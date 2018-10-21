Terrifying videos show the moment the floor collapsed when people were dancing at a college party in South Carolina, injuring 30 people

The floor collapsed at an apartment complex in South Carolina on Saturday night.

Dozens of party-goers plunged to the basement, and at least 30 people were injured.

The party was during Clemson University’s homecoming weekend.

When college students celebrated Clemson University’s blowout homecoming win at a crowded apartment clubhouse on Saturday night, the floor gave way, and dozens plunged to the basement.

At least 30 people were injured in the incident at The Woodlands of Clemson, a ritzy apartment complex about three miles from campus.

Videos posted to social media captured the moment the floor collapsed:

Clemson City Police said no one was trapped and none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Clemson sophomore Larissa Stone told the Independent Mail of Anderson that the room was “packed” and a popular song was playing when the floor collapsed.

“So everyone was jumping. The beat was about to drop and literally the whole floor collapsed,” she said. “It happened so quickly. I stood up, and everyone was trying to climb out. People are under other people. People are hurt. People are bleeding. I had blood on my sneakers. It was really bad.”

Partygoers screamed, and those who didn’t fall stood on portions of the first floor that remained and gazed below in shock. Some people standing on the sidelines pulled out their cellphones to record the floor collapse.

A witness who attended the party said people were jumping and then suddenly he heard “a boom.”

“All you seen was falling, everybody’s hands up in the air,” Franzie Pendergrass told WYFF News 4.

Leroy Pearson said he went to try to help injured people and saw what he thought looked like broken ankles and legs.

“It was crazy,” Pearson said.

#BREAKING: Video after the #Clemson apartment clubhouse #collapse.

This was sent to us by Jay Chavis.

Dozens have been injured and taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/OIEYxRoXIf — Dana Griffin (@DanaGriffinWYFF) October 21, 2018

Police said the event was a private party by a group that had leased the clubhouse at the Woodlands Apartments.

Property manager Tal Slann told The Associated Press that the condominium complex was built in 2004-2005. He said he could not comment on whether there was a limit on the number of people who were supposed to use the clubhouse at one time.

“I can tell you there was a party. I can tell you there was a floor collapse. There were injuries. They were not life-threatening. Nobody was trapped,” he said.

Police said they received a call at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday about the collapse. Ambulances were quickly called to the scene, and about 30 people were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

The university tweeted that student affairs representatives went to the hospitals to support students and that counseling was available for anyone affected by the incident. University president Jim Clements said he was monitoring the situation, as well.