Clemson demolished Alabama in the college football championship in their third meeting in 4 years — and both teams were immediately favored to play again next year

Clemson demolished Alabama, 44-16, on Monday in the college football championship.

It was the third championship meeting in four years between the two teams – last season they met in the semifinal. Alabama won the first game in 2015, but Clemson took the second game in 2016.

Lest anyone get tired of the Crimson Tide and Tigers meeting in the final, the two teams were the immediate favorites to win the championship next season.

2020 College Football National Championship Game winner Clemson 9/5

Alabama 5/2

Ohio St 12/1

Georgia 12/1

Michigan 14/1

Oklahoma 15/1

Texas 20/1

Nebraska 25/1

Washington 25/1

Florida 25/1

Notre Dame 25/1

Oregon 30/1

Wisconsin 50/1

LSU 50/1

Mississippi St 50/1

Auburn 50/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 8, 2019

The two teams have been identical over the last four seasons.

Last four seasons: Alabama:

55-4

2 titles Clemson:

55-4

2 titles — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 8, 2019

Will we get a rematch in 2020?