Billionaire hedge-fund manager Cliff Asness just listed his Miami penthouse for $29.5 million only a year after buying it because he wants to upgrade to a bigger home. Here’s a look inside.

Cliff Asness, the billionaire founder of AQR Capital Management, just listed his luxurious Miami Beach apartment for $29.5 million, according to Mansion Global.

Asness has a net worth of $2.6 billion, per Forbes. Business Insider previously reported that his firm manages over $200 billion in assets.

He purchased the penthouse in May 2018 for $26 million from Boris Jordan, the chairman of Curaleaf, the biggest marijuana company in the US. Now, Mansion Global reports that he is looking for a larger Florida home.

The listing is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom, full-floor penthouse with sweeping views of Miami along with a private deck and pool. The building is situated on South Beach’s iconic Ocean Drive.

Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of Douglas Elliman Real Estate hold the listing.

Keep reading for a look inside the sun-drenched luxury apartment.

He just listed his Miami Beach penthouse for $29.5 million.

caption The living room. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

He initially purchased the penthouse in May 2018 for $26 million from the chairman of the largest marijuana company in the US.

caption The living room. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The penthouse spans 6,807 square feet and has an open layout.

caption The library. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The dining room, living room, and kitchen are all connected in an open-concept layout.

caption The dining room. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The kitchen has state-of-the-art appliances, including a wine cooler and an elongated marble island and bar.

The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half-baths, according to the listing.

caption The master bedroom. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The master closet is noticeably spacious …

caption The master closet. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

… as is the master bathroom.

caption The master bathroom. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The entire penthouse is lined with floor-to-ceiling windows for maximum natural light, and in some cases, easy access to the terrace.

caption The master bedroom. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The terrace provides both beach …

caption The terrace. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

… and city views.

caption One of the bedrooms. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The penthouse also has plenty of indoor lounging space.

And there’s also additional, very luxurious outdoor lounging space.

caption The private pool. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The rooftop pool deck also comes equipped with a grilling area.

caption The view of the penthouse. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

