015

MSC Lirica

caption
MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited’s MSC Lirica.
source
MSC Cruise

Cruise line: MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited

Date of most recent inspection: January 6, 2009

Navigator of the Seas

caption
Royal Caribbean International’s Navigator of the Seas.
source
NAN728/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Date of most recent inspection: December 3, 2017

Norwegian Spirit

caption
Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Spirit.
source
Norwegian Cruise Lines

Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Lines

Date of most recent inspection: March 29, 2016

Star Princess

caption
Princess Cruises’ Star Princess.
source
Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: February 8, 2018

Regal Princess

caption
Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess.
source
Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: March 25, 2018

Seabourn Odyssey

caption
Seabourn Cruise Line’s Seabourn Odyssey.
source
Bulent Demir/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Seabourn Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: December 5, 2017

Now, check out the nastiest cruise ships…

source
Ludi1572/Shutterstock

These are the 8 nastiest cruise ships

Read more: