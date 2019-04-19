Club Med Launches Super Brand Day With Fliggy To Highlight Transformative Holidays

Enjoy Premium All-Inclusive Holiday at Club Med, Bring Home More Than Just Memories

SANYA, CHINA – Media OutReach – April 19, 2019 – Club Med has launched Super Brand Day with Fliggy, a renowned Chinese online travel platform under the Alibaba brand, making it even easier for Chinese consumers to enjoy all-inclusive, hassle-free holidays at Club Med resorts and bring home more than just memories. With the release of <Parent-Child Travel Tips>, the Super Brand Day campaign marks the official announcement of Club Med’s upgraded brand concept — Bring Home More Than Just Memories – which highlights the power of transformative family holidays in Club Med resorts. The brand promotion will start officially on April 18 on Fliggy and last for two days.

Club Med and Fliggy will launch the Super Brand Day at Club Med’s beautiful resort in Sanya, Hainan, while further demonstrating Club Med’s new upgrade to its brand image and key concept. By discussing the trending topic of “Dad Takes Care of the Kids” and the “Role that Dad Plays in a Family”, and giving feasible solutions, the <Parent-Child Travel Tips> helps provide tangible meaning to Club Med’s new brand concept of “Transformative Holidays”. Club Med resorts will now focus on offering customers a holiday experience that goes beyond generating long-lasting memories, and aims to enrich guests with transformative experiences that will permeate into their day-to-day lives.





Club Med Greater China CEO, Gino (Right) and General Manager of International Business at Fliggy, GUO (Left)

Under the themes of confidence, togetherness, new tastes, new friends and independence, the experiences to be had at Club Med will allow guests to discover a different self, strengthen family bonds, indulge in the realm of senses, make new friends, learn to think independently and embrace a brand new self after the holiday.

Driven by its philosophy that the whole family should enjoy every second spent together at its resorts, through the Sanya resort’s re-launch, Club Med seeks to encourage guests to maximize their “me time”, “you time” and “we time”. “Me time“ focuses on relaxing the senses, allowing parents to sip cocktails and relax on the beach, or experience stimulating activities while the kids are in the safe hands of the resort’s qualified G.Os in the Mini Club, having fun and making friends. Under “you time“, kids will be wild with excitement from the variety of exhilarating artistic and sporty activities on offer, inspiring their creativity and developing their soft skills. “We time“ brings the family together again to share beautiful moments created through spontaneous activities, games and challenges that will bring surprises to everyone.

The upgrade to Club Med’s brand coincides with a launch of the Sanya resort’s new ‘Must Try’ Experiences. Customers can relieve all tensions and anxieties through yoga on the beach delivered by the resort’s experienced instructor, for more excitement and stimulation, an outdoor trapeze will leave guests feeling like circus stars, no matter 4-year-old children or well-trained adults. In addition, the Amazing Family programme pioneered by Club Med provides activities such as building boats using recycled material will be the perfect opportunity for families to work together while learning about environmental sustainability. To stimulate the taste buds, guests can also sample the ocean’s delights through a large seafood buffet and roasted lobsters, while sipping on the resort’s homebrewed happiness beer with views overlooking the stunning South China Sea. What is more, Club Med Sanya was chosen as the top 1 Hotels for Families in China, and was selected for the first time in the World Traveler’s Choice Family and Traveler’s Choice All-Inclusive Resorts; number 3 in the list of Hotels for Families and number 2 in the list of Traveler’s Choice All-Inclusive Resorts in Asia.





Based on the consumer insights, the <Parent-Child Travel Kids> presented travel tips for different types of dads. Regardless of the workaholic dad or the dad who has little experience in parenting children, with help from G.Os, dads can join moms and kids to have the best family time at Club Med, and learn to take more responsibility to the family.

“We are very proud and excited to become Fliggy’s partner.” Said Gino, Club Med Greater China CEO, “The Super Brand Day facilitates the entire travel industry to move to a ‘Strong Brand’ era. The cooperation gives the opportunity for us to talk with our guest; to show our brand culture and our transformative holiday concept; and to continuously provide ‘Premium All-Inclusive’ holiday products to our guests.“

Mr Guo, General Manager of International Business at Fliggy, added: “We are delighted to have Club Med becoming our partner, to understand consumers and build real connections between the brand and consumers. We create the Super Brand Day offering a platform that both sides can have in-depth and equal communications. We are very pleased to see that not only Club Med launches their customized products on our website, but also offers practical solutions for consumers.”





Club Med has prepared affordable and high-quality travel packages for the upcoming Super Brand Day Event to reward the guests who have always supported the brand. Below is the full list of promotions:

Products Sales: Promotion Events: 1. Club Med Sanya Resort, up to 45% off. 2. Club Med Joyview Anji resort price starts from ¥799 for weekdays and ¥999 for weekends. 3. Club Med Joyview Golden Coast resort price starts from ¥816 for weekdays. 4. Club Med island resorts, up to 40% off. 5. Start to book Club Med ski resorts from late 2019 to early 2020, including Club Med Beidahu, Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido, Club Med Sahoro Hokkaido and Club Med Grand Massif Samoens-Morillon. 1. Coupons： a. ¥20 Threshold-free coupons; b. Limited coupon: ¥800 will be deducted if spend ¥5,000 or more; c. Limited coupon: ¥500 will be deducted if spend ¥10,000 or more; d. ¥300 will be deducted if spend ¥12,000 or more. 2. The top 500 purchasers will receive a customized gift pack. 3. The top 50 dads who book a trip with their 2-3-year-old children will get a one-day free mini club experience.

Club Med’s premium all-inclusive holidays are completely hassle-free and offer a unique holiday experience for all the family, promising a transformative holiday experience and lasting memories for all. To get Club Med Fliggy Super Brand Day promotion details, please visit Club Med Fliggy Super Brand Day .

