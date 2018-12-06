Club Med Winter Camp Empowers Kids to Become the Next Key Opinion Leaders

Club Med Partners with GoPro to Help Kids Become the World’s Next Winter Olympians

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 December 2018 – Club Med Winter Camp allows children to kick-start new passions and develop into young KOLs atop the resort’s gorgeous white slopes. This winter, between December 24 of 2018 and March 1 of 2019, children will be able to unlock new potential interests at Club Med’s global resorts involving skiing, art and culture in what could become lifelong passions.

Club Med Winter Camp allows little ones to develop expertise, imagination and knowledge in a fun and relaxed environment. Held in a rich variety of locations offering a choice of snow or sun, parents from all over the world will be able to encourage their children to become their country’s next winter Olympians, imaginative nature artists, or little local cultural ambassadors. In a fun, trustable and open-minded setting, children will be empowered by Club Med Winter Camp to discover and develop their passions for winter sports and activities.

Through a unique partnership with GoPro, world-renowned manufacturers of action cameras, children will be able to enjoy learning to ski while being able to record their winter adventures en route to becoming the next Winter Olympic champion. Available in the Yabuli and Beidahu resorts in northern China, the GoPro equipment provided to children will allow them to catch each and every moment in ultra-high definition as they weave down the slopes. Through video editing classes held by G.O, parents can be the directors of the action, bringing their polished and professional looking videos back home, creating unforgettable snow memories made together by all the family. A video contest will decide which family produces the most awe-inspiring video, and the lucky winner will be in with an opportunity to win a GoPro camera and a voucher for a free stay Club Med.

Club Med’s imaginative nature artist activities will inspire children to tap into their creative instincts and get in touch with nature. Held in Club Med’s sun resorts including Phuket, Bali, Bintan and Kani, this winter camp brings together expertly crafted photography and art activities to be delivered to curious and energetic children. Through the various classes including Botanic Observer, Little Photographer and Nature Artwork, young participants will learn the fundamentals of botany, have the opportunity to take imaginative photos with state-of-the-art photography equipment, and create visionary pieces of art with their team members.





Children can also become little local cultural ambassadors and discover the diversity of local culture at Club Med. In resorts such as Guilin, Sanya, Anji and the Golden Coast, fun and exciting activities will engage children with local cultures and inspire them to learn more about people of other backgrounds. In Guilin, children will learn more about local Guangxi culture through creative fan painting, tube dances and parades celebrating Liu Sanjie, a legendary figure in Zhuang minority history. In Hainan, fascinating classes on traditional dancing, paper cutting, totum colouring and storytelling will allow children to discover more about the Li minority who have inhabited Hainan Island for centuries.





Through Club Med Winter Camps, young children can have fun in the snow or sun with all the family, all the while developing new passions and abilities as young KOLs. With three exciting options for parents to choose from, kids will no doubt be able to discover the passion that is truly right for them. Whether it is taking the first few steps towards becoming a future Olympic skier, a creative artist immersed in nature, or a young cultural ambassador in touch with local diversities in China, children of all interests will absolutely love the Winter Camps at Club Med and will be begging parents to let them return the following year.

Club Med’s luxury all-inclusive holidays are completely hassle-free and offer a unique winter holiday experience for all the family, promising thrilling child-friendly winter sports activities and outstanding snowy scenery. For bookings, please visit www.clubmed.com.

