Close-up photos of everyday objects make them almost impossible to recognize — can you guess what they are?

caption Can you recognize this everyday object? source Courtesy of Lenstore

Everyday objects can be unrecognizable through the lens of macrophotography.

Lenstore created 10 close-up images of familiar items.

Can you identify them? If not, keep scrolling for the answers.

Everyday items can seem unrecognizable through the lens of extreme close-up photography, called macrophotography. Every bit of texture and small crevice is magnified to otherworldly proportions up close.

Lenstore created a quiz with 10 close-up images of familiar objects, such as food and household items, and challenged people to figure out what they are. Can you identify them?

What are these orange discs?

caption Can you tell what they are? source Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it’s part of a vegetable.

They’re seeds in a bell pepper.

caption A bell pepper. source Courtesy of Lenstore

There are many mesmerizing vegetable varieties around the world.

What is this series of diagonal lines?

caption What are they? source Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: The lines are paper thin.

They’re the pages of a book.

caption A book. source Courtesy of Lenstore

Old library books are photogenic.

Can you identify this object?

caption What is it? source Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it comes in a box.

It’s flakes of cereal.

caption Cereal. source Courtesy of Lenstore

Many breakfast cereals are packed with sugar.

What is this brown, flaky substance?

caption What is it? source Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it’s also edible.

It’s a close-up image of cinnamon sticks.

caption Cinnamon sticks. source Courtesy of Lenstore

Cinnamon Coca-Cola has been released in the UK.

What might this be a photo of?

caption What could this be? source Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it’s involved in the production of wine.

It’s a cork.

caption A cork. source Courtesy of Lenstore

Enjoying a bottle of wine is an art.

What is this contraption?

source Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it plays music.

It’s a guitar.

caption A guitar. source Courtesy of Lenstore

A woodworker from Canada makes custom river guitars.

Can you tell what this is a photo of?

caption What is it? source Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it’s sticky.

It’s a honeycomb.

caption A honeycomb. source Courtesy of Lenstore

You should treat a cough with honey before you ask for antibiotics, according to new guidelines.

What is this green object?

caption What is this? source Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it’s a kind of fruit.

It’s a lime.

caption A lime. source Courtesy of Lenstore

If you’re looking for some of the health benefits that fruit can provide without getting too much sugar, lemons and limes might be good options.

What is this object?

caption What is this? source Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it gives off heat.

It’s a lit match stick.

caption A match stick. source Courtesy of Lenstore

A viral matchstick riddle shows an incorrect math equation that it takes moving only one matchstick to fix – and there are two ways to do it.

Can you tell what this is?

caption What is this? source Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: It’s an Italian favorite..

It’s pasta.

caption Pasta. source Courtesy of Lenstore

Noodles and pasta look different around the world.

