Clemson players hijacked the post-game ceremony and recreated a famous Suge Knight speech to recruit high school players

caption Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and teammate Clelin Ferrell shouted out Death Row Records moments after winning the national championship. source Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Clemson dominated Alabama en route to winning their second national championship in three years.

After the big win, members of the Clemson defense took the mic from ESPN’s Rece Davis to send a creative recruiting pitch to potential future Tigers.

Their pitch of “Come to Death Valley” was a reference to producer Suge Knight’s infamous speech at the 1995 Source Awards.

The Clemson Tigers dominated the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night, winning the College Football Playoff championship 44-16 in a game that was over before the fourth quarter began.

Once the final whistle finally sounded, the celebration began, with head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers lifting the trophy for the second time in three years, and becoming the first team since the 1897 Penn Quakers to finish a college football season 15-0.

While the team accepted the trophy onstage after the game, ESPN’s Rece Davis interviewed several members of the championship team.

As he seemed to be wrapping up his time speaking with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Tigers teammate Clelin Ferrell rushed to join him and grabbed the microphone. He then began one of the most interesting recruitment pitches you’ll ever see in college sports.

“If you want to come to a program where you gotta worry about your coach all up in the locker room, dancing, come to Death Valley,” Wilkins and Ferrell said.

The Death Row pitch for Clemson football (h/t @edsbs) pic.twitter.com/wszts0lPOC — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 8, 2019

Some immediately identified the pitch as a reference to Suge Knight’s infamous promotion for Death Row Records at the 1995 Source Awards.

Knight, the executive producer at Death Row, took a shot at rival producer Puff Daddy and Bad Boy Records, calling out Diddy for showing up too much in the work of the artists he put on.

“To all you artists out there, who don’t wanna be on a record label where the executive producer’s…all up in the videos, all on the records, dancin’…then come to Death Row!”

They don't know about that suge knight #Clemson pic.twitter.com/3eh6krkXQK — tramane jeter (@Tramanejeter) January 8, 2019

The connection clicked with Death Row and Death Valley, and the moment was born, with Wilkins and Ferrell letting any recruits considering Clemson know it was a place they could prosper without fear of head coach Dabo Swinney dancing in their music videos.

Clemson already looks set up for dominance in the coming years – they’re already favorites to be back in the title game next year and have freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence steering the ship for at least two more seasons. That said, a little more recruiting never hurt.

