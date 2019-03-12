2 climbers died in an avalanche on Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest mountain

caption A Coastguard helicopter on Scotland’s Ben Nevis in February 2016. source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Two climbers have been killed in an avalanche on the UK’s highest mountain: Ben Nevis, in Scotland.

Scottish police also said that two people were injured.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service said the risk of avalanches in the area on Monday and Tuesday was “high.”

Two climbers have died and two others have been injured after an avalanche on the UK’s highest mountain, police said.

The avalanche occurred on Tuesday in an area of the mountain called the No 5 Gully. Police said they learned about the avalanche at 11.50 a.m.

In a statement to INSIDER, Police Scotland said: “We can sadly confirm that two people have died and two people have been injured.”

Two rescue teams made up of volunteers helped with the rescue, assited by the Coastguard and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service said that the avalanche risk in Lochaber, where Ben Nevis is located, was “high” over Monday and Tuesday.

The service said the avalanche was one of four within a 48-hour period in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, said it was “absolutely tragic news.”

“My thoughts are very much with the bereaved and injured,” she said. “And my gratitude as always for the work of our emergency services, Mountain Rescue and Coastguard.”

Ben Nevis is the UK’s highest mountain, at 1,345 meters (4,412 feet). A 21-year-old German woman was killed when she fell from a ridge she was climbing on January 1.