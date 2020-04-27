Close to 800 Covid-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Monday – the total is now over 14,000

14 of the 799 new Covid-19 cases on Apr 27 are Singaporeans and permanent residents. SPH

Singapore reported another 799 new Covid-19 infections on Monday (Apr 27), with 14 being Singaporeans and permanent residents.

As it had been in recent days, most of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

This takes the total number of cases reported in Singapore since Jan 23 to 14,423.

As of Monday, a total of 11,241 patients are in isolation facilities, indicating that they have tested positive for the infection but are clinically well.

Another 1,311 are still hospitalised, with 22 in critical condition, the Ministry of Health states on its website.

Since Jan, 12 patients – or 0.08 per cent of all cases – have died from Covid-19 complications.

