Close-up photos of everyday objects make them almost impossible to recognize — can you guess what they are?

- Everyday objects can be unrecognizable through the lens of macrophotography.
- Lenstore created 10 close-up images of familiar items.
- Can you identify them? If not, keep scrolling for the answers.
Everyday items can seem unrecognizable through the lens of extreme close-up photography, called macrophotography. Every bit of texture and small crevice is magnified to otherworldly proportions up close.
Lenstore created a quiz with 10 close-up images of familiar objects, such as food and household items, and challenged people to figure out what they are. Can you identify them?
What are these orange discs?
Hint: it’s part of a vegetable.
They’re seeds in a bell pepper.
There are many mesmerizing vegetable varieties around the world.
What is this series of diagonal lines?
Hint: The lines are paper thin.
They’re the pages of a book.
Old library books are photogenic.
Can you identify this object?
Hint: it comes in a box.
It’s flakes of cereal.
Many breakfast cereals are packed with sugar.
What is this brown, flaky substance?
Hint: it’s also edible.
It’s a close-up image of cinnamon sticks.
Cinnamon Coca-Cola has been released in the UK.
What might this be a photo of?
Hint: it’s involved in the production of wine.
It’s a cork.
Enjoying a bottle of wine is an art.
What is this contraption?
Hint: it plays music.
It’s a guitar.
A woodworker from Canada makes custom river guitars.
Can you tell what this is a photo of?
Hint: it’s sticky.
It’s a honeycomb.
You should treat a cough with honey before you ask for antibiotics, according to new guidelines.
What is this green object?
Hint: it’s a kind of fruit.
It’s a lime.
If you’re looking for some of the health benefits that fruit can provide without getting too much sugar, lemons and limes might be good options.
What is this object?
Hint: it gives off heat.
It’s a lit match stick.
A viral matchstick riddle shows an incorrect math equation that it takes moving only one matchstick to fix – and there are two ways to do it.
Can you tell what this is?
Hint: It’s an Italian favorite..
It’s pasta.
Noodles and pasta look different around the world.
