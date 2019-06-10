Close to 90% of foreign workers say they are satisfied with working in Singapore, MOM survey finds

The results of the 2018 Foreign Worker Experience Survey also found that a similar number would recommend their friends and families to work in Singapore. Singapore Press Holdings

It’s not an easy decision to leave one’s home to work in a different country, but it helps to be in a welcoming host country.

With about 1,386,000 foreign workers on its shores, Singapore is one of many nations around the world that relies on foreign workers to perform key roles in improving and developing the country.

And for these foreign workers, Singapore seems to be a choice destination for earning a living abroad, a survey has found.

In fact, close to 9 in 10 respondents – 86.3 per cent of WPHs and 87.5 per cent of S Pass holders – said they were satisfied with working in Singapore.

The results of the 2018 Foreign Worker Experience Survey commissioned by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) also found that a similar number of WPHs (84 per cent) and S Pass holders (91 per cent) would recommend their friends and families to work in Singapore.

Released on Sunday (June 8), the results of the survey of 2,500 work permit holders (WPHs) and 500 S Pass holders revealed that foreign workers were most satisfied with Singapore’s high levels of safety and security, living conditions and pay.

Most of the foreign workers (87.1 per cent of WPHs and 88.3 per cent of S Pass holders) felt that the working conditions at their workplaces were safe, MOM said.

Additionally, almost all of the foreign workers (96.3 per cent of WPHs and 95.6 per cent of S Pass holders) said that they were able to choose their own food arrangements.

“Most preferred to cook or purchase their own meals,” MOM said.

Results of the survey also showed that most foreign workers (63.4 per cent of WPHs and 79.1 per cent of S Pass holders) got information on their employment rights from MOM.

When it came to getting assistance from government agencies, many foreign workers (87 per cent of WPHs and 89.6 per cent of S Pass holders) felt that MOM had protected them well.

In addition, when the foreign workers faced problems at work, a large number (82.8 per cent of WPHs and 78.9 per cent of S Pass holders) said they were able to approach MOM easily.

According to MOM, the results of the survey are consistent with a previous survey conducted in 2014.

The ministry added that 84.6 per cent of non-Malaysian WPHs said they received their In-Principle Approval letters (IPA) – which contain information on a worker’s key employment terms – before coming to Singapore.

“Under our laws, employers and employment agencies are required to send the complete set of IPA letters to their FWs before they arrive in Singapore,” MOM said, adding that it is working towards ensuring that all foreign workers receive their IPA letters before arriving in Singapore.

