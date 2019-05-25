The 20 cleanest cruise ships

caption Disney Cruise Lines’ Disney Dream. source Disney Cruise Lines

Of the more than 200 active cruise ships the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has inspected, most received a passing grade: at least an 86 on a 100-point sanitation score.

A handful have received a 100 on their most recent inspection, indicating a level of cleanliness that would be difficult to top.

Most cruise ships are pretty clean, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which inspects ships to make sure they maintain proper sanitation.

These are the 20 cruise ships that currently operate in the US market and received a perfect score during their most recent CDC inspection.

Brilliance of the Seas

caption Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Date of most recent inspection: April 6, 2019

Celebrity Summit

caption Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: February 11, 2019

Rhapsody of the Seas

caption Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas. source Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Date of most recent inspection: February 9, 2019

Norwegian Gem

caption Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Gem. source Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Lines

Date of most recent inspection: December 10, 2018

Disney Wonder

caption Disney Cruise Lines’ Disney Wonder. source Disney Cruise Lines

Cruise line: Disney Cruise Lines

Date of most recent inspection: December 7, 2018

Seabourn Quest

caption Seabourn Cruise Line’s Seabourn Quest. source Seabourn Cruise Line

Cruise line: Seabourn Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: November 4, 2018

Viking Star

caption Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Star. source Viking Ocean Cruises

Cruise line: Viking Ocean Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: October 15, 2018

Aurora

caption P&O Cruises’ Aurora. source P&O Cruises

Cruise line: P&O Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: September 24, 2018

Noordam

caption Holland America Line’s Noordam. source Macklin Holloway/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Holland America Line

Date of most recent inspection: August 29, 2018

Sea Princess

caption Princess Cruises’ Sea Princess. source Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: August 19, 2018

Disney Dream

caption Disney Cruise Lines’ Disney Dream. source Disney Cruise Lines

Cruise line: Disney Cruise Lines

Date of most recent inspection: August 17, 2018

Aidavita

caption Aida Cruises’ Aidavita. source MikhailBerkut/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Aida Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: June 25, 2018

Celebrity Eclipse

caption Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse. source Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: November 26, 2017

Costa Luminosa

caption Costa Crociere SpA’s Costa Luminosa. source Costa Crociere

Cruise line: Costa Crociere SpA

Date of most recent inspection: October 14, 2015

MSC Lirica

caption MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited’s MSC Lirica. source MSC Cruise

Cruise line: MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited

Date of most recent inspection: January 6, 2009

Navigator of the Seas

caption Royal Caribbean International’s Navigator of the Seas. source NAN728/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Date of most recent inspection: December 3, 2017

Norwegian Spirit

caption Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Spirit. source Norwegian Cruise Lines

Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Lines

Date of most recent inspection: March 29, 2016

Star Princess

caption Princess Cruises’ Star Princess. source Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: February 8, 2018

Regal Princess

caption Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess. source Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: March 25, 2018

Seabourn Odyssey

caption Seabourn Cruise Line’s Seabourn Odyssey. source Bulent Demir/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Seabourn Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: December 5, 2017

