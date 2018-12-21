Club Med Launches “Amazing Family” Program Across Greater China

Come to Club Med Resorts for everlasting family happiness

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 December 2018 – After successfully launching the Amazing Family program in Club Med Sanya, Club Med is bringing an upgraded version of its Amazing Family program across Greater China. Through resorts in Sanya, Guilin, Beidahu, Yabuli, Anji and Golden Coast, families can come together and enjoy an extra special Chinese New Year at Club Med.









Built around the concept of creating lasting memories through family activities, the Amazing Family program aims to create an environment conducive to fostering quality family time. Cooperated closely with international leading professionals in education to design this innovated family campaign, Amazing Family of Club Med has been crowned “Best Innovation in Service in addition to Accommodation” at the 2018 World Wide Hospitality Awards. This New Year, families can enjoy amazing new experiences as one. Through four unique themes, guests at Club Med can partake in a variety of games and activities designed for all the family to enjoy together.

Time to Sport offers families the perfect opportunity to shake off the cobwebs and get active together. With a range of indoor and outdoor sports activities, featuring basketball polo, family circus, giant ball, archery and a family aqua gym, Time to Sport will allow parents to introduce their children to new and exciting sports in a fun and relaxed way. Time to Splash at Club Med Sanya takes the fun to the pool, allowing youngsters to test their speed and balance through the Water Wheel Challenge or Ninja Race.

For families who want some time away from their digital devices, Time to Play will let them rediscover how amazing it feels to play together as a family. With giant twister, giant Jenga, giant darts, angry birds, pallina and connect 4, all the games at Club Med will involve logic, skill, precision and cooperation, as well as lots and lots of fun. Families from all over the world can participate easily without language barrier, play and interact with families from all over the world.

Time to Quest is a particularly special event whereby fun and learning come together as families must work as one to solve a challenging mystery. Through an innovative smartphone app, families will learn about nature, culture and art as they enjoy the fun and exciting games together, all the while bonding together as they work to solve the mission. In Club Med Sanya, a life-size quest game ” Finding Mulan” uses the animated character Mulan as the theme of the story, each family should work together to unlock puzzles based on maps and clues, and eventually find Mulan. In Club Med Guilin, the storyline is based on golden cudgel of the Monkey King whereas in Club Med snow resorts Yabuli and Beidahu, find Olaf for Elsa becomes the main theme. Moreover, In Club Med Guilin, families will even be able to work together on a digital quest in the park through the Club Med Play app.

Through reconnecting with family members, Time to Care is a time for reflection about nature. Fun arts and crafts activities such as boat making, lantern making, panda yoga and pine cone making are designed to nurture awareness among families of the importance of nature protection. Panda Yoga will further offer the opportunity to take a breath and relax between the exhilarating activities available at Club Med.

“The Amazing Family program here at our Club Med resorts in Greater China offers numerous avenues for families to reconnect with one another and enjoy each other’s company through various interactive games and events”, said Gino Andreetta, Club Med Greater China CEO. “After the success of the Amazing Family Program in Sanya, we are delighted to be able to extend this program out to our beautiful resorts in Guilin, Beidahu, Yabuli, Anji and the Golden Coast for the Chinese New Year, and we are confident that it will be well received by domestic and international travellers alike. Staying true to our objective of helping to build and reinforce the bond between family members and creating occasions of sharing happy family moments, Club Med aims to develop the interpersonal and social skills of young children and parents, allowing families to work together in harmony.”

Come to join “Amazing Family” and post your family memory on TripAdviser, Dianping and Mafengwo.com with #Amazing Family#, 5 lucky family guests being provided with free room vouchers every month! Club Med’s Amazing Family program offers a fun and immersive environment for families to reconnect with one another and to share meaningful memories. For more information, follow Club Med Official WeChat Account now to get details about amazing offerings in Club Med. To book your “Amazing Family” Chinese New Year holiday at Club Med, please visit www.clubmed.com.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, invented the all-inclusive holiday club concept, adding in activities especially for children with the creation of the Mini Club in 1967. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med seeks out exceptional destinations and sites. Today, Club Med is the world‘s leading provider of upscale, all-inclusive holiday packages with a French touch for families and working couples. Club Med operates 70 resorts, of which 85% are rated Premium & Exclusive Collection. Present in around 30 countries around the world, the Group employs more than 23,000 Gentils Organisateurs (G.Os) and Gentils Employés (G.Es), and representing 110 nationalities.