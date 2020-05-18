14 affordable cloth face masks for kids you can find online — plus 7 things to know before you buy, according to a pediatrician

source Alex + Nova

The CDC recommends kids over 2 years old wear a cloth face mask in public when they cannot social distance.

We spoke to a pediatrician to find out what parents should consider before shopping for kids’ face masks.

Retail brands are now offering high-quality face masks for kids in a variety of colors, patterns, and designs. Here are 14 of our favorites.

T his article was medically reviewed by Tania Elliott, MD, who specializes in infectious diseases related to allergies and immunology for internal medicine at NYU Langone Health.

When it comes to wearing a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, parents must grapple with additional uncertainties about their kids.

Mainly, what type of face mask will provide the most comfort while also protecting against the potential spread of the coronavirus? And some wonder, do kids even need to wear them?

The answers to these questions are not so simple, according to Dipesh Navsaria, MD, a pediatrician at the American Family Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

“If it’s uncomfortable to wear, they’re not going to do it – and every face is different,” Navsaria told Insider. “When it comes to safety, there are a lot of claims being made, and we don’t know how well they’re being vetted… But we do know the goal is to reduce the risk of particles and droplet spread in your vicinity, and that a face mask can help achieve that goal.”

The CDC outlined safe ways that people can make their own masks at home. Additionally, many new products are available which meet these guidelines, but masks are never fail-safe, especially when children play with straps and fabric.

Before you buy a mask online or try to make one yourself, it’s important to understand the fundamentals of face masks and their role during this critical time.

Face masks are not a substitute for social distancing, handwashing, and other important measures

Face masks are recommended by the CDC, but they do not replace quarantining or social distancing by 6 feet or more.

“Kids should not be in places where they have to wear masks for long periods of time,” said Navsaria. “The absolute best way to protect your child and yourself from any respiratory infection is to stay at home.” He explained that there’s a hierarchy when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19, from quarantine to isolation to social distancing, in addition to handwashing, the use of face masks, and in some instances, gloves.

Face masks are not for all kids

Face masks can impede breathing or get tangled. According to the CDC, children under 2 years old should not wear face masks, nor should people who have difficulty breathing or those who cannot remove the mask without help.

“This is important because there are a lot of masks on Amazon right now for kids aged 0 to 3, and parents might just think it’s not a big deal, but this a very important safety restriction,” said Navsaria.

He assures parents that if their child absolutely refuses to wear a face mask, they don’t have to force it. But that also means the child should not be in public places or at large social gatherings.

Fabric isn’t as important as density

Face masks are available in a variety of materials, including cotton, denim, and spandex. Researchers have found that when it comes to preventing COVID-19 spread, a mask’s material isn’t as important as how tightly it’s woven. The more compact the fabric threading, the more protective the mask. Cotton tends to be more tightly woven than other materials.

Navsaria recommends holding the mask up to a light source. If a lot of light passes through, it can be an indicator that the fabric is loosely woven. However, the material also needs to be breathable. “Put it up to your own face and ask yourself if you can breathe through the mask reasonably,” said Navsaria.

Comfort is key

Kids’ face masks must be comfortable. The ear attachments shouldn’t chafe, the mask shouldn’t be fastened too tight, and the material should be soft. Some masks have pleats to conform to the face or wiring that holds up the nose area, which can make the mask more breathable, Navsaria said. Whatever your child’s preferences, comfort should be one of parents’ top priorities when buying or making a mask.

If your child is reluctant to wear a mask, add a fun element. “Make it into a game,” Roberto Posada, MD, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Mount Sinai told Insider. “Or a superhero kind of thing. That could help.”

Navsaria also recommends giving children some freedom to make choices. “If you’re going to buy or make a mask, maybe ask them to choose the fabric,” he said. “If you’re out for a walk, let them know when they need to wear it and when it’s okay to take it off. Give them the option when you can.”

Don’t worry about FDA approval, medical-grade status, or particulate filtration systems

FDA-approved, medical-grade masks – such as those with N95 status – should be reserved for high-risk medical professionals, according to the CDC. Most masks for children won’t have those credentials, and Navsari said that’s fine, especially if families are prioritizing quarantining and social distancing.

To set themselves apart, many brands are designing nonmedical-grade masks that have a particulate filtration system, which is usually a coffee-filter-like layer placed inside the mask. It has yet to be scientifically proven whether or not the filters add benefit. If you’re looking for a boost, Navsaria recommends adding another layer of fabric.

Proper mask usage and care are important

The CDC advises people to wash their hands with soap and water, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable, before putting on a face mask. This should also be done after touching, adjusting, or removing the mask.

The face mask should completely cover a child’s mouth and nose. To put on the mask, place it over the nose and mouth first, secure it under the chin, and then secure the elastic loops behind the ears or tie the ties securely at the back of the head. A properly fitted mask should also fit snugly along the sides of the face.

Parents and children should only handle the ear loops or ties to take off the mask. Once removed, the outside corners should be folded in on themselves to prevent contamination. Fabric masks should be washed daily with mild detergent and water, dried completely in a hot dryer on the highest heat setting, and then stored in a clean container or bag.

Use your judgment when it comes to retailers

The face mask market is growing, which means there are a lot of questionable products available. Right now, the best kids’ masks will probably come from a brand you already trust.

Here are 14 cloth face masks for kids from online retailers:

Cubcoats

source Cubcoats

Cubcoats is known for its adorable plushie dolls that convert into toddler hoodies. Now the LA-based company is offering kids’ masks with cute animal faces. The masks are made from two layers of cotton, making them comfortable, machine washable, and dryer-safe. The elastic straps are easy to put on and remove without a lot of fuss. Ten percent of the proceeds go to the national nonprofit Feeding America, so your purchase can help hungry families.

Age recommendation: 4 years and up

Shipping: The next batch of masks begins shipping June 3. Allow for 3 to 5 days for order processing.

Old Navy

source Old Navy

Old Navy Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids (5-pack), $12.50 [currently sold out, sign up for in-stock notification]

Will you get a banana, anchors, plaid, or paisley design? Old Navy has designed tons of cute masks that arrive in a surprise variety pack. The cotton coverings align with CDC recommendations for nonmedical-grade masks and have elastic straps for easy placement. Feel free to machine wash and dry.

Age recommendation: 2 years and up

Disney

source Shop Disney

If your kid loves “Star Wars” and you’re willing to wait, these masks are for them. Right now, you can pre-order a 4-pack of face masks starring Yoda, R2-D2, and more beloved characters. The machine-washable, dryer-safe polyester and cotton masks have elastic loops that will attach to little ears. And for parents, they are also available in medium and large sizes. Disney is donating one million cloth face masks to underserved families through the humanitarian nonprofit MedShare.

Age recommendation: 4 years and up

Shipping: Masks are expected to ship July 29. Limit 2 packs per purchase.

Sock Fancy

source Sock Fancy

As the name implies, this mask is a fancy option. Sock Fancy offers three layers of protection made from cotton and polyester fibers, as well as adjustable ear loops so that kids of many sizes can wear it. For every mask purchased through its site, Sock Fancy will donate one mask to essential medical workers for every mask purchased.

Age recommendation: 2 years and up

Shipping: Masks ship within 2 to 4 weeks of order date.

Radian

source Radian

Radian’s face coverings offer two layers of cotton-polyester blend jersey fabric. Usually a women’s jeans-maker, Radian is offering 5-packs of these reusable face masks, available in kid and adult sizes with easy elastic loops. Just make sure that your child isn’t attached to any one color – the masks will arrive in all grey, green, black, or blue depending on availability.

Age recommendation: 2 years and up

Shopping: Masks ship within 10 to 16 business days of order date.

Avocado

source Avocado Mattress

The Avocado Organic Cotton Face Mask is an eco-friendly option for families. Avocado typically makes furniture and mattresses from organic materials, but they’re diverting organic cotton resources to make masks and hospital necessities during the coronavirus pandemic. Their two-layer beige cotton mask has two tie straps, so it’s likely more appropriate for older kids who can stand still while tying. It’s also machine washable and dryer safe.

Age recommendation: 2 years and up

Shipping: Masks ship between 11 and 19 days of order date.

Onzie

source Onzie

With fun prints like camouflage, leopard, and peacock, Onzie face masks are perfect for your (safe) mini-fashionista. The LA-made Onzie mask is comprised of multilayered spandex for breathability. The masks are upcycled from the company’s own yoga clothing line, and the company is donating proceeds from mask sales to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Age recommendation: 5 to 10 years old

Shipping: Currently, there are no delays listed.

Steele Canvas x Food52

source Food52

Steele Canvas typically makes canvas products like tote bags, but in response to the pandemic, the company teamed up with Food52 to distribute masks for kids and adults. Steele Canvas masks are made with a cotton denim exterior, a flannel interior, and elastic loops. Buy one, and the company will donate one adult-sized mask to a medical facility in the US.

Age recommendation: 2 years and up

Shipping: Currently, there are no delays listed.

Uncommon Goods

source Uncommon Goods

These Uncommon Goods children’s masks feature adorable rainbow art that was designed by kids. Made from cotton with elastic ear straps, the washable, pleated Children’s Rainbow Face Coverings can be easily attached to the ears. All profits will go to New York City hospitals.

Age recommendation: 3 to 5 years old

Shipping: Masks are currently back-ordered and expected to ship on June 15, although there may be additional delays.

Abacaxi

source abacaxi

The Abacaxi face mask from designer Sheena Sood is handmade, with multiple options when it comes to patterns (zebra, polka dot, and gingham to name a few) and size (extra small and small). The mask is made from two layers of cotton and contains wiring that lifts the nose area for better breathability. One mask purchase will go toward the donation of one N95 mask to a healthcare worker.

Age recommendation: 3 to 6 years old (extra small) and 7 to 12 years old (small)

Shipping: Masks ship between May 20 and June 8.

Athleta

source Athleta

Women’s activewear brand Athleta has extended its women’s mask design to a kid’s size. The masks have a polyester and spandex outer layer with two interior cotton liners. The five-pack includes solid color and camouflage-pattern pleated masks that are equipped with elastic ear loops. Although the masks are machine washable, they should be laid flat to dry.

Age recommendation: 2 years and up

Shipping: Masks are expected to ship on June 20.

Alex + Nova

source Alex + Nova

A little advance warning: This is the only handwash-recommended item on this list. If you’re looking for something washer-safe, look away from the adorable polka dot and gingham prints. Alex + Nova’s mask set is made of two cotton layers. Part of their profits go to Feeding America.

Age recommendation: 3 to 10 years old

Shipping: Masks begin shipping the week of May 18 with 1- to 3-day shipping.

Jaanu

source Jaanuu

Jaanuu manufactures nursing scrubs that come with an antimicrobial finish made from Silvadur technology, which purportedly kills microbes by deploying silver ions. During the coronavirus pandemic, the company is using this tech on scuba ponte fabric face masks for kids and adults. The cotton-lined masks are not FDA approved and they come with many disclaimers on the site. However, the company claims that it is safe for human use and blocks more than 90% of bacteria after 50 launderings. Note that there are no specific claims about SARS-CoV2. Jaanuu is also donating one million masks to various nonprofits, including Baby2Baby.

Age recommendation: 2 years and up

Shipping: Masks begin shipping on June 13.

Briar Baby

source Briar Baby

The Briar Mask is made of 100% cotton and comes in four floral patterns. Pre-orders on these editions are limited, so if your child is a fan of adjustable ties and floral collage, don’t wait too long. For every mask purchased, Briar Baby is donating one mask to healthcare workers.

Age recommendation: 2 years and up

Shipping: Masks ship within 2 weeks of order date.