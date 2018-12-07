Insiders say George Clooney is a ‘shoe-in’ to be the godfather of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby — here’s a closer look at the royal’s friendship with the Clooneys

caption The Clooneys attended the wedding of Meghan and Harry. source Andrew Goodman/Pool/GettyImages

Insiders say George Clooney is a “shoe-in” to be the godfather of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s firstborn.

Prince Harry and George Clooney first met through their philanthropy.

The A-List couple was in attendance at the royal wedding.

The foursome has reportedly socialized at the Clooney residence on Lake Como in Italy.

The internet was buzzing with speculation that Academy Award-winning actor and producer George Clooney had been tapped to become godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first born child due in April 2019.

The rumor mill went into overdrive after the actor’s cousin Ben Breslin told the Daily Mail, “I’m all for it. He’d make a wonderful godfather, he’d make a wonderful just about anything – he’s a good guy.”

The two couples’ friendship was thrust into the spotlight back in May when George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer, Amal, attended the wedding and private reception of the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Since then there have been reports that the royal pair has socialized with the A-List couple at their Lake Como residence.

Let’s take a closer look at this high profile friendship.

Prince Harry and George have charitable ties.

caption The two are both active in the world of charity. source Eddie Mulholland/Neilson Barnard/GettyImages

Some may have assumed that the couples are linked through their wives. After all Amal and Meghan share similar interests – Amal is an international and human rights lawyer who studied at Oxford University and Meghan received a degree in theatre and international studies from Northwestern. Markle even interned at the US Embassy in Argentina before heading for Hollywood.

But actually, Prince Harry and Clooney connected through their philanthropic work, reported the Daily Mail.

Clooney is the co-founder of Not on Our Watch, an organization which aims to minimize genocide in Sudan, and the Clooney Foundation For Justice with wife Amal. The Prince of Wales co-founded Sentebale in 2006, a charity focused on the mental health and well being of HIV stricken children in Lesotho and Botswana.

He is also the founder of the Invictus Games, a multi-adaptive sporting event for wounded veterans and armed services personnel.

Amal reportedly shared her secret weapon with Meghan.

A woman’s hair stylist is like a treasured friend. So it goes without saying that someone has to be pretty special to make someone share their favorite hair guru. And that’s just what Amal did when Meghan moved to London The Mail reported that the lawyer’s hair stylist Miguel Perez said.

“Yes, I do Meghan’s hair. I do Amal’s, and Meghan is friends with her.” He added, “I also do George’s, I do the whole family. Amal put Meghan and me together when she moved here. I do her color, her cut, and her styling.”

The Clooneys received a coveted wedding invite.

Not only did George and Amal make the cut and attend the royal wedding but they were seated in the intimate chapel area known as the quire, with the rest of the royals Meghan’s mother, and dear friends.

As fellow wedding guest and Markle’s friend Janina Gavankar described it to Town & Country, “If you were in the chapel, it felt like a small wedding because we didn’t see Meghan’s massive walk up the church aisle that preceded the [quire]. It felt like we were just right there with her, with both of them.”

The couple was also among the 200 guests invited to the ultra-exclusive reception at Frogmore House where George reportedly went for a spin out on the dance floor with the bride and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The royals reportedly enjoyed a brief getaway to the Clooneys Italian pad.

In August, the Clooneys reportedly offered the royal couple a respite from intense scrutiny by inviting them to their Villa Oleandra, their 25-room luxury residence on Lake Como in Italy.

George reportedly flew the couple over on his private jet and had an unmarked motorcade escort them to the property.

ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie told “Good Morning America“, “Amal and Meghan spent much of their days lounging by the pool together and, of course, playing with the twins. George and Harry have a shared passion for motorcycles and checked out George’s collection and they also played basketball together.”

Insiders say Meghan and Amal are “close friends.”

caption The two both quickly became public figures. source Pool/Chris Jackson/GettyImages

The ladies may have met through their husbands but have apparently become “close” friends.

A Kensington Palace insider told E! News, “Amal and Meghan are much more friendly with each other and talk more regularly than George and Harry do. They have become really close friends.”

Besides their humanitarian interests, the women have something else in common – being thrust into the glare of the spotlight thanks to high profile relationships.

About her increased exposure, Amal told InStyle magazine, “We definitely do more things in our home to ensure privacy in a context where we can’t otherwise get it. But that whole side -invasions of privacy and paparazzi, all of that – has happened because of something so happy and so important in my life.”

Markle herself has also endured intense scrutiny since her relationship with the prince went public.

