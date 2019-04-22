3 professional climbers have been confirmed dead after an avalanche in Banff National Park

- source
- Andy Clark/Reuters
- Three professional climbers who were caught in an avalanche at Banff National Park Wednesday have been confirmed dead, officials said.
- David Lama, Hansjörg Auer, and Jess Roskelley were climbing Howse Peak, a difficult terrain, when the avalanche hit.
- Their bodies were recovered on Sunday.
Three professional climbers who were caught in an avalanche at Canada’s Banff National Park Wednesday were confirmed dead on Sunday, officials said.
“A party of three mountaineers attempting the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway were reported overdue. Parks Canada responded immediately,” a spokesperson for Parks Canada said in a statement. “Based on an initial assessment of the scene, it was concluded that all three members of the party were deceased.”
David Lama and Hansjörg Auer of Austria and Jess Roskelley of the US were hiking up Howse Peak when an avalanche hit. Howse Peak is the tallest mountain in the Waputik Mountain range.
In a statement, Parks Canada said that the trail “is remote and an exceptionally difficult objective, with mixed rock and ice routes” adding that it requires “advanced alpine mountaineering skills.”
As members of The North Face’s Global Athlete Team, the three men were considered some of the best climbers in the world.
We will continue to keep you updated and ask that you keep our athletes David Lama, Jess Roskelley, Hansjörg Auer, and their loved ones in your hearts and thoughts. pic.twitter.com/atGjT1DQHQ
— The North Face (@thenorthface) April 18, 2019
The spokesperson for Parks Canada described them as “professional mountain athletes and highly experienced.”
Lama, 38, was an adept climber. He made the first solo climb of Cerro Torre in Patagonia, Maine Public noted.
Auer, 35, was regarded as “one of the world’s top solo climbers,” according to Outside. In 2007, he free soloed “The Fish” route on the Marmolada mountain in Italy.
Roskelley, 36, was called “one of America’s boldest alpinists” by Men’s Journal. When he was 20, he became the youngest person to summit Mount Everest at the time. He scaled the mountain with his father and fellow mountaineer John Roskelley, per NPR.
On Wednesday, search and rescue missions were unable to be conducted due to avalanche conditions. Per CNN, officials believe it was a size 3 avalanche.
(1/3) On April 17, 3 mountaineers attempting a route on Howse Peak were reported overdue. pic.twitter.com/WE0rt2jkiD
— Banff National Park (@BanffNP) April 18, 2019
At the time, the climbers had been presumed dead.
(2/3) Based on the assessment of the scene, all three members of the party are presumed to be deceased.We extend our sincerest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the mountaineers.
— Banff National Park (@BanffNP) April 18, 2019
(3/3) Search and recovery efforts are not currently possible due to weather and dangerous avalanche conditions. An area closure is in place and we encourage you to give first responders the space to work.
— Banff National Park (@BanffNP) April 18, 2019
On Sunday, Banff National Park confirmed on Twitter that the men had been confirmed dead.
“We extend our sincerest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the mountaineers,” the posts on Twitter said. “We would also like to acknowledge the impact that this incident has had on the tight‐knit, local and international climbing communities.”
1(3) On April 17, 3 mountaineers attempting a route on Howse Peak were reported overdue. On Sunday, April 21, the bodies of all three climbers were recovered.
We extend our sincerest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the mountaineers.
— Banff National Park (@BanffNP) April 22, 2019
2(3) We would also like to acknowledge the impact that this incident has had on the tight‐knit, local and international climbing communities.
— Banff National Park (@BanffNP) April 22, 2019
The tweets also acknowledged the search and rescue efforts.
3(3) @ParksCanada thanks our first responders and all assisting agencies for their invaluable support and professionalism including @RCMPAlberta @LLFireRescue Bow Valley Victim Services and skilled pilots from @AlpineHeli
— Banff National Park (@BanffNP) April 22, 2019
“All three of them, they had in common this similar goal of going and doing remote climbs on big mountains in a very pure, alpine way,” Brandon Pullan, the editor in chief of Gripped magazine, told the CBC.
A spokesperson for the Parks Canada Agency didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.
