THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Clueless’ 24 years later

caption “Clueless” became a cult classic after its release in 1995. source Paramount Pictures

The cult classic movie “Clueless” was released in 1995.

The film focused on a popular and stylish high school student named Cher Horowitz, who was portrayed by Alicia Silverstone.

The cast also included Paul Rudd, who’s now a Marvel star and set to return as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Everyone's favorite '90s flick, "Clueless," was released 24 years ago. The movie starred Alicia Silverstone and put now-famous stars like Paul Rudd and the late Brittany Murphy on the map.

The story of a beautiful blonde navigating high school as a popular student was a sleeper hit that ended up grossing $56 million in the US alone. “Clueless” was loosely based on Jane Austen’s novel, “Emma.” The movie’s immense popularity led to a TV spin-off series that ran for three seasons. And in 2015, it was the inspiration for Iggy Azalea’s music video for her hit song, “Fancy.”

Alicia Silverstone starred as the film’s protagonist, Cher Horowitz.

caption Cher Horowitz was sassy and brutally honest. source Paramount Pictures

She was a ditzy, popular high school girl with a few trademark sayings – like “As if!”

Silverstone recently starred on Paramount Network’s “American Woman.”

caption Alicia Silverstone plays Bonnie Nolan on “American Woman.” source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Silverstone’s film career peaked in the ’90s with movies like 1997’s “Batman & Robin.” Since then, she’s become an animal-rights activist. In 2009, she published a book called “The Kind Diet” on veganism.

In 2014, she wrote another health book called “The Kind Mama” about how her son, Bear, has “never had a drop of medicine.”

Silverstone also reprised her “Clueless” persona for an episode of the show “Lip Sync Battle.”

Stacey Dash played Dionne, Cher’s best friend and fashion sidekick.

caption Dionne was a passenger in Cher’s car and somehow survived her terrible driving. source Paramount/”Clueless”

Like Cher, she also had great style.

Dash made headlines in early 2018 when she revealed that she was running for Congress in California.

caption Stacey Dash attended the 88th Annual Academy Awards in 2016. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She later withdrew her candidacy after fully considering the idea.

Dash reprised her role in the “Clueless” TV series for three years and has starred in a number of films and shows, including CBS’s “The Game.” In 2014, she became a Fox News contributor but was reportedly fired in 2017.

Brittany Murphy starred as Tai Fraser.

caption The phrase “rolling with the homies” is associated with Tai. source Paramount Pictures

She was a transfer student whom Cher befriended and attempted to make more attractive and popular.

Murphy died in 2009 from pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication at the age of 32.

caption In 2006, Brittany Murphy attended a Rodeo Drive Walk of Style event honoring costume designers Edith Head, James Acheson, and Milena Canonero. source David Livingston/Getty Images

She famously starred alongside Eminem in 2002’s “8 Mile” and voiced Luanne Platter on “King of the Hill.” Murphy was also in the romantic comedy “Just Married” and the 2005 film “Sin City.”

Donald Faison had a supporting role in the film as Murray, Dionne’s long-term boyfriend.

caption His go-to outfit consisted of baggy pants and a hat. source Paramount Pictures

Murray also appeared on the spinoff series.

Faison famously starred on the ABC series “Scrubs.”

caption Donald Faison played Dr. Christopher Turk on “Scrubs.” source Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

His more recent credits include a part in 2013’s “Kick Ass 2,” “Robot Chicken,” “Ray Donovan,” and the Netflix movie “Game Over, Man!”

Elisa Donovan was Amber Mariens, Cher’s nemesis and competitor in the realm of fashion and popularity.

caption Deep down, Amber was probably jealous of Cher. source Paramount Pictures

Cher called her a “Monet” because, like one of his paintings, “far away [she’s] OK, but up close it’s a big old mess.”

“Clueless” remains Donovan’s most well-known film, though she also had roles in “Night at the Roxbury” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

caption In addition to acting, Elisa Donovan is a producer. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

In 2009, she had a lead role in the NBC web series “In Gayle We Trust.” Most recently, she starred in the 2017 movie “MDMA.”

Dan Hedaya played litigator Mel Horowitz, Cher’s highly protective father.

caption Mel threatened any boy that Cher brought home. source Paramount Pictures

He passed some of his knowledge of law on to Cher.

Hedaya had supporting roles in David Lynch’s “Mullholand Drive” and USA’s “Monk,” among a number of others.

caption Dan Hedaya has guest starred on “Gotham” and “The Mindy Project.” source FOX/”The Mindy Project”

Most recently, he played a goblin bellhop named Red in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Breckin Meyer had a small role as Travis Birkenstock.

caption Travis Birkenstock had many excuses for his tardiness. source Paramount Pictures

He played the pothead skater who fell in love with Tai.

Meyer recently had a recurring role on ABC’s “Designated Survivor.”

caption Breckin Meyer will star in in upcoming TV movie titled “The Fix.” source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Meyer was featured in a number of early 2000s comedies like “Rat Race” and “Road Trip.” He’s also done a lot of voiceover work on animated shows like “Robot Chicken” and “King of the Hill.”

Paul Rudd starred as Josh Lucas.

caption Josh initially thought that Cher was completely superficial. source Paramount Pictures

Josh was Mel’s former stepson and Cher’s eventual love interest.

Rudd is now known for his role as Marvel’s Ant-Man/Scott Lang.

caption It’s been more than two decades years, and the always young-looking Rudd has hardly changed. source Marvel

His terrific performance in “Ant-Man” brought the film to the top of the box office in its opening weekend. He also starred in the sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Next, you can catch him in “Avengers: Endgame.”