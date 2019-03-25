Coach K gave an emotional interview after Duke’s narrow victory saying UCF was ‘deserving of winning’

Duke narrowly escaped UCF to advance in March Madness in one of the wildest games of the NCAA Tournament.

After two clutch baskets from Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett, UCF missed two go-ahead shots, including a last-second tip-in that rolled around the rim and out.

After the game, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he was emotional and said UCF was “deserving of winning.”

Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski was emotional after the Blue Devils narrowly escaped the UCF Knights in March Madness on Sunday.

Duke came away with the 77-76 win after a frantic final minute that saw Zion Williamson make a clutch layup on an and-1 opportunity. Williamson missed the free throw, but R.J. Barrett got the offensive rebound for the putback with 11 seconds left. UCF then missed a go-ahead jump-shot, and a last second tip-in that rolled around the rim and out, securing the win for Duke.

Read more: ‘It can’t get any closer than that:’ Duke barely survives against UCF to avoid the biggest upset of March Madness

After the game, Krzyzewski said he was emotional for UCF, saying they were “deserving of winning.”

“They played great … They were deserving of winning,” Krzyzewski said.

Krzyzewski credited UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins and said he’s been lucky and unlucky in the tournament and knows how it feels.

“I feel bad for Johnny. I’m emotional about it because I love him, and his son was magnificent, sensational.”

Aubrey Dawkins, Johnny’s son, led the Knights’ charge, scoring 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting. It was his final tip-in that rolled off the rim to secure the game for Duke.

Duke now advances to the Sweet 16.

Watch Coach K’s interview below: