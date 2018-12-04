CNN just claimed chendol is a top Singapore dessert – and Malaysians got absolutely triggered

Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

A new ranking of the world’s 50 best desserts has made many Malaysians see red.

The ranking, published on Saturday (Dec 1), includes chendol – a dessert of pandan jelly in coconut milk found on both sides of the causeway.

“On sweltering afternoons in Singapore, locals cool off with this chilled and silky sweet, which is a favourite at seaside restaurants and sidewalk stands,” CNN said.

“Versions of this blissfully cool dessert can be found throughout Southeast Asia, but with the addition of a scoop of sweetened red beans, Singapore’s take on the classic treat remains especially tempting.”

CNN’s comments triggered a barrage of angry social media responses from Malaysians, many who felt that the republic’s chendol was inferior to the local version.

Others suggested that a key ingredient in chendol, palm sugar (called gula melaka), originates from Malacca, a Malaysian state.

Previously, Singapore’s application to register hawker culture in Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity also upset Malaysians, who felt their hawker heritage was richer.

Some Singaporeans – including prominent food blogger Leslie Tay – even admitted Malaysian cendol tasted better.

Other Asian desserts on the list include Hong Kong egg tarts, Japanese cheesecake, and Thai mango sticky rice.

