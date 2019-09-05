CNN and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham spar over a mistake in the network’s Hurricane Dorian coverage

caption Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for first lady Melania Trump, arrives for a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2019. source REUTERS/Carlos Barria

CNN and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham sparred on Twitter on Thursday over a mistake the network made in a graphic on Hurricane Dorian.

The network incorrectly displayed the state of Alabama as Mississippi.

This all occurred in relation to Trump’s refusal to back down on his debunked claim the hurricane would hit Alabama, which has prompted criticism from meteorologists.

CNN on Thursday took a jab at White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham after she criticized a mistake in the network’s coverage on Hurricane Dorian.

Grisham ridiculed CNN on Twitter after it incorrectly showed the state of Alabama as Mississippi on a graphic.

She tweeted, “Hi @CNN, I know you guys are busy analyzing lines on a map, but perhaps you use your time to study up on U.S. geography?”

Responding directly to Grisham’s tweet, CNN Communications official Twitter account said, “Thanks, Stephanie. Yes, we made a mistake (which we fixed in less than 30 seconds). And now we are admitting it. You all should try it sometime.”

This is just the latest skirmish in a long line of battles between CNN and the Trump administration.

Grisham was seemingly referencing CNN’s coverage of map altered with a sharpie that Trump presented on Wednesday as he gave an update on Hurricane Dorian to bolster his false claim that Alabama was in the hurricane’s trajectory.

Trump may have broken the law in altering the map.

Despite widespread criticism – including from meteorologists – Trump has refused to back down on the matter and continued to tweet about it into Thursday.

Trump in a Thursday morning tweet said, “Alabama was going to be hit or grazed, and then Hurricane Dorian took a different path (up along the East Coast). The Fake News knows this very well. That’s why they’re the Fake News!”

The president first claimed Alabama would be hit by the hurricane on Sunday and in a tweet falsely claimed the southern state “will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.”

Not long after, Trump was fact-checked by the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, which tweeted, “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east.”