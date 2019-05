A video of a YouTuber’s wife falling while hiking sparked ‘Cliff Wife,’ the latest viral meme

source Screenshot via Shonduras YouTube

YouTube star Shaun McBride posted a video of what he called the “scariest moment of my entire life.”

In the video, McBride’s wife Jenny missteps and falls off a hiking trail onto a rocky beach several feet below.

Though McBride said he posted it to inspire viewers “to make every single day the best day ever,” people on social media responded with a flood of memes mocking the video’s serious tone.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A YouTuber inspired a flood of memes after he posted what he called the worst moment of his life, captured in a video of his wife falling several feet while on a hike.

Shaun McBride, who goes by the username Shonduras, posted the video, titled “JENNY FELL OFF A CLIFF.. scary moment for our family,” in which he and his wife Jenny reflect on the incident and show footage of her misstep and fall.

McBride says the video captures the “scariest moment of my entire life” as his wife fell about 12 feet into “lava rock and scariness.”

INSIDER could not independently verify the height of McBride’s fall.

The video is preceded by a content warning because McBride said it could be scary for viewers, but he decided to post it on his usually fun channel to inspire viewers to make the most of every day.

“We want Jenny’s near-death experience to be motivation for you guys to make every single day the best day ever and make life the best ever because it can just change like that,” he said.

McBride’s wife echoed his serious worry about the incident, saying she thought she was going to die, though she only ended up with minor scrapes and bruises.

“I literally thought I was going to die,” she said. “I’m lucky to be here and not even have a broken bone, just a really, really sore body.”

Though she wasn’t injured, McBride said the incident was serious enough to make her realize how suddenly “life can change”

“Sure changes your perspective,” she said. “Even the littlest things shouldn’t bother you because you never know, life can change in a split second.”

Despite the McBrides’ expression of trauma from the incident, people on Twitter didn’t share the same serious tone and instead posted droves of memes.

please. my wife. she fell off a cliff. pic.twitter.com/bAhfIG7q1d — jonny sun (@jonnysun) May 26, 2019

My Wife Tumbled Off A Knoll — Dan (@dankgdl) May 25, 2019

please be with me and my family during this trying time. My wife fell off a cliff and then exploded



pic.twitter.com/nTOtXOCWAM — davos sealauf (@tweetlauf) May 25, 2019

Tale as old as time

Song as old as rhyme

Wife fell off a cliff — Mmm? (@Merman_Melville) May 25, 2019

Many users took the video as the next development in internet content about wives, referencing Curvy Wife, who’s husband gained traction on social media for his posting about his plus-sized wife.

I am my own curvy wife and I’m falling off a cliff — Brendan O'Connor (@_grendan) May 25, 2019

Welcome to WIFE QUEST Choose your class:

CURVY

CLIFF

ELF

BORAT VOICE MY — Ginger (@gingerBFG) May 26, 2019

crying laughing alone in the car at all the different wives of online. just ruining my makeup. curvy wife, elf wife, the wife who was emailed, the wife who fell off a cliff. every day a new wife for us to guffaw about. an endless parade of wives. — elizabeth ???? (@spindlypete) May 25, 2019

McBride did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Read more:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is taking her followers on a social justice gardening journey to promote the Green New Deal

A Massachusetts man was arrested and accused of giving drugs to 13-year-old girl before dropping her dead at a hospital’s door

Tornadoes ripped through the Midwest leaving at least 11 dead and destroying motels, mobile homes, and houses