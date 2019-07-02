Major websites and services across the internet are down because of a hosting-platform outage

source Down Detector

The major website and internet-service hosting platform Cloudflare experienced an outage Tuesday, causing disruptions for sites and services that are hosted on the platform.

Cloudflare is aware of the outage and working to resolve it. Service has been partially restored, and the company says it is working to restore global service.

No, it’s not just you – major websites across the internet were down as of Tuesday morning.

That’s because Cloudflare was experiencing issues, according to the website-hosting platform as well as hundreds of tweets from frustrated social-media users.

Cloudflare is an internet-hosting platform that many internet services rely on to remain functioning and protected in the case of a distributed denial-of-services attack. An outage from Cloudflare affects internet services globally.

Cloudflare’s cofounder and CEO, Matthew Prince, said that Cloudflare was partially restored and that the company was working to restore services globally:

Appear to have mitigated the issue causing the outage. Traffic restored. Working now to restore all services globally. More details to come as we have them. — Matthew Prince ???? (@eastdakota) July 2, 2019

Flightradar, which tracks flights, was among the sites that were down:

We're currently experience issues with our services related to an outage at service provider Cloudflare. They are currently investigating the issue and working to mitigate the impact to users. We will update as we know more. Thank you for you patience. — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 2, 2019

The cryptocurrency service Coinbase Pro was also down:

And CoinDesk was reassuring followers that bitcoin, which was trading at about $10,000, had not gone down to $26:

ALERT: Due to a cloudflare outage, we're getting bad data from our providers, which is showing incorrect crypto prices. Calm down everyone, Bitcoin is not $26. — CoinDesk (@coindesk) July 2, 2019

According to Down Detector and reports on Twitter, websites and services experiencing disruptions around the time of the Cloudflare outage included Discord, Sirius XM, Network Solutions, Shopify, Zendesk, Coinbase, Canva, Soundcloud, Sling TV, Wattpad, TransferWise, Robin Hood, Medium, BuzzFeed, Streamlabs, Concur, Pinterest, and Dropbox. Some of the outages of these sites and services may not be linked to the Cloudflare issue.