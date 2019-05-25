The 20 cleanest cruise ships

- source
- Disney Cruise Lines
- Of the more than 200 active cruise ships the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has inspected, most received a passing grade: at least an 86 on a 100-point sanitation score.
- A handful have received a 100 on their most recent inspection, indicating a level of cleanliness that would be difficult to top.
Most cruise ships are pretty clean, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which inspects ships to make sure they maintain proper sanitation.
Of the more than 200 active cruise ships the CDC has inspected, most received a passing grade: at least an 86 on a 100-point sanitation score. A handful received a 100 on their most recent inspection, indicating a level of cleanliness that would be difficult to top.
These are the 20 cruise ships that currently operate in the US market and received a perfect score during their most recent CDC inspection.
Brilliance of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean International
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Date of most recent inspection: April 6, 2019
Celebrity Summit
- Celebrity Cruises
Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: February 11, 2019
Rhapsody of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean International
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Date of most recent inspection: February 9, 2019
Norwegian Gem
- Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Lines
Date of most recent inspection: December 10, 2018
Disney Wonder
- Disney Cruise Lines
Cruise line: Disney Cruise Lines
Date of most recent inspection: December 7, 2018
Seabourn Quest
- Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise line: Seabourn Cruise Line
Date of most recent inspection: November 4, 2018
Viking Star
- Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise line: Viking Ocean Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: October 15, 2018
Aurora
- P&O Cruises
Cruise line: P&O Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: September 24, 2018
Noordam
- Macklin Holloway/Shutterstock
Cruise line: Holland America Line
Date of most recent inspection: August 29, 2018
Sea Princess
- Princess Cruises
Cruise line: Princess Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: August 19, 2018
Disney Dream
- Disney Cruise Lines
Cruise line: Disney Cruise Lines
Date of most recent inspection: August 17, 2018
Aidavita
- MikhailBerkut/Shutterstock
Cruise line: Aida Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: June 25, 2018
Celebrity Eclipse
- Celebrity Cruises
Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: November 26, 2017
Costa Luminosa
- Costa Crociere
Cruise line: Costa Crociere SpA
Date of most recent inspection: October 14, 2015
MSC Lirica
- MSC Cruise
Cruise line: MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited
Date of most recent inspection: January 6, 2009
Navigator of the Seas
- NAN728/Shutterstock
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Date of most recent inspection: December 3, 2017
Norwegian Spirit
- Norwegian Cruise Lines
Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Lines
Date of most recent inspection: March 29, 2016
Star Princess
- Princess Cruises
Cruise line: Princess Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: February 8, 2018
Regal Princess
- Princess Cruises
Cruise line: Princess Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: March 25, 2018
Seabourn Odyssey
- Bulent Demir/Shutterstock
Cruise line: Seabourn Cruise Line
Date of most recent inspection: December 5, 2017
- source
