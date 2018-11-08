Close-up photos of everyday objects make them almost impossible to recognize — can you guess what they are?

By
Talia Lakritz, Insider
-
Can you recognize this everyday object?

Can you recognize this everyday object?
Courtesy of Lenstore

  • Everyday objects can be unrecognizable through the lens of macrophotography.
  • Lenstore created 10 close-up images of familiar items.
  • Can you identify them? If not, keep scrolling for the answers.

Everyday items can seem unrecognizable through the lens of extreme close-up photography, called macrophotography. Every bit of texture and small crevice is magnified to otherworldly proportions up close.

Lenstore created a quiz with 10 close-up images of familiar objects, such as food and household items, and challenged people to figure out what they are. Can you identify them?

What are these orange discs?

Can you tell what they are?
Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it’s part of a vegetable.

They’re seeds in a bell pepper.

A bell pepper.
Courtesy of Lenstore

There are many mesmerizing vegetable varieties around the world.

What is this series of diagonal lines?

What are they?
Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: The lines are paper thin.

They’re the pages of a book.

A book.
Courtesy of Lenstore

Old library books are photogenic.

Can you identify this object?

What is it?
Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it comes in a box.

It’s flakes of cereal.

Cereal.
Courtesy of Lenstore

Many breakfast cereals are packed with sugar.

What is this brown, flaky substance?

What is it?
Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it’s also edible.

It’s a close-up image of cinnamon sticks.

Cinnamon sticks.
Courtesy of Lenstore

Cinnamon Coca-Cola has been released in the UK.

What might this be a photo of?

What could this be?
Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it’s involved in the production of wine.

It’s a cork.

A cork.
Courtesy of Lenstore

Enjoying a bottle of wine is an art.

What is this contraption?

Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it plays music.

It’s a guitar.

A guitar.
Courtesy of Lenstore

A woodworker from Canada makes custom river guitars.

Can you tell what this is a photo of?

What is it?
Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it’s sticky.

It’s a honeycomb.

A honeycomb.
Courtesy of Lenstore

You should treat a cough with honey before you ask for antibiotics, according to new guidelines.

What is this green object?

What is this?
Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it’s a kind of fruit.

It’s a lime.

A lime.
Courtesy of Lenstore

If you’re looking for some of the health benefits that fruit can provide without getting too much sugar, lemons and limes might be good options.

What is this object?

What is this?
Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: it gives off heat.

It’s a lit match stick.

A match stick.
Courtesy of Lenstore

A viral matchstick riddle shows an incorrect math equation that it takes moving only one matchstick to fix – and there are two ways to do it.

Can you tell what this is?

What is this?
Courtesy of Lenstore

Hint: It’s an Italian favorite..

It’s pasta.

Pasta.
Courtesy of Lenstore

Noodles and pasta look different around the world.

