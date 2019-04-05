THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Clueless’ 24 years later

- source
- Paramount Pictures
- The cult classic movie “Clueless” was released in 1995.
- The film focused on a popular and stylish high school student named Cher Horowitz, who was portrayed by Alicia Silverstone.
- The cast also included Paul Rudd, who’s now a Marvel star and set to return as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in “Avengers: Endgame.”
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.
Everyone’s favorite ’90s flick, “Clueless,” was released 24 years ago. The movie starred Alicia Silverstone and put now-famous stars like Paul Rudd and the late Brittany Murphy on the map.
The story of a beautiful blonde navigating high school as a popular student was a sleeper hit that ended up grossing $56 million in the US alone. “Clueless” was loosely based on Jane Austen’s novel, “Emma.” The movie’s immense popularity led to a TV spin-off series that ran for three seasons. And in 2015, it was the inspiration for Iggy Azalea’s music video for her hit song, “Fancy.”
Keep reading to find out what the cast of “Clueless” has been up to 23 years later.
Alicia Silverstone starred as the film’s protagonist, Cher Horowitz.
- source
- Paramount Pictures
She was a ditzy, popular high school girl with a few trademark sayings – like “As if!”
Silverstone recently starred on Paramount Network’s “American Woman.”
- source
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Silverstone’s film career peaked in the ’90s with movies like 1997’s “Batman & Robin.” Since then, she’s become an animal-rights activist. In 2009, she published a book called “The Kind Diet” on veganism.
In 2014, she wrote another health book called “The Kind Mama” about how her son, Bear, has “never had a drop of medicine.”
Silverstone also reprised her “Clueless” persona for an episode of the show “Lip Sync Battle.”
Stacey Dash played Dionne, Cher’s best friend and fashion sidekick.
- source
- Paramount/”Clueless”
Like Cher, she also had great style.
Dash made headlines in early 2018 when she revealed that she was running for Congress in California.
- source
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
She later withdrew her candidacy after fully considering the idea.
Dash reprised her role in the “Clueless” TV series for three years and has starred in a number of films and shows, including CBS’s “The Game.” In 2014, she became a Fox News contributor but was reportedly fired in 2017.
Brittany Murphy starred as Tai Fraser.
- source
- Paramount Pictures
She was a transfer student whom Cher befriended and attempted to make more attractive and popular.
Murphy died in 2009 from pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication at the age of 32.
- source
- David Livingston/Getty Images
She famously starred alongside Eminem in 2002’s “8 Mile” and voiced Luanne Platter on “King of the Hill.” Murphy was also in the romantic comedy “Just Married” and the 2005 film “Sin City.”
Donald Faison had a supporting role in the film as Murray, Dionne’s long-term boyfriend.
- source
- Paramount Pictures
Murray also appeared on the spinoff series.
Faison famously starred on the ABC series “Scrubs.”
- source
- Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix
His more recent credits include a part in 2013’s “Kick Ass 2,” “Robot Chicken,” “Ray Donovan,” and the Netflix movie “Game Over, Man!”
Elisa Donovan was Amber Mariens, Cher’s nemesis and competitor in the realm of fashion and popularity.
- source
- Paramount Pictures
Cher called her a “Monet” because, like one of his paintings, “far away [she’s] OK, but up close it’s a big old mess.”
“Clueless” remains Donovan’s most well-known film, though she also had roles in “Night at the Roxbury” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”
- source
- Michael Buckner/Getty Images
In 2009, she had a lead role in the NBC web series “In Gayle We Trust.” Most recently, she starred in the 2017 movie “MDMA.”
Dan Hedaya played litigator Mel Horowitz, Cher’s highly protective father.
- source
- Paramount Pictures
He passed some of his knowledge of law on to Cher.
Hedaya had supporting roles in David Lynch’s “Mullholand Drive” and USA’s “Monk,” among a number of others.
- source
- FOX/”The Mindy Project”
Most recently, he played a goblin bellhop named Red in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
Breckin Meyer had a small role as Travis Birkenstock.
- source
- Paramount Pictures
He played the pothead skater who fell in love with Tai.
Meyer recently had a recurring role on ABC’s “Designated Survivor.”
- source
- Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Meyer was featured in a number of early 2000s comedies like “Rat Race” and “Road Trip.” He’s also done a lot of voiceover work on animated shows like “Robot Chicken” and “King of the Hill.”
Paul Rudd starred as Josh Lucas.
- source
- Paramount Pictures
Josh was Mel’s former stepson and Cher’s eventual love interest.
Rudd is now known for his role as Marvel’s Ant-Man/Scott Lang.
- source
- Marvel
His terrific performance in “Ant-Man” brought the film to the top of the box office in its opening weekend. He also starred in the sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Next, you can catch him in “Avengers: Endgame.”