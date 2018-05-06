How to dress like a tech billionaire for $200 or less

- source
- Business Insider
Silicon Valley executives may not be known for their fashion sense, but many of them have high-end taste.
Mark Zuckerberg gets his signature gray T-shirts custom-made by an Italian designer; Evan Spiegel prefers $450 sneakers; and everyone from Satya Nadella to Sundar Pichai to Kevin Systrom has been spotted in shoes from French fashion house Lanvin.
But these execs make millions of dollars a year, and many of them have a net worth that surpasses $1 billion. They’re not exactly shopping on the sale rack, and their fashion choices aren’t exactly accessible to the masses.
So, if you’re attempting to replicate the personal style of your favorite tech exec, how can you pull it off? We searched the internet high and low to find affordable versions of what CEOs like Tim Cook and Susan Wojcicki have worn on-stage or at public events.
Here’s how you can dress like your favorite tech executive for $200 or less.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has a go-to uniform: white v-neck T-shirt, black jeans, and white sneakers.
Spiegel prefers James Perse T-shirts and Common Projects sneakers (which cost $60 and $410, respectively), but you can get a similar look for under $150.
Gap black jeans in slim fit, $50
Everlane Air v-neck tee, $22
Converse Jack Purcell tumbled leather sneaker, $70
Total: $142
Google CEO Sundar Pichai usually keeps it casual in track jackets, jeans, and sneakers.
While Pichai has been known to wear Lanvin sneakers — which cost upwards of $500 — a knockoff version will only run you about $55.
Topman Navy PU Swiss retro sneakers, $55
Gap washwell jeans in slim straight fit, $56
Total: $186
Jack Dorsey — who serves as CEO of both Twitter and Square — has a more street-style-inspired look. Dorsey often wears Rick Owens sneakers, which alone cost nearly $1,000.
Thankfully, a similar all-black look will only run you about $145.
H&M long t-shirt, $10
Topman black oil coated stretch slim fit jeans, $75
Calvin Klein Ibiza slip-on zip sneakers, $60
Total: $145
Unlike most of her Silicon Valley peers, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg always looks polished and professional.
Sandberg’s minimalist style is easy to replicate with pieces from stores like J.Crew and Banana Republic — and it’ll only cost you about $200.
J.Crew Factory wool dress, $78
Banana Republic machine-washable merino pintuck cardigan, $78
Total: $196
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, is always one of the best-dressed people in Silicon Valley.
Like Pichai, Nadella often dresses in navy and black, and prefers pricey Lanvin sneakers (although he often pairs his with polo shirts).
Banana Republic silk linen colorblock sweater polo, $64.50
Everlane men’s slim fit jean, $68
Total: $177.50
Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom is one of the most put-together and fashionable people in Silicon Valley, and he’s actually spoken out against sloppy dressing in the past.
Despite Systrom’s preference for style over comfort, his look is easy to achieve, and will only set you back about $170.
Penguin P55 slim fit stretch chino, $50
Reiss snowy flecked crew-neck jumper, $90
Kenneth Cole New York bring-to-play black tux sneakers, $30
Total: $170
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has worn the same thing every day for nearly a decade, but he switched it up recently at Facebook’s annual developers conference, F8.
His new style is still hyper-minimalist, but is slightly more stylish than his signature look of jeans and a gray t-shirt.
J. Crew cotton crewneck sweater, $49.50
Everlane men’s slim fit jean, $68
Nike Flex RN 2017, $60
Total: $177.50
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, typically keeps it business casual. And because he sits on the board of Nike, he’s often spotted in Nike running shoes.
To adopt Cook’s style for yourself, all you need is a pair of chinos and a fitted sweater — plus some comfy, stylish sneakers.
J. Crew 484 Slim-fit lightweight garment-dyed stretch chino, $68
Uniqlo men’s washable crewneck long-sleeve sweater, $14.90
Brooks Brothers suede sneakers, $78
Total: $160.90
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is likely one of the busiest people at Google, and she has the straightforward, streamlined wardrobe to go along with it.
To adopt Wojcicki’s look, try a leather jacket, black skinny jeans, and comfortable ankle booties.
Zara faux leather jacket with shoulder pads, $49.90
Everlane double-lined silk v-neck tank, $70
Total: $179.90
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has undergone a bit of a transformation in the last year, and he now has the tougher-looking wardrobe to match.
To dress like Bezos, look for a trendy leather bomber jacket and well-fitted jeans — and buy your polo shirts one size too small.
Zara faux leather bomber jacket, $89.90
Bravo men’s Milano-1 wing tip oxford, $35
Gap men’s jeans in straight fit, $36
Total: $160.90
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has high-end taste: He’s been known to wear a blazer from designer Alexander McQueen, and he doesn’t shy away from a tuxedo.
To get Musk’s more casual look, though, all you need is a cool graphic t-shirt and practical-yet-stylish leather boots.
Space shuttle patent t-shirt, $23
Cole Haan Adams Grand demiboot, $90
Total: $173
Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s head of retail, worked in the fashion world before joining Apple. She’s almost always wearing a cool jacket (although her signature look is a Burberry trench coat).
Much like Bezos, Ahrendts has taken a liking to leather bomber jackets. While Ahrendts’ version is likely out of most peoples’ budget, you can find a similar version for around $100.
DKNY men’s faux-leather full-zip jacket, $110
Gap mid-rise perfect boot jeans, $49
Forever 21 faux leather stiletto ankle boots, $27.90
Total: $186.90
Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, is one of the trendier execs in the Valley and favors popular — but expensive — brands like Gucci.
But it’s easy to achieve Chesky’s style for around $150 altogether.
Original Penguin The Earl polo, $59
Sperry Endeavor chukka leather shoes, $66
H&M cotton chinos skinny fit, $30
Total: $155