CNN just claimed chendol is a top Singapore dessert – and Malaysians got absolutely triggered

CNN’s comments triggered a barrage of angry social media responses from Malaysians, many who felt that the republic’s chendol was inferior to the local version. Pixabay

A new ranking of the world’s 50 best desserts has made many Malaysians see red.

The ranking, published on Saturday (Dec 1), includes chendol – a dessert of pandan jelly in coconut milk found on both sides of the causeway.

“On sweltering afternoons in Singapore, locals cool off with this chilled and silky sweet, which is a favourite at seaside restaurants and sidewalk stands,” CNN said.

“Versions of this blissfully cool dessert can be found throughout Southeast Asia, but with the addition of a scoop of sweetened red beans, Singapore’s take on the classic treat remains especially tempting.”

CNN’s comments triggered a barrage of angry social media responses from Malaysians, many who felt that the republic’s chendol was inferior to the local version.

@CNN Cendol is from Malaysia. Come to Melaka and Penang and you will find the best #cendol in the world. Please don’t #MessWithOurCendol. Singaporeans come to Melaka every weekend for our #cendol. https://t.co/AzjToQ13Nr — Varsha Ajmera (@wrldyth) December 3, 2018

Singapore is a part of Malaya back then. Then,got separated and form 2 different countries which are Malaysia and Singapore. The cendol is clearly originated from Malaysia. — kawaii boy (@imantllle) December 4, 2018

Who prepares and serves chendol like this anyway? Singaporeans? The green shit should be swimming not separated and sunbathing — incommunicado (@marcusplaysgolf) December 3, 2018

Others suggested that a key ingredient in chendol, palm sugar (called gula melaka), originates from Malacca, a Malaysian state.

Don’t mess with Malaysian food. Cendol is from Malaysia not Singapore. Ask Singaporean where they get the Gula Melaka (Palm Sugar) – the main ingredients of Cendol 😒 — mdamiruzri (@mdamiruzri) December 4, 2018

If cendol is from Singapore then why they use gula Melaka? https://t.co/xf5i7oltRu — the_Hguy (@thehaniff) December 3, 2018

Previously, Singapore’s application to register hawker culture in Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity also upset Malaysians, who felt their hawker heritage was richer.

Why is SG always taking credit for MY food? Ada sesiapa nak protes kat Dataran Merdeka? Pls sign me in! 😡😝 — D’Aldebaran (@ronysram) December 3, 2018

In 2030 all Malaysian food In existed will be from Singapore, what a joke — 陈 (@roxasnelson) December 3, 2018

Some Singaporeans – including prominent food blogger Leslie Tay – even admitted Malaysian cendol tasted better.

Here we go again! CNN just named the world’s 50 best desserts and Singapore got one in with Cendol! Normally, I would be ecstatic, but I wouldn’t call cendol a Singapore dessert. It’s popular here but I… https://t.co/2P40ZKzFiB — Leslie Tay (@ieatishootipost) December 1, 2018

Sorry man, even I a Singaporean thinks the best Cendol comes from Malaysia. No doubt about it. 😉 to all personal taste, no offends. — Gemma Julie Tan (@Chatterboxish) December 3, 2018

Other Asian desserts on the list include Hong Kong egg tarts, Japanese cheesecake, and Thai mango sticky rice.

Read also: