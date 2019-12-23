Club Med has opened its new flagship resort in the Alps: Club Med Alpe d’Huez

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 December 2019 – Fosun Tourism Group (“Fosun Tourism” or the “Company”; together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”, Stock Exchange stock code: 01992), the world’s leading leisure-focused integrated tourism group, is pleased to announce that Club Med opened its new flagship resort in the Alps: Club Med Alpe d’Huez on 15 December 2019.

Club Med Alpe d’Huez is expected to welcome more than 14,000 customers of over 12 different nationalities throughout the 2020 winter season, starting from 15 December 2019.

Now with 442 rooms (including 44 Deluxe rooms and 8 Family Suites), this premium 4-Trident resort continues the historic partnership with the ESF (French Ski School) and almost 80 instructors. The resort will also be open in the summer, starting in 2020.

Located in the heart of the French Alps at an altitude of 1,860m, this new resort offers an exceptional panoramic view of the surrounding peaks, thanks to its large, south-facing terraces. The Alpe d’Huez ski resort was voted “Best ski resort in Europe 2019”. Due to the 300 days of sunshine that it gets each year, the Alpe d’Huez resort is one of the sunniest resorts in Europe.

Its location within the Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine, France’s second-largest ski area, provides direct access to 250km of slopes. This allows customers to fully enjoy all the thrills of winter sports, as well as the world’s biggest slopes, including the famous 16km-long La Sarenne slope.

The resort is welcoming more and more international customers. This is due to its accessibility, as it is only 1 hour 20 minutes from Grenoble train station, 1 hour 30 minutes from Grenoble airport and 2 hours from Lyon Saint Exupéry international airport.

Since 1957, Club Med has been offering a real mountain experience, in addition to winter sports. Club Med is offering its customers, particularly at Alpe d’Huez, an experience that includes a variety of new, non-skiing activities such as a wide range of unique sporting, wellness, cultural and culinary activities, allowing guests to discover Isère heritage and enjoy its products.

These activities complement the things that already made Club Med a popular mountain destination. With this new flagship resort in the French Alps, Club Med is consolidating its unique position as world leader in high-end all-inclusive mountain holidays.





Mr. Henri Giscard d’Estaing, Vice Chairman, Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Fosun Tourism and President of Club Med, said at the opening event, “Alpe d’Huez, Club Med’s new flagship resort in the mountains, illustrates what Club Med does best; meeting the new expectations of customers who no longer wish to just ‘go skiing’ or ‘partake in winter sports’, but who want experience holidays in the mountains. This is a testament to our fondness for the Alps and our desire to make them more attractive to people all around the world.”

Club Med has been committed to opening new resorts since its acquisition by Fosun in 2015. Within less than 5 years, it has newly opened 13 resorts globally, of which 5 are ski resorts, including Beidahu, Grand Massif Samoens Morillon, Tomamu, Arc Panorama and the brand new Club Med Alpe d’Huez. Club Med was the largest ski resorts group in Europe in terms of number of ski resorts under operation in 2018, according to Frost & Suillivan.





About Fosun Tourism Group

Fosun Tourism Group (“Fosun Tourism”, Stock Exchange stock code: 1992) is one of the world’s leading leisure-focused integrated tourism groups, and the largest leisure tourism resorts group worldwide in terms of revenue in 2018. Focusing on the leisure and tourism needs of families around the world, it is engaged in the entire industry chain of tourism and leisure with integration of global resources.