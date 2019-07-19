Here’s who will be on stage each night for the Democratic debates hosted by CNN, what time they’ll start, and how to watch

On July 30 and 31, 20 Democratic presidential candidates will gather on stage on Detroit, Michigan for the second round of Democratic primary debates hosted by CNN.

On July 30 and 31, the Democratic presidential candidates will gather on stage in Detroit, Michigan for the second round of Democratic primary debates hosted by CNN – the 20 will be split evenly between the two nights.

In order to qualify for the first two rounds of debates hosted in June by NBC and next week by CNN, candidates had to either reach 1% in three DNC-approved polls, obtain 65,000 unique donors from 20 states, or meet both criteria.

The line-up for the July debates will be almost the same as the line-up for the June debates, only with Rep. Eric Swalwell, who since dropped out of the race, replaced with Gov. Steve Bullock.

Here’s who will be on the stage both nights, what time the debates will air, and how to watch them.

Who will be on the stage each night:

Debating on Tuesday, July 30:

Debating on Wednesday, July 31:

CNN “State of the Union” and “The Lead” anchor Jake Tapper, “CNN Tonight” anchor Don Lemon, and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash will moderate both nights.

What time the debates will start:

The debates will run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT both nights. CNN has announced that each candidate will have 60 seconds to answer a question and 30 seconds to answer a follow-up or an attack from another candidate, and that they will penalize candidates who interrupt or talk over each other with less speaking time.

Unlike NBC, CNN will not ask show-of-hands, one-word answer, or down-the-line questions of candidates.

How to watch:

A CNN spokesperson told INSIDER that in addition to being broadcast live on television, both debate nights will also be exclusively livestreamed and can be viewed without a cable subscription on CNN.com and on CNN’s iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku apps.