CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2019 Helps Enterprises to Picture Cybersecurity

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 August 2019 – IT professionals in Hong Kong will have a chance to learn from industry experts on how to prepare for, withstand and recover from any cybersecurity threat at the annual CLOUDSEC Hong Kong event on August 27, 2019.

Hosted by Trend Micro (TYO: 4704; TSE:4704), CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2019 gathers together renowned experts, industry thought leaders, businesses and organizations from across the globe to re-evaluate and redefine their understanding of threats, risks and solutions in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

With a theme of “Picture This! See. Secure. Go further.“, CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2019 provides an avenue for enterprises and organizations to discuss and collectively address issues such as the increasingly complex cyber-attacks, shifting IT environments, and the upcoming trends in the computing and threat landscape.

“Over the years, CLOUDSEC has grown to become a credible and innovative platform where the very best of global best-practices pertaining to the latest threats and security strategies come together, along with compelling insights and deliberations by experts that keep raising the bar of excellence,” said Bob Hung, General Manager of Hong Kong & Taiwan, Trend Micro.

“The computing landscape continues to introduce challenges amidst exciting new technologies, hyper-connections, and benefits. Organizations need to see order out of chaos, see things in a different perspective, and even step back to see the big picture, because having visibility through the power of collective and connected intelligence helps them build cyber resilience, and allows them to go further and do more.”

CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2019 Event Highlights:

DATE: August 27, 2019 (Tuesday)

TIME: 8:45 am — 5:00 pm

VENUE: N201 Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center, Wanchai

Featured keynote speakers:

Rik Ferguson , VP Security Research, Trend Micro

Katie Lewin, Federal Director, Cloud Security Alliance

Federal Director, Cloud Security Alliance Other speakers includes Charles Mok, Legistlative Councillor (IT Sector) of the HKSAR, Mary Ellen Condon, Former Chairperson of the Security Committee of the Identity Ecosystem Steering Group in the USA, and high profiles speakers from major vendors.

Joining the event are leading vendors including Amazon Web Services, Cloudflare, nCipher, Nutanix, Microsoft, Samsung, Tenable, Thales and VMware.





For more information and registration, please visit www.cloudsec.com/hk.





About CLOUDSEC

Founded in 2011, CLOUDSEC has established itself as a global community for cyber security experts and professionals. The CLOUDSEC tagline “Have a Safe Journey” aims to inspire technology professionals and users to embark on a continuous learning journey to explore and learn about industry trends, best practices, and new technologies to secure the digital infrastructures, and manage the technological risks of their organisations in safely supporting their corporate goals. For more information, please visit www.cloudsec.com/hk





About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With over 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.